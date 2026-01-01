Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

TeleportInferencePolicy

Report an Issue

This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the TeleportInferencePolicy resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.

resources.teleport.dev/v1

apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1

FieldTypeDescription
apiVersionstringAPIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
kindstringKind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
metadataobject
specobjectInferencePolicy resource definition v1 from Teleport

spec

FieldTypeDescription
filterstringFilter is an optional filter expression using Teleport Predicate Language to select sessions for summarization. If it's empty, all sessions that match the list of kinds will be summarized using this model.
kinds[]stringKinds are session kinds matched by this policy, e.g., "ssh", "k8s", "db"
modelstringModel is the name of the InferenceModel resource to be used for summarization.