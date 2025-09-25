TeleportDatabaseV3

ca_cert string CACert is an optional user provided CA certificate used for verifying database TLS connection.

mode string or integer Mode is a TLS connection mode. 0 is "verify-full"; 1 is "verify-ca", 2 is "insecure". Can be either the string or the integer representation of each option.

server_name string ServerName allows to provide custom hostname. This value will override the servername/hostname on a certificate during validation.