Version: 18.x

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Self-Hosting Teleport Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

These guides show you how to run a self-hosted Teleport cluster in production.

Self-hosted Teleport Enterprise subscriptions require a valid license. We recommend reaching out to us directly to learn more about getting started with this deployment option and start planning your approach. Self-hosted Teleport Enterprise deployments typically take place in conversation with the team at Teleport.

While designing a deployment, you can consult the High Availability guide for the components of a production Teleport cluster.

Teleport Enterprise subscriptions include a dedicated account dashboard with their preferred subdomain of teleport.sh. The dedicated account dashboard provides subscription administrators access to the license file, support links and Teleport Enterprise binary downloads.

Enterprise License File: How to manage your Teleport Enterprise license file.

Deployment Guides (section): Teleport Installation and Configuration Reference Deployment Guides.

Helm Deployments (section): How to install and configure Teleport in Kubernetes using Helm

Key Management (section): Provides information on managing Teleport private keys with a third-party service.

Self-Signed Certificates: This guide shows you how to run Teleport using self-signed certificates, which is helpful for testing or demo environments.