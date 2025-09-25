Skip to main content
Version: 19.x (unreleased)

TeleportAutoupdateConfigV1

Report an issue with this page

This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the TeleportAutoupdateConfigV1 resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.

resources.teleport.dev/v1

apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1

FieldTypeDescription
apiVersionstringAPIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
kindstringKind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
metadataobject
specobjectAutoupdateConfig resource definition v1 from Teleport

spec

FieldTypeDescription
agentsobject
toolsobject

spec.agents

FieldTypeDescription
maintenance_window_durationstringmaintenance_window_duration is the maintenance window duration. This can only be set if strategy is "time-based". Once the window is over, the group transitions to the done state. Existing agents won't be updated until the next maintenance window.
modestringmode specifies whether agent autoupdates are enabled, disabled, or paused.
schedulesobjectschedules specifies schedules for updates of grouped agents.
strategystringstrategy to use for updating the agents.

spec.agents.schedules

FieldTypeDescription
regular[]objectregular schedules for non-critical versions.

spec.agents.schedules.regular items

FieldTypeDescription
canary_countintegercanary_count is the number of canary agents that will be updated before the whole group is updated. when set to 0, the group does not enter the canary phase. This number is capped to 5. This number must always be lower than the total number of agents in the group, else the rollout will be stuck.
days[]stringdays when the update can run. Supported values are "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun" and "*"
namestringname of the group
start_hourintegerstart_hour to initiate update
wait_hoursintegerwait_hours after last group succeeds before this group can run. This can only be used when the strategy is "halt-on-failure". This field must be positive.

spec.tools

FieldTypeDescription
modestringMode defines state of the client tools auto update.