Beams
Beams require
tsh version 18.8.0 or newer. To install
tsh, visit Download
Client Tools, select your
platform, and choose "CLI Client Tools" in the Download Type menu.
Beams are ephemeral, isolated runtimes for AI agents. Each beam is a short-lived microVM provisioned with a Teleport-issued identity and connected to your infrastructure and inference services — with no secrets, no static API keys, and full audit coverage.
Beams are part of the Teleport Agentic Identity Framework and are designed to solve the core adoption blockers for running agents in production: security, IAM, and operational overhead.
How Beams work
When you run
tsh beams add, Teleport's orchestrator provisions an isolated
microVM, injects a short-lived identity certificate, starts an SSH server, and
configures virtual networking — all before your agent executes its first line of
code.
Each beam runs a Debian-based environment that comes with Teleport's
tsh
command line and an assortment of common tooling.
Identity delegation
Beams use Teleport's identity delegation mechanism to allow agents to act on a user's behalf without sharing secrets. All actions taken in the beam are attributed to both the originating user and the beam's unique workload identity in Teleport's audit log.
In the beta, each beam's delegation session inherits the user's full permission set. In future iterations, users will be able to provide a more restrictive delegation profile and even allow agents to interactively request additional permissions.
Inference endpoints
Each beam comes preconfigured with VNet networking in place to proxy requests to popular inference endpoints.
Beams currently support both OpenAI and Anthropic inference APIs. The standard
$OPENAI_BASE_URL and
$ANTHROPIC_BASE_URL are set automatically, so tools
that respect these environment variables will work without additional
configuration.
Teleport automatically injects credentials when proxying requests to inference endpoints. This means no API keys are stored on the beam, and no configuration is necessary in order to make requests.
In the beta release, inference credentials are configured automatically by Teleport. Future iterations will allow users to configure their own inference endpoints and bring their own credentials.
Use cases
Coding agents
Drop an agent into a beam and let Teleport handle access to internal services and inference endpoints with full audit and access control.
tsh beams add◆ created tidal-memorybeams@tidal-memory:~$ claude --dangerously-skip-permissions \ "Connect to the HR database and tell me who hasn't had a pay raise in a while"
Sandboxed app development
Check out a repo, spin up an AI coding assistant, and test against staging or production without exposing secrets.
tsh beams add◆ created warm-orbit
Clone a repo inside the isolated VMbeams@warm-orbit:~$ git clone github.com/org/repo
Start an AI assistant and start codingbeams@warm-orbit:~$ claude init
You can even share your app with others by publishing it to the Teleport cluster.
Configure the app to bind to port 8080, and publish the app with
tsh beams publish.
tsh beams publish warm-orbit
By default,
tsh beams publish will register a web
application
with automatic TLS termination.
Apps that expose gRPC APIs are better suited as TCP
applications
than web applications. Run
tsh beams publish with the
--tcp flag to register
the app as a TCP application.
Interacting with Beams via
tsh
All beam operations are performed through the
tsh beams subcommand.
|Command
|Description
tsh beams ls
|List running beam instances.
tsh beams add
|Create a new beam instance.
tsh beams ssh <name>
|Start an interactive shell in a beam.
tsh beams rm <name>
|Delete a running beam instance.
tsh beams exec <name> <cmd>
|Run a command on an existing beam.
tsh beams publish <name>
|Publish an HTTP or TCP service running in a beam.
tsh beams scp <src> <dst>
|Copy files into or out of beams.
Creating a beam
Create a new beam with
tsh beams add. This provisions a microVM
and returns when the beam is ready (typically under 5 seconds).
tsh beams add◆ created warm-orbit
Name: warm-orbitOwner: [email protected]Expiry: 2027-02-05 22:04 UTC
Beam names are auto-generated. You do not specify a name when creating a beam.
By default,
tsh beams add will connect to the beam automatically and drop you
into a console. To start a beam without also opening a console session, add the
--no-console flag.
For structured output, use
tsh beams add --format=json.
