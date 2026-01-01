Configure Teleport
Configure users, roles, authentication connectors, and more with tctl, Terraform, and Kubernetes resources.
Teleport supports two ways to configure a cluster:
- Static configuration file: At startup, a Teleport process reads a
configuration file from the local filesystem (the default path is
/etc/teleport.yaml). Static configuration settings control aspects of a specific instance of a service, such as the Teleport Auth Service, Teleport Proxy Service, or a single Teleport Agent.
- Dynamic resources: Dynamic resources control aspects of your cluster that are likely to change over time, such as roles, local users, and Teleport-protected infrastructure resources. Dynamic resources do not configure specific services, but rather the cluster as a whole.
Use static configuration if you want to configure the services that run in your cluster, including cluster-wide options that you do not expect to change very often. For day-to-day configuration updates, such as new Teleport roles, you likely need a dynamic resource.
Static configuration
Learn how to add a static configuration file for a specific Teleport service.
Teleport Agents
Teleport Control Plane
Configuration Reference
Dynamic configuration tools
Teleport provides three methods for managing Teleport with infrastructure as code tools.
Teleport Terraform Provider
Teleport Kubernetes Operator
tctl client tool
tctl is a command-line client for managing dynamic resources. Learn how to get started with
tctl.
Dynamic resource management guides
Follow step-by-step instructions for using Infrastructure as Code tools to manage the most commonly needed Teleport resources.
Access Lists
Agentless OpenSSH servers
Kubernetes OIDC joining
Login Rules (Kubernetes Operator)
Login Rules (Terraform Provider)
Trusted clusters
Users and roles
Dynamic resource references
Comprehensive lists of Teleport configuration options.
tctl resources
tctl command-line tool.
tctl command reference
tctl command-line tool.