Skip to main content

27 docs tagged with "Access Requests"

These guides are about setting up Just-In-Time Access Requests for temporary elevated permissions.

View all tags

Configure Access Requests

Describes the options available for configuring just-in-time access to roles and resources in your Teleport cluster.

Resource Access Requests

Teleport allows users to request access to specific resources from the CLI or UI. Requests can be escalated via ChatOps or anywhere else via our flexible Authorization Workflow API.