TeleportWorkloadIdentityV1

dns_sans []string The DNS Subject Alternative Names (SANs) that should be included in an X509-SVID issued using this WorkloadIdentity. Each entry in this list supports templating using attributes.

maximum_ttl string Control the maximum TTL of X509-SVIDs issued using this WorkloadIdentity. If a X509-SVID is requested with a TTL greater than this value, then the returned X509-SVID will have a TTL of this value. Defaults to 24 hours. The maximum this value can be set to is 14 days.