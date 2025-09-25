27 docs tagged with "Access Requests"

These guides are about setting up Just-In-Time Access Requests for temporary elevated permissions.

Access Requests with Datadog Incident Management How to set up Teleport's Datadog Incident Management plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Access Requests with Email How to set up the Teleport email plugin to notify users when another user requests elevated privileges.

Access Requests with Microsoft Teams How to set up Teleport's Microsoft Teams plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Access Requests with Opsgenie How to set up Teleport's Opsgenie plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Access Requests with ServiceNow How to set up Teleport's ServiceNow plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Configure Access Requests Describes the options available for configuring just-in-time access to roles and resources in your Teleport cluster.

Configure Automatic Reviews Describes how to configure Access Automation Rules for Automatic Reviews.

How to Build an Access Request Plugin Manage Access Requests using custom workflows with the Teleport API

Just-in-Time Access Request Plugins Use Teleport's Access Request plugins to least-privilege access without sacrificing productivity.

Just-in-Time Access Requests Use just-in-time Access Requests to request elevated privileges.

Request Access to Roles and Resources Explains how to request access to resources that your Teleport user does not have permissions to access.

Resource Access Requests Teleport allows users to request access to specific resources from the CLI or UI. Requests can be escalated via ChatOps or anywhere else via our flexible Authorization Workflow API.

Role Access Requests Use Just-in-time Access Requests to request new roles with elevated privileges.

Routing Access Request Notifications How to set up Teleport's Access Monitoring Rules to route Access Request notifications

Run the Discord Access Request Plugin How to set up Teleport's Discord plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Run the Jira Access Request Plugin How to set up the Teleport Jira plugin to notify users when another user requests elevated privileges.

Run the Mattermost Access Request plugin How to set up Teleport's Mattermost plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Run the PagerDuty Access Request Plugin How to set up Teleport's PagerDuty plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Run the Slack Access Request Plugin How to set up Teleport's Slack plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Teleport Community Edition Role Access Requests Teleport Community Edition allows users to request access to roles from the CLI.

teleport-plugin-datadog Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-datadog Helm chart

teleport-plugin-discord Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-discord Helm chart

teleport-plugin-email Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-email Helm chart

teleport-plugin-jira Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-jira Helm chart

teleport-plugin-msteams Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-msteams Helm chart

teleport-plugin-pagerduty Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-pagerduty Helm chart