Version: 18.x

Configure Teleport Configure users, roles, authentication connectors, and more with tctl, Terraform, and Kubernetes resources. Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

Teleport supports two ways to configure a cluster:

Static configuration file: At startup, a Teleport process reads a configuration file from the local filesystem (the default path is /etc/teleport.yaml ). Static configuration settings control aspects of a specific instance of a service, such as the Teleport Auth Service, Teleport Proxy Service, or a single Teleport Agent.

At startup, a Teleport process reads a configuration file from the local filesystem (the default path is ). Static configuration settings control aspects of a specific instance of a service, such as the Teleport Auth Service, Teleport Proxy Service, or a single Teleport Agent. Dynamic resources: Dynamic resources control aspects of your cluster that are likely to change over time, such as roles, local users, and Teleport-protected infrastructure resources. Dynamic resources do not configure specific services, but rather the cluster as a whole.

Use static configuration if you want to configure the services that run in your cluster, including cluster-wide options that you do not expect to change very often. For day-to-day configuration updates, such as new Teleport roles, you likely need a dynamic resource.