Creating Access Lists with IaC
Access Lists allow Teleport users to be granted long-term access to resources managed within Teleport. With Access Lists, administrators can regularly audit and control membership to specific roles and traits, which then tie easily back into Teleport's existing RBAC system.
In this guide, we'll follow up
on the IaC users and roles guide by allowing users with
the
manager role to grant the
support-engineer role to users meeting
specific criteria.
How it works
Access Lists are registered with the Teleport Auth Service as resources stored
on the Auth Service backend. The Teleport Auth Service exposes a gRPC API that
enables clients to create, delete, or modify backend resources, including Access
Lists. The Teleport Kubernetes Operator and Terraform provider, along with the
tctl command-line tool, can manage Access Lists by authenticating to
the Teleport Auth Service and interacting with its gRPC API.
By default, Access Lists can be managed via IaC but Access List memberships cannot. The goal of Access Lists is to decentralize granting and reviewing access. By allowing managers to grant access within specific guidelines and automatically enforcing review, users can request common access rights without having to go through the centralized team managing the Teleport IaC. This reduces the load on the centralized IaC/security team, ensures the access reviewer is aware of the context, reduces the request resolution time, and ensures access grants are periodically reviewed.
Prerequisites
To follow this guide, you must follow first the basic users and roles IaC guide. We will reuse its users and roles for our Access List.
Step 1/3 - Write manifests
Write the privileged role manifest
We will create a new role
support-engineer that grants access to production
servers. The
engineer role from the previous guide was only granting access to
dev and
staging servers.
- tctl
- Kubernetes Operator
- Terraform
Create the following
privileged-role.yaml file:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: support-engineer
spec:
allow:
logins: ['root', 'ubuntu', '{{internal.logins}}']
node_labels:
'env': ['production']
Create the following
privileged-role.yaml file:
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
kind: TeleportRoleV7
metadata:
name: support-engineer
spec:
allow:
logins: [ 'root', 'ubuntu', '{{internal.logins}}' ]
node_labels:
'env': [ 'production' ]
Create the following
privileged-role.tf file:
resource "teleport_role" "support-engineer" {
version = "v7"
metadata = {
name = "support-engineer"
}
spec = {
allow = {
logins = ["root", "ubuntu", "{{internal.logins}}"]
node_labels = {
env = ["production"]
}
}
}
}
Write the Access List manifest
In this step we'll create an Access List that allows users with the
manager
role such as
alice to grant access to production to users with the
engineer
role.
- tctl
- Kubernetes Operator
- Terraform
Create the following
accesslist.yaml file:
version: v1
kind: access_list
metadata:
name: support-engineers
spec:
title: "Production access for support engineers"
audit:
recurrence:
frequency: 6months
description: "Use this Access List to grant access to production to your engineers enrolled in the support rotation."
owners:
- description: "manager of NA support team"
name: alice
ownership_requires:
roles:
- manager
grants:
roles:
- support-engineer
membership_requires:
roles:
- engineer
Create the following
accesslist.yaml file:
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
kind: TeleportAccessList
metadata:
name: support-engineers
spec:
title: "Production access for support engineers"
description: "Use this Access List to grant access to production to your engineers enrolled in the support rotation."
audit:
recurrence:
frequency: 6months
owners:
- description: "manager of NA support team"
name: alice
ownership_requires:
roles:
- manager
grants:
roles:
- support-engineer
membership_requires:
roles:
- engineer
Create the following
accesslist.tf file:
resource "teleport_access_list" "support-engineers" {
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "support-engineers"
}
}
spec = {
title = "Production access for support engineers"
description = "Use this Access List to grant access to production to your engineers enrolled in the support rotation."
audit = {
recurrence = {
frequency = 6
}
}
owners = [
{
description = "manager of NA support team"
name = "alice"
}
]
ownership_requires = {
roles = ["manager"]
}
grants = {
roles = ["support-engineer"]
}
membership_requires = {
roles = ["engineer"]
}
}
}
Step 2/3 - Apply the manifests
- tctl
- Kubernetes Operator
- Terraform
tctl create -f privileged-role.yamlrole 'support-engineer' has been createdtctl create -f accesslist.yamlAccess list "support-engineers" has been created
The user resource depends on roles. You must create roles before users as a user with a non-existing role is invalid and will be rejected by Teleport.
Create the Kubernetes CRs with the following commands:
kubectl apply -n "$OPERATOR_NAMESPACE" -f privileged-role.yamlteleportrolev7.resources.teleport.dev/support-engineer createdkubectl apply -n "$OPERATOR_NAMESPACE" -f accesslist.yamlteleportaccesslist.resources.teleport.dev/support-engineers
terraform plan[...]Plan: 2 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy.terraform applyteleport_access_list.support-engineers: Creating...teleport_role.support-engineer: Creating...teleport_role.support-engineer: Creation complete after 0s [id=support-engineer]teleport_access_list.support-engineers: Creation complete after 0s [id=support-engineers]
Step 3/3 - Log in as
alice and grant access to
bob
Now, you created an Access List allowing
alice to grant the
support-engineer
role to its engineers.
You can log in as alice and add
bob to the
support-engineers Access List.
- Web UI
- CLI
Log in as
alice in the Web UI, Zero Trust Access, select Access Lists, and click on your Access List.