Listing beams
View your active beams:
tsh beams lsName URL Expiry------------- ---------------------------------------- --------------------warm-orbit https://warm-orbit.example.teleport.sh/ 2027-02-05 22:04 UTCnimble-signal - 2027-02-06 12:15 UTC
Running commands
Run a one-off command inside a running beam:
tsh beams exec warm-orbit python /home/beams/agent.py
Or start an interactive shell:
tsh beams ssh warm-orbitbeams@warm-orbit:~$
Removing a beam
Beams are ephemeral and automatically purged after 24 hours.
To manually remove a beam prior to its expiration, use
tsh beams rm:
tsh beams rm warm-orbit
How do I…
Copy files into or out of a beam
Use
tsh beams scp to transfer files. The command accepts two arguments, one
of which must refer to a file on a beam with the
<name>:<file> syntax.
Copy a local file into the beamtsh beams scp ./example.txt warm-orbit:/tmp/example.txtCopied successfully.
Copy a file from the beam to your local machinetsh beams scp warm-orbit:/home/beams/output.csv ./output.csvCopied successfully.
Connect to a beam interactively
tsh beams ssh warm-orbitbeams@warm-orbit:~$
You get a full shell inside the Debian-based user container.
tsh is
pre-installed and authenticated with the beam's delegated identity, so you can
access Teleport resources directly from within the beam.
Publish an app from a beam
If your agent starts an HTTP server or TCP service inside the beam on port
8080, you can expose it through Teleport application access:
Expose the beam's port 8080 as an HTTP applicationtsh beams publish warm-orbitBeam service exposed.
URL: https://warm-orbit.example.teleport.sh/
The published URL is accessible to authorized users through the Teleport Proxy with full TLS and authentication. The Envoy sidecar inside the beam handles mTLS termination for the connection from the control plane.
Only port
8080 is supported in the initial beta. To publish a generic TCP
application instead of a web application, add the
--tcp flag.
Authorization
Beams are single-user by design. Only the user who created a beam can access it.
Access control is enforced using owner labels on the beam's node and application
resources (
teleport.internal/beam/owner: <username>) and a
beam-user role
that restricts access to matching resources:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: beam-user
spec:
allow:
logins:
- beams
node_labels:
teleport.internal/beam/owner: '{{internal.username}}'
app_labels_expression: |
labels["teleport.internal/beams/app-type"] == "llm" ||
contains(user.spec.traits.username, labels["teleport.internal/beam/owner"])
rules:
- resources: [beam]
verbs: ["*"]
beam_labels:
teleport.internal/beam/owner: '{{internal.username}}'
This role is automatically assigned to users on Beams-enabled clusters.
Security model
Beams run on the Teleport Cloud platform. Each beam runs in a restricted containerized environment inside of a dedicated microVM.
A beam can only access your Teleport resources (like apps and databases) if it is granted the appropriate permissions. For now, beams run with a delegated identity inheriting the full privileges of the user who started them. In the future, users will be able to delegate a subset of their permissions to the beam.
During the beta period beams have unrestricted access to the public internet. In the future, beams will have restricted egress networking by default.
Ingress traffic to beams is either protected by Teleport SSH (for console access) or via Teleport application tunnels (for published apps).
Egress traffic to inference APIs is proxied by Teleport VNet. Credentials are injected after traffic leaves the beam, ensuring that sensitive API keys do not reside on the beam.
For an explanation of the architectural principles behind Teleport Beams, see Secure Agent Environment.
Resource limits
Each beam is provisioned with the following compute resources:
|Component
|CPU
|Memory
|Ephemeral Storage
|User container
|1700m
|7808 Mi
|20 Gi
tbot sidecar
|100m
|128 Mi
|1 Gi
|Envoy sidecar
|200m
|256 Mi
|1 Gi
|Total per beam
|2 vCPU
|8 GiB
|22 Gi
During the beta period, we enforce the following limits:
- Beam count cap: a maximum of 20 concurrent beams per tenant
- Rate limits: a maximum of 5 new beams per minute per tenant
- Beam TTL: beams expire after 24 hours, preventing runaway agents
- Inference limits: inference endpoint consumption is capped per tenant