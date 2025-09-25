This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the
TeleportBotV1
resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.
resources.teleport.dev/v1
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
spec
|Field
|Type
|Description
|max_session_ttl
|string
|The max session TTL value for the bot's internal role. Unless specified, bots may not request a value beyond the default maximum TTL of 12 hours. This value may not be larger than 7 days (168 hours).
|roles
|[]string
|The roles that the bot should be able to impersonate.
|traits
|[]object
|The traits that will be associated with the bot for the purposes of role templating. Where multiple specified with the same name, these will be merged by the server.
spec.traits items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|name
|string
|The name of the trait. This is what allows the trait to be queried in role templates.
|values
|[]string
|The values associated with the named trait.