Click "Add new Members or Access Lists or Access Lists" and add
bob.
Log in as
alice with
tsh, then add bob to the Access List:
log in as alicetsh login --proxy <your-cluster-domain>:<port> --user alice
tctl acl users add <access-list-name> <user> [<expires>] [<reason>]tctl acl users add support-engineers bob "" "Bob is now part of the on-call support rotation"
Finally, list the Access List members:
tctl acl users ls support-engineersMembers of support-engineers:- bob
Managing Access List members with Terraform
You can manage Access Lists with Terraform is using two Terraform resources:
teleport_access_list and
teleport_access_list_member. This section explains
how you can adjust your Teleport Terraform configuration to manage Access List
members, and the implications of managing Access List members using Terraform
versus using the Web UI and
tctl.
Static versus default Access Lists
The default Access List, which you create using
tctl or the Web UI, has
the
.spec.type field unset, or set to null or an empty string. As a
consequence:
- They require auditing. If
.spec.auditis not specified in the Terraform resource, Teleport assigns a default value. Default Access Lists must be periodically reviewed in the Web UI.
- Their members can be only managed with the Web UI and
tctl. The source of truth for these lists is Teleport so you cannot manage their members with Terraform.
Static Access Lists have the
.spec.type field set to "static". They differ
from the default Access Lists in that:
- They don't support auditing. Teleport ignores the
.spec.auditfield.
- Their members can be managed by Terraform.
For static Access Lists, the source of truth for the membership is external, your Terraform configuration, so auditing is not supported. Instead, you can review their members when modifying your Terraform configuration.
Designating a static Access List
Edit the Access List you created earlier to set the type to
"static", which
marks it as a static Access List. While Teleport ignores the
spec.audit field
for static Access Lists, you can remove it for clarity as below:
resource "teleport_access_list" "support-engineers" {
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "support-engineers"
}
}
spec = {
+ type = "static"
title = "Production access for support engineers"
description = "Use this Access List to grant access to production to your engineers enrolled in the support rotation."
- audit = {
- recurrence = {
- frequency = 6
- }
- }
}
# remaining fields truncated
}
Assigning users to an Access List
To assign a user as a member of an Access List, declare a
teleport_access_list_member resource and set its
spec.membership_kind to
1, which indicates that the member is a user:
resource "teleport_access_list_member" "developers_alice" {
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "alice" # Teleport user name
}
}
spec = {
access_list = teleport_access_list.support-engineers.id
membership_kind = 1 # 1 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_USER", 2 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_LIST"
}
}
resource "teleport_access_list_member" "developers_bob" {
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "bob"
}
}
spec = {
access_list = teleport_access_list.support-engineers.id
membership_kind = 1 # 1 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_USER", 2 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_LIST"
}
}
Notice that both members'
spec.access_list refers to the ID of the
support-engineers Access List you created earlier.
Assigning nested Access Lists
Static Access Lists also allow you to assign nested Access Lists. For example,
consider the following
teleport_access_list_member resource:
resource "teleport_access_list_member" "db_access_staging_developers" {
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = teleport_access_list.technical-account-managers.id
}
}
spec = {
access_list = teleport_access_list.support-engineers.id
membership_kind = 2 # 1 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_USER", 2 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_LIST"
}
}
This resource has a
spec.membership_kind of
2, indicating that it is a
nested Access List. The name of the member is the ID of another Access List
(not shown in this guide) called
technical-account-managers. This instructs
the Terraform provider to assign the
technical-account-managers Access List as
a nested Access List within
support-engineers.
Give access to an Okta or Microsoft Entra ID group
The Okta integration allows synchronizing Okta groups and apps as Teleport Access Lists, while the Microsoft Entra ID integration allows synchronizing groups as Teleport Access Lists.
To give permissions to an Access List based on these integrations in Terraform,
navigate to the Access List in the Web UI, and from its URL (e.g.
https://example.teleport.sh/web/accesslists/00gt3c8z9ukePm5uF697) copy the
last path segment. In this case
00gt3c8z9ukePm5uF697 - this is the name of the
Access List resource in Teleport.
For example, the following
teleport_access_list_member configures an Access
List managed via the Okta integration to be a child of the
support-engineers
Access List:
resource "teleport_access_list_member" "db_access_staging_okta_group" {
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "00gt3c8z9ukePm5uF697"
}
}
spec = {
access_list = teleport_access_list.support-engineers.id
membership_kind = 2 # 1 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_USER", 2 for "MEMBERSHIP_KIND_LIST"
}
}
For an Access List managed via the Microsoft Entra ID integration, the name of
the Access List will be similar to
b1a6a594-a4ac-51d1-a6f6-1746a413a79a.
Importing Access Lists created using the Web UI into Terraform
It is usually not possible to import Access Lists created using the Web UI into a Terraform module. Any Access List can be imported, but Access Lists created in the UI are not of the static type, so their members can't be managed with Terraform. The same applies to Access Lists created by an integration (e.g. Okta or Microsoft Entra ID). An existing static list created by another Terraform setup (with a different state) could be imported, and its members can be managed by Terraform, but this situation is unusual.
The recommended solution is to create a static Access List managed with Terraform and make this list a member of an existing Access List. That way the members of the static Access List managed with Terraform will inherit the grants of the existing Access List.
Next steps
You can see all supported Access List fields in the Access List reference.