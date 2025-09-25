Version: 18.x

On this page

Reference for the teleportmwi_kubernetes Terraform ephemeral resource Report an issue with this page

This page describes the supported values of the teleportmwi_kubernetes ephemeral resource of the Teleport MWI Terraform provider.

The Kubernetes Ephemeral Resource provides credentials to allow other providers to access Kubernetes cluster through Teleport Machine & Workload Identity.

// Warning: The teleportmwi_kubernetes ephemeral resource will not function // correctly when the Teleport cluster is fronted by a L7 load balancer that // terminates TLS. ephemeral "teleportmwi_kubernetes" "my_cluster" { selector = { name = "my-k8s-cluster" } credential_ttl = "1h" } // https://registry. terraform .io/providers/hashicorp/kubernetes/latest/docs provider "kubernetes" { host = ephemeral.teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster. output .host tls_server_name = ephemeral.teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster. output .tls_server_name client_certificate = ephemeral.teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster. output .client_certificate client_key = ephemeral.teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster. output .client_key cluster_ca_certificate = ephemeral.teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster. output .cluster_ca_certificate }

selector (Attributes) Selects the Kubernetes cluster to connect to. (see below for nested schema)

credential_ttl (String) How long the issued credentials should be valid for. Defaults to 30 minutes.

output (Attributes) (see below for nested schema)

Required:

name (String) The name of the Kubernetes cluster to connect to.

Read-Only: