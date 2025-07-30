Skip to main content
Version: 19.x (unreleased)

teleport-plugin-email Chart Reference

The teleport-plugin-email Helm chart is used to configure the email Teleport plugin, which allows users to receive Access Requests via emails.

You can browse the source on GitHub.

This reference details available values for the teleport-plugin-email chart.

Warning

Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.

teleport

teleport contains the configuration describing how the plugin connects to your Teleport cluster.

teleport.address

TypeDefault
string""

teleport.address is the address of the Teleport cluster the plugin connects to. The address must contain both the domain name and the port of the Teleport cluster. It can be either the address of the auth servers or the proxy servers.

For example:

  • joining a Proxy: teleport.example.com:443 or teleport.example.com:3080
  • joining an Auth: teleport-auth.example.com:3025

teleport.identitySecretName

TypeDefault
string""

teleport.identitySecretName is the name of the Kubernetes secret that contains the credentials for the connection to your Teleport cluster.

The secret should be in the following format:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
type: Opaque
metadata:
  name: teleport-plugin-identity
data:
  auth_id: #...

Check out the Access Requests with Email guide for more information about how to acquire these credentials.

teleport.identitySecretPath

TypeDefault
string"auth_id"

teleport.identitySecretPath is the key in the Kubernetes secret specified by teleport.identitySecretName that holds the credentials for the connection to your Teleport cluster. If the secret has the path, "auth_id", you can omit this field.

mailgun

mailgun configures the mailgun sending parameters. Either mailgun or smtp must be set.

You can pass the Mailgun key:

  • via the chart Values by setting mailgun.privateKey
  • via an existing Kubernetes Secret by setting mailgun.privateKeyFromSecret

mailgun.enabled

TypeDefault
boolfalse

mailgun.enabled makes the plugin send emails via Mailgun.

mailgun.domain

TypeDefault
string""

mailgun.domain configures the domain Mailgun will send the emails from. This is mandatory when mailgun is enabled.

mailgun.privateKey

TypeDefault
string""

mailgun.privateKey is the Mailgun private key used by the plugin to interact with Mailgun. When set, the Chart creates a Kubernetes Secret for you.

This value has no effect if mailgun.privateKeyFromSecret is set.

mailgun.privateKeyFromSecret

TypeDefault
string""

mailgun.privateKeyFromSecret is the name of the Kubernetes Secret containing the Mailgun key. When this value is set, you must create the Secret before creating the chart release.

mailgun.privateKeySecretPath

TypeDefault
string"mailgunPrivateKey"

mailgun.privateKeySecretPath is the Kubernetes Secret key containing the Mailgun key. The secret name is set via mailgun.privateKeyFromSecret.

smtp

smtp configures the SMTP sending parameters. Either smtp or smtp must be set.

You can pass the SMTP password:

  • via the chart Values by setting smtp.password
  • via an existing Kubernetes Secret by setting smtp.passwordFromSecret

smtp.enabled

TypeDefault
boolfalse

smtp.enabled makes the plugin send emails via SMTP.

smtp.host

TypeDefault
string""

smtp.host configures the SMTP host used by the plugin to send emails over SMTP. This is mandatory when SMTP is enabled.

smtp.port

TypeDefault
integer587

smtp.port configures the SMTP port used by the plugin to send emails over SMTP.

smtp.username

TypeDefault
string""

smtp.username configures the SMTP user used by the plugin to send emails over SMTP. This is mandatory when SMTP is enabled.

smtp.password

TypeDefault
string""

smtp.password configures the SMTP password used by the plugin to send emails over SMTP. When set, the Chart creates a Kubernetes Secret for you.

This value has no effect if smtp.passwordFromSecret is set.

smtp.passwordFromSecret

TypeDefault
string""

smtp.passwordFromSecret is the name of the Kubernetes Secret containing the SMTP password. When this value is set, you must create the Secret before creating the chart release.

smtp.passwordSecretPath

TypeDefault
string"smtpPassword"

smtp.passwordSecretPath is the Kubernetes Secret key containing the SMTP password. The secret name is set via smtp.passwordFromSecret.

smtp.starttlsPolicy

TypeDefault
string"mandatory"

smtp.starttlsPolicy configures the SMTP StartTLS policy used by the plugin to send emails over SMTP.

delivery

delivery configures the email plugin delivery options.

delivery.sender

TypeDefault
string""

delivery.sender is the email sender.

delivery.recipients

TypeDefault
list[string][]

delivery.recipients is DEPRECATED. This is the list of email recipients. roleToRecipients should be used instead.

roleToRecipients

TypeDefault
object{}

roleToRecipients is mapping the requested role name to a list of email recipients the plugin will notify. It must contain a mapping for * in case no matching roles are found.

Example value:

roleToRecipients:
 "*": "[email protected]"
 dev:
   - "[email protected]"
   - "[email protected]"

log

log controls the plugin logging.

log.severity

TypeDefault
string"INFO"

log.severity is the log level for the Teleport process. Available log levels are: DEBUG, INFO, WARN, ERROR.

The default is INFO, which is recommended in production. DEBUG is useful during first-time setup or to see more detailed logs for debugging.

log.output

TypeDefault
string"stdout"

log.output sets the output destination for the Teleport process. This can be set to any of the built-in values: stdout, stderr.

The value can also be set to a file path (such as /var/log/teleport.log) to write logs to a file. Bear in mind that a few service startup messages will still go to stderr for resilience.

annotations

annotations contains annotations to apply to the different Kubernetes objects created by the chart. See the Kubernetes annotation documentation for more details.

annotations.config

TypeDefault
object{}

annotations.config contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the ConfigMap resource created by the chart.

annotations.deployment

TypeDefault
object{}

annotations.deployment contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the Deployment or StatefulSet resource created by the chart.

annotations.pod

TypeDefault
object{}

annotations.pod contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the Pod resources created by the chart.

annotations.secret

TypeDefault
object{}

annotations.secret contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the Secret resource created by the chart. This has no effect when joinTokenSecret.create is false.

image

image sets the container image used for plugin pods created by the chart.

You can override this to use your own plugin image rather than a Teleport-published image.

image.repository

TypeDefault
string"public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-email"

image.repository is the image repository.

image.pullPolicy

TypeDefault
string"IfNotPresent"

image.pullPolicy is the Kubernetes image pull policy.

image.tag

TypeDefault
string""

image.tag Overrides the image tag whose default is the chart appVersion.

Normally, the version of the Teleport plugin matches the version of the chart. If you install chart version 15.0.0, you'll use the plugin version 15.0.0. Upgrading the plugin is done by upgrading the chart.

warning

image.tag is intended for development and custom tags. This MUST NOT be used to control the plugin version in a typical deployment. This chart is designed to run a specific plugin version. You will face compatibility issues trying to run a different version with it.

If you want to run the Teleport plugin version X.Y.Z, you should use helm install --version X.Y.Z instead.

imagePullSecrets

TypeDefault
list[]

imagePullSecrets is a list of secrets containing authorization tokens which can be optionally used to access a private Docker registry.

See the Kubernetes reference for more details.

podSecurityContext

TypeDefault
object{}

podSecurityContext sets the pod security context for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

To unset the security context, set it to null or ~.

securityContext

TypeDefault
object{}

securityContext sets the container security context for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

To unset the security context, set it to null or ~.

resources

TypeDefault
object{}

resources sets the resource requests/limits for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

nodeSelector

TypeDefault
object{}

nodeSelector sets the node selector for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

tolerations

TypeDefault
list[]

tolerations sets the tolerations for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

affinity

TypeDefault
object{}

affinity sets the affinities for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.