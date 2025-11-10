Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Device Resource Reference

Device contains information identifying a trusted device.

kind: device
version: v1
metadata:
  # name is a unique random identifier for the device in the cluster.
  name: 5ff09619-527c-4a17-973f-cd9cd5c93990
spec:
  # asset_tag is a user controlled identifier for the device. This is usually a device serial number.
  asset_tag: HD6M74XNCK

  # collected_data is a list of data recently collected from the device.
  # Each list item is an object containing event and device metadata..
  collected_data:
    # collect_time is the device-recorded timestamp of when the data was collected.
  - collect_time: "2023-02-22T21:04:26.312862Z"

    # os_type is the operating system type of the device.
    os_type: macos

    # record_time is the Teleport-recorded timestamp of when the data was received.
    record_time: "2023-02-22T21:04:26.396471Z"

    # serial_number is the serial number of the device, usually matching the asset tag.
    serial_number: HD6M74XNCK

  # create_time is a timestamp of when the device was created and enrolled with Teleport.
  create_time: "2023-02-22T21:04:20.87721Z"

  # update_time is a timestamp of when the device was last updated.
  update_time: "2023-02-22T21:04:26.396471Z"

  # os_type is the operating system type of the device.
  # This must be one of "linux", "windows", or "macos".
  os_type: macos

  # credential is the device credential used by the device to authenticate with Teleport.
  credential:
    # id is the unique identifier of the credential.
    id: ebe41e2b-5dbb-40a0-82fb-cded7d3373dd

    # public_key_der is the base64-encoded DER-formatted public part of the asymmetric keypair used to verify authenticity.
    public_key_der: MFkwEwYHKoZIzj0CAQYIKoZIzj0DAQcDQgAEhO73Q5+DWIg9nXFc/Nv38cI9iog9nnlwDmdtZXBtRNc6P0WajDG3cWn3NWttkHTKDSxywOOmupliKA8q1VxvfQ==
  
  # enroll_status is the current enrollment status of the device.
  # This must be one of "enrolled", "not_enrolled", or "unspecified".
  enroll_status: enrolled