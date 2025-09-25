Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

TeleportOpenSSHEICEServerV2

Report an issue with this page

This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the TeleportOpenSSHEICEServerV2 resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.

resources.teleport.dev/v1

apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1

FieldTypeDescription
apiVersionstringAPIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
kindstringKind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
metadataobject
specobjectOpenSSHEICEServer resource definition v2 from Teleport

spec

FieldTypeDescription
addrstringAddr is a host:port address where this server can be reached.
cloud_metadataobjectCloudMetadata contains info about the cloud instance the server is running on, if any.
githubobjectGitHub contains info about GitHub proxies where each server represents a GitHub organization.
hostnamestringHostname is server hostname
peer_addrstringPeerAddr is the address a proxy server is reachable at by its peer proxies.
proxy_ids[]stringProxyIDs is a list of proxy IDs this server is expected to be connected to.
public_addrs[]stringPublicAddrs is a list of public addresses where this server can be reached.
rotationobjectRotation specifies server rotation
use_tunnelbooleanUseTunnel indicates that connections to this server should occur over a reverse tunnel.
versionstringTeleportVersion is the teleport version that the server is running on

spec.cloud_metadata

FieldTypeDescription
awsobjectAWSInfo contains attributes to match to an EC2 instance.

spec.cloud_metadata.aws

FieldTypeDescription
account_idstringAccountID is an AWS account ID.
instance_idstringInstanceID is an EC2 instance ID.
integrationstringIntegration is the integration name that added this Node. When connecting to it, it will use this integration to issue AWS API calls in order to set up the connection. This includes sending an SSH Key and then opening a tunnel (EC2 Instance Connect Endpoint) so Teleport can connect to it.
regionstringRegion is the AWS EC2 Instance Region.
subnet_idstringSubnetID is the Subnet ID in use by the instance.
vpc_idstringVPCID is the AWS VPC ID where the Instance is running.

spec.github

FieldTypeDescription
integrationstringIntegration is the integration that is associated with this Server.
organizationstringOrganization specifies the name of the organization for the GitHub integration.

spec.rotation

FieldTypeDescription
current_idstringCurrentID is the ID of the rotation operation to differentiate between rotation attempts.
grace_periodstringGracePeriod is a period during which old and new CA are valid for checking purposes, but only new CA is issuing certificates.
last_rotatedstringLastRotated specifies the last time of the completed rotation.
modestringMode sets manual or automatic rotation mode.
phasestringPhase is the current rotation phase.
scheduleobjectSchedule is a rotation schedule - used in automatic mode to switch between phases.
startedstringStarted is set to the time when rotation has been started in case if the state of the rotation is "in_progress".
statestringState could be one of "init" or "in_progress".

spec.rotation.schedule

FieldTypeDescription
standbystringStandby specifies time to switch to the "Standby" phase.
update_clientsstringUpdateClients specifies time to switch to the "Update clients" phase
update_serversstringUpdateServers specifies time to switch to the "Update servers" phase.