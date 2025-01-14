Dynamic Windows Desktop Registration
Dynamic Windows desktop registration allows Teleport administrators to register new Windows desktops (or update/unregister existing ones) without having to update the static configuration files read by Teleport Windows Desktop Service instances.
Windows Desktop Service instances watch for updates from the Teleport Auth
Service for
dynamic_windows_desktop resources, each of which includes the
information that the Windows Desktop Service needs to connect to a Windows
desktop.
Required permissions
In order to interact with dynamically registered Windows desktops, a user must have
a Teleport role with permissions to manage
dynamic_windows_desktop resources.
In the following example, a role allows a user to perform all possible
operations against
dynamic_windows_desktop resources:
allow:
rules:
- resources: [dynamic_windows_desktop]
verbs: [list, create, read, update, delete]
Enabling dynamic registration
To enable dynamic registration, include a
resources section in your Windows Desktop
Service configuration with a list of resource label selectors you'd like this
service to monitor for registering:
windows_desktop_service:
enabled: "yes"
resources:
- labels:
"*": "*"
You can use a wildcard selector to register all dynamic Windows desktop resources in the cluster on the Windows Desktop Service or provide a specific set of labels for a subset:
resources:
- labels:
"env": "prod"
- labels:
"env": "test"
Creating a dynamic_windows_desktop resource
Configure Teleport to register a Windows desktop dynamically by creating an
dynamic_windows_desktop
resource. The following example configures Teleport for connecting to Windows desktop
called
example at
host1.example.com:3089.
kind: dynamic_windows_desktop
version: v1
metadata:
name: example
description: "Example desktop"
labels:
env: test
spec:
addr: host1.example.com:3089
# non_ad should be true for logging with local Windows user and false for Active Directory users
non_ad: true
# domain specifies domain used for AD-joined machines
domain: ""
# Optional - ensures that all sessions use the same screen size,
# no matter what the size of the browser window is.
# Leave blank to use the size of the browser window.
screen_size:
width: 1024
height: 768
The user creating the dynamic Windows desktop needs to have a role with access
to the Windows desktop labels and the
dynamic_windows_desktop resource. In
this example role the user can only create and maintain dynamic Windows desktops
labeled
env: test.
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: example
spec:
allow:
windows_desktop_labels:
env: test
rules:
- resources: [dynamic_windows_desktop]
verbs: [list, create, read, update, delete]
To create a dynamic Windows desktop resource, run:
Log in to your cluster with tsh so you can use tctl from your local machine.
You can also run tctl on your Auth Service host without running "tsh login"
first.tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=myusertctl create dynamic_windows_desktop.yaml
Log in to your Teleport cluster so you can use tctl remotely.tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=myusertctl create dynamic_windows_desktop.yaml
After the resource has been created, it will appear among the list of available Windows desktops (in the web UI) as long as at least one Windows Desktop Service instance picks it up according to its label selectors.
To update an existing dynamic Windows desktop resource, run:
tctl create -f dynamic_windows_desktop.yaml
If the updated resource's labels no longer match a particular Windows Desktop Service, it will unregister and stop routing traffic to it.
To delete a dynamic Windows desktop resource, run:
tctl rm dynamic_windows_desktop/example