Version: 18.x

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Installing Teleport on macOS Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This guide explains how to install Teleport on macOS.

For an overview of Teleport installation methods and supported platforms, see Installation.

Operating System teleport Daemon tctl Admin Tool tsh and Teleport Connect User Clients [1] Web UI (via the browser) tbot Daemon macOS 12+ (Monterey) yes yes yes yes yes

[1] tsh is a Command Line Interface (CLI) client and Teleport Connect is a Graphical User Interface (GUI) desktop client. See Using Teleport Connect for usage and installation.

For best results, Teleport clients (tsh, tctl, tbot) should be the same major version as the cluster they are connecting to. Teleport servers are compatible with clients that are on the same major version or one major version older. Teleport servers do not support clients that are on a newer major version. See our Upgrading guide for more information.

Teleport Enterprise (Managed)

Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)

Teleport Community Edition You can download one of the following .pkg installers for macOS: Link Binaries teleport-ent-18.7.4.pkg teleport

tctl

tsh

tbot

fdpass-teleport You can also fetch an installer from the command line: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-18.7.4.pkg sudo installer -pkg teleport-ent-18.7.4.pkg -target / Password: installer: Package name is teleport-ent-18.7.4 installer: Upgrading at base path / installer: The upgrade was successful. which teleport /usr/local/bin/teleport You can download one of the following .pkg installers for macOS: Link Binaries teleport-ent-18.7.6.pkg teleport

tctl

tsh

tbot

fdpass-teleport You can also fetch an installer from the command line: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-18.7.6.pkg sudo installer -pkg teleport-ent-18.7.6.pkg -target / Password: installer: Package name is teleport-ent-18.7.6 installer: Upgrading at base path / installer: The upgrade was successful. which teleport /usr/local/bin/teleport You can download one of the following .pkg installers for macOS: Link Binaries teleport-18.7.6.pkg teleport

tctl

tsh

tbot

fdpass-teleport You can also fetch an installer via the command line: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-18.7.6.pkg sudo installer -pkg teleport-18.7.6.pkg -target / which teleport danger We do not recommend using Homebrew to install Teleport. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.