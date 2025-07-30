Helm Charts
- teleport-cluster: Deploy the
teleportdaemon on Kubernetes with preset configurations for the Auth and Proxy Services and support for any Teleport service configuration.
- teleport-kube-agent: Deploy the Teleport Kubernetes Service, Application Service, or Database Service on Kubernetes.
- teleport-operator: Deploy the Teleport Kubernetes Operator.
- teleport-access-graph: Deploy the Teleport Identity Security Access Graph service.
- tbot: Deploy an instance of TBot, the MachineID agent.
- teleport-plugin-event-handler: Deploy the Teleport Event Handler plugin which sends events and session logs to Fluentd.
- teleport-plugin-discord: Deploy the Teleport Discord Plugin, which allows notifying Discord users and channels when Access Requests are made.
- teleport-plugin-email: Deploy the Teleport email Plugin, which allows notifying via email when Access Requests are made.
- teleport-plugin-jira: Deploy the Teleport Jira Access Request Plugin, which allows approving of denying Access Requests via a Jira Project.
- teleport-plugin-mattermost: Deploy the Teleport Mattermost Access Request Plugin, which allows approving or denying Access Requests via Mattermost.
- teleport-plugin-msteams: Deploy the Teleport MsTeams Access Request Plugin, which allows approving or denying Access Requests via MsTeams.
- teleport-plugin-pagerduty: Deploy the Teleport PagerDuty Plugin, which allows sending PagerDuty alerts when Access Requests are made.
- teleport-plugin-slack: Deploy the Teleport Slack Plugin, which allows notifying Slack users and channels when Access Requests are made.
- teleport-plugin-datadog: Deploy the Teleport Datadog Incident Management Plugin, which allows Access Requests to be managed as Datadog incidents.