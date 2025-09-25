TeleportAutoupdateVersionV1
This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the
TeleportAutoupdateVersionV1
resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.
resources.teleport.dev/v1
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
|Field
|Type
|Description
|apiVersion
|string
|APIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
|kind
|string
|Kind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
|metadata
|object
|spec
|object
|AutoupdateVersion resource definition v1 from Teleport
spec
|Field
|Type
|Description
|agents
|object
|tools
|object
spec.agents
|Field
|Type
|Description
|mode
|string
|autoupdate_mode to use for the rollout
|schedule
|string
|schedule to use for the rollout
|start_version
|string
|start_version is the version to update from.
|target_version
|string
|target_version is the version to update to.
spec.tools
|Field
|Type
|Description
|target_version
|string
|TargetVersion specifies the semantic version required for tools to establish a connection with the cluster. Client tools after connection to the cluster going to be updated to this version automatically.