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Creating Access Lists with IaC Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

Access Lists allow Teleport users to be granted long-term access to resources managed within Teleport. With Access Lists, administrators can regularly audit and control membership to specific roles and traits, which then tie easily back into Teleport's existing RBAC system.

In this guide, we'll follow up on the IaC users and roles guide by allowing users with the manager role to grant the support-engineer role to users meeting specific criteria.

Access Lists are registered with the Teleport Auth Service as resources stored on the Auth Service backend. The Teleport Auth Service exposes a gRPC API that enables clients to create, delete, or modify backend resources, including Access Lists. The Teleport Kubernetes Operator and Terraform provider, along with the tctl command-line tool, can manage Access Lists by authenticating to the Teleport Auth Service and interacting with its gRPC API.

By default, Access Lists can be managed via IaC but Access List memberships cannot. The goal of Access Lists is to decentralize granting and reviewing access. By allowing managers to grant access within specific guidelines and automatically enforcing review, users can request common access rights without having to go through the centralized team managing the Teleport IaC. This reduces the load on the centralized IaC/security team, ensures the access reviewer is aware of the context, reduces the request resolution time, and ensures access grants are periodically reviewed.

To follow this guide, you must follow first the basic users and roles IaC guide. We will reuse its users and roles for our Access List.

We will create a new role support-engineer that grants access to production servers. The engineer role from the previous guide was only granting access to dev and staging servers.

tctl

Kubernetes Operator

Terraform Create the following privileged-role.yaml file: kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: support-engineer spec: allow: logins: [ 'root' , 'ubuntu' , '{{internal.logins}}' ] node_labels: 'env': [ 'production' ] Create the following privileged-role.yaml file: apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1 kind: TeleportRoleV7 metadata: name: support-engineer spec: allow: logins: [ 'root' , 'ubuntu' , '{{internal.logins}}' ] node_labels: 'env': [ 'production' ] Create the following privileged-role.tf file: resource "teleport_role" "support-engineer" { version = "v7" metadata = { name = "support-engineer" } spec = { allow = { logins = [ "root" , "ubuntu" , "{{internal.logins}}" ] node_labels = { env = [ "production" ] } } } }

In this step we'll create an Access List that allows users with the manager role such as alice to grant access to production to users with the engineer role.

tctl

Kubernetes Operator

Terraform Create the following accesslist.yaml file: version: v1 kind: access_list metadata: name: support-engineers spec: title: "Production access for support engineers" audit: recurrence: frequency: 6months description: "Use this Access List to grant access to production to your engineers enrolled in the support rotation." owners: - description: "manager of NA support team" name: alice ownership_requires: roles: - manager grants: roles: - support-engineer membership_requires: roles: - engineer Create the following accesslist.yaml file: apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1 kind: TeleportAccessList metadata: name: support-engineers spec: title: "Production access for support engineers" description: "Use this Access List to grant access to production to your engineers enrolled in the support rotation." audit: recurrence: frequency: 6months owners: - description: "manager of NA support team" name: alice ownership_requires: roles: - manager grants: roles: - support-engineer membership_requires: roles: - engineer Create the following accesslist.tf file: resource "teleport_access_list" "support-engineers" { header = { version = "v1" metadata = { name = "support-engineers" } } spec = { title = "Production access for support engineers" description = "Use this Access List to grant access to production to your engineers enrolled in the support rotation." audit = { recurrence = { frequency = 6 } } owners = [ { description = "manager of NA support team" name = "alice" } ] ownership_requires = { roles = [ "manager" ] } grants = { roles = [ "support-engineer" ] } membership_requires = { roles = [ "engineer" ] } } }

tctl

Kubernetes Operator

Terraform tctl create -f privileged-role.yaml role 'support-engineer' has been created

tctl create -f accesslist.yaml Access list "support-engineers" has been created note The user resource depends on roles. You must create roles before users as a user with a non-existing role is invalid and will be rejected by Teleport. Create the Kubernetes CRs with the following commands: kubectl apply -n "$OPERATOR_NAMESPACE" -f privileged-role.yaml teleportrolev7.resources.teleport.dev/support-engineer created

kubectl apply -n "$OPERATOR_NAMESPACE" -f accesslist.yaml teleportaccesslist.resources.teleport.dev/support-engineers terraform plan [...] Plan: 2 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy.

terraform apply teleport_access_list.support-engineers: Creating... teleport_role.support-engineer: Creating... teleport_role.support-engineer: Creation complete after 0s [id=support-engineer] teleport_access_list.support-engineers: Creation complete after 0s [id=support-engineers]

Now, you created an Access List allowing alice to grant the support-engineer role to its engineers.

You can log in as alice and add bob to the support-engineers Access List.

