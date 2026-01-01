Dynamic Resource Management Guides
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Read the guides in this section for instructions on managing specific dynamic resources with tctl and the Teleport Terraform provider and Kubernetes operator.
- Access Lists: Use Infrastructure-as-Code tooling to create Access Lists.
- Agentless OpenSSH Servers: Use infrastructure-as-code tooling to register Agentless OpenSSH servers in Teleport.
- Kubernetes OIDC Joining: Use infrastructure-as-code tooling to join Teleport Kubernetes agents.
- Login Rules (Kubernetes Operator): Use Teleport's Kubernetes Operator to deploy Login Rules to your cluster
- Login Rules (Terraform): Use Teleport's Terraform Provider to deploy Login Rules to your cluster
- Trusted Clusters: Use infrastructure-as-code tooling to create Teleport trusted clusters.
- Users and Roles: Use infrastructure-as-code tooling to create Teleport users and roles.
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