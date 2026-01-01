TeleportSAMLIdPServiceProviderV1

acs_url string ACSURL is the endpoint where SAML authentication response will be redirected.

attribute_mapping []object AttributeMapping is used to map service provider requested attributes to username, role and traits in Teleport.

entity_descriptor string EntityDescriptor is the entity descriptor for the service provider

entity_id string EntityID is the entity ID for the entity descriptor. If entity descriptor is provided, this value is checked that it matches the entity ID in the entity descriptor at upsert time to avoid having to parse the XML blob in the entity descriptor every time we need to use this resource.

launch_urls []string LaunchURLs is used to configure custom landing URLs for service provider. It is useful in the following scenarios: 1. If a service provider does not support IdP initiated authentication, launch url can be configured to launch users directly into the service provider authentication endpoint. 2. If a service provider does support IdP initiated authentication, it can be useful if that service provider acts as a master authentication service provider for internal services. In such case, Teleport administrator can configure launch URL, that lets user pick a specific internal service URL from the Log In tile in the UI, which would take them to that particular service for authentication instead of directly launching to the master service provider. Each launch URL value must be an HTTPs endpoint.

preset string Preset is used to define service provider profile that will have a custom behavior processed by Teleport.