Web UI

CLI Log in as alice in the Web UI, Zero Trust Access, select Access Lists, and click on your Access List. Click "Add new Members or Access Lists or Access Lists" and add bob . Log in as alice with tsh , then add bob to the Access List: tsh login --proxy <your-cluster-domain>:<port> --user alice

tctl acl users add support-engineers bob "" "Bob is now part of the on-call support rotation" Finally, list the Access List members: tctl acl users ls support-engineers Members of support-engineers: - bob

You can manage Access Lists with Terraform is using two Terraform resources: teleport_access_list and teleport_access_list_member . This section explains how you can adjust your Teleport Terraform configuration to manage Access List members, and the implications of managing Access List members using Terraform versus using the Web UI and tctl .

The default Access List, which you create using tctl or the Web UI, has the .spec.type field unset, or set to null or an empty string. As a consequence:

They require auditing. If .spec.audit is not specified in the Terraform resource, Teleport assigns a default value. Default Access Lists must be periodically reviewed in the Web UI.

is not specified in the Terraform resource, Teleport assigns a default value. Default Access Lists must be periodically reviewed in the Web UI. Their members can be only managed with the Web UI and tctl . The source of truth for these lists is Teleport so you cannot manage their members with Terraform.

Static Access Lists have the .spec.type field set to "static". They differ from the default Access Lists in that:

They don't support auditing. Teleport ignores the .spec.audit field.

field. Their members can be managed by Terraform.

For static Access Lists, the source of truth for the membership is external, your Terraform configuration, so auditing is not supported. Instead, you can review their members when modifying your Terraform configuration.

Edit the Access List you created earlier to set the type to "static" , which marks it as a static Access List. While Teleport ignores the spec.audit field for static Access Lists, you can remove it for clarity as below:

resource "teleport_access_list" "support-engineers" { header = { version = "v1" metadata = { name = "support-engineers" } } spec = { + type = "static" title = "Production access for support engineers" description = "Use this Access List to grant access to production to your engineers enrolled in the support rotation." - audit = { - recurrence = { - frequency = 6 - } - } } # remaining fields truncated }

To assign a user as a member of an Access List, declare a teleport_access_list_member resource and set its spec.membership_kind to 1 , which indicates that the member is a user:

resource "teleport_access_list_member" "developers_alice" { header = { version = "v1" metadata = { name = "alice" } } spec = { access_list = teleport_access_list.support-engineers.id membership_kind = 1 } } resource "teleport_access_list_member" "developers_bob" { header = { version = "v1" metadata = { name = "bob" } } spec = { access_list = teleport_access_list.support-engineers.id membership_kind = 1 } }

Notice that both members' spec.access_list refers to the ID of the support-engineers Access List you created earlier.

Static Access Lists also allow you to assign nested Access Lists. For example, consider the following teleport_access_list_member resource:

resource "teleport_access_list_member" "db_access_staging_developers" { header = { version = "v1" metadata = { name = teleport_access_list.technical-account-managers.id } } spec = { access_list = teleport_access_list.support-engineers.id membership_kind = 2 } }

This resource has a spec.membership_kind of 2 , indicating that it is a nested Access List. The name of the member is the ID of another Access List (not shown in this guide) called technical-account-managers . This instructs the Terraform provider to assign the technical-account-managers Access List as a nested Access List within support-engineers .

The Okta integration allows synchronizing Okta groups and apps as Teleport Access Lists, while the Microsoft Entra ID integration allows synchronizing groups as Teleport Access Lists.

To give permissions to an Access List based on these integrations in Terraform, navigate to the Access List in the Web UI, and from its URL (e.g. https://example.teleport.sh/web/accesslists/00gt3c8z9ukePm5uF697 ) copy the last path segment. In this case 00gt3c8z9ukePm5uF697 - this is the name of the Access List resource in Teleport.

For example, the following teleport_access_list_member configures an Access List managed via the Okta integration to be a child of the support-engineers Access List:

resource "teleport_access_list_member" "db_access_staging_okta_group" { header = { version = "v1" metadata = { name = "00gt3c8z9ukePm5uF697" } } spec = { access_list = teleport_access_list.support-engineers.id membership_kind = 2 } }

For an Access List managed via the Microsoft Entra ID integration, the name of the Access List will be similar to b1a6a594-a4ac-51d1-a6f6-1746a413a79a .

It is usually not possible to import Access Lists created using the Web UI into a Terraform module. Any Access List can be imported, but Access Lists created in the UI are not of the static type, so their members can't be managed with Terraform. The same applies to Access Lists created by an integration (e.g. Okta or Microsoft Entra ID). An existing static list created by another Terraform setup (with a different state) could be imported, and its members can be managed by Terraform, but this situation is unusual.

The recommended solution is to create a static Access List managed with Terraform and make this list a member of an existing Access List. That way the members of the static Access List managed with Terraform will inherit the grants of the existing Access List.

You can see all supported Access List fields in the Access List reference.