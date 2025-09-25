TeleportOpenSSHServerV2

addr string Addr is a host :port address where this server can be reached.

cloud_metadata object CloudMetadata contains info about the cloud instance the server is running on, if any.

github object GitHub contains info about GitHub proxies where each server represents a GitHub organization.

hostname string Hostname is server hostname

peer_addr string PeerAddr is the address a proxy server is reachable at by its peer proxies.

proxy_ids []string ProxyIDs is a list of proxy IDs this server is expected to be connected to.

public_addrs []string PublicAddrs is a list of public addresses where this server can be reached.

relay_group string the name of the Relay group that the server is connected to

relay_ids []string the list of Relay host IDs that the server is connected to

rotation object Rotation specifies server rotation

use_tunnel boolean UseTunnel indicates that connections to this server should occur over a reverse tunnel.