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Version: 18.x

Self-Hosting Teleport

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These guides show you how to run a self-hosted Teleport cluster in production.

Getting started

Self-hosted Teleport Enterprise subscriptions require a valid license. We recommend reaching out to us directly to learn more about getting started with this deployment option and start planning your approach. Self-hosted Teleport Enterprise deployments typically take place in conversation with the team at Teleport.

While designing a deployment, you can consult the High Availability guide for the components of a production Teleport cluster.

Dedicated account dashboard

Teleport Enterprise subscriptions include a dedicated account dashboard with their preferred subdomain of teleport.sh. The dedicated account dashboard provides subscription administrators access to the license file, support links and Teleport Enterprise binary downloads.

Guides to self-hosting Teleport