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CLI Tools Beams require tsh version 18.8.0 or newer. To install tsh , visit Download Client Tools, select your platform, and choose "CLI Client Tools" in the Download Type menu.

Beams are ephemeral, isolated runtimes for AI agents. Each beam is a short-lived microVM provisioned with a Teleport-issued identity and connected to your infrastructure and inference services — with no secrets, no static API keys, and full audit coverage.

Beams are part of the Teleport Agentic Identity Framework and are designed to solve the core adoption blockers for running agents in production: security, IAM, and operational overhead.

When you run tsh beams add , Teleport's orchestrator provisions an isolated microVM, injects a short-lived identity certificate, starts an SSH server, and configures virtual networking — all before your agent executes its first line of code.

Each beam runs a Debian-based environment that comes with Teleport's tsh command line and an assortment of common tooling.

Beams use Teleport's identity delegation mechanism to allow agents to act on a user's behalf without sharing secrets. All actions taken in the beam are attributed to both the originating user and the beam's unique workload identity in Teleport's audit log.

In the beta, each beam's delegation session inherits the user's full permission set. In future iterations, users will be able to provide a more restrictive delegation profile and even allow agents to interactively request additional permissions.

Each beam comes preconfigured with VNet networking in place to proxy requests to popular inference endpoints.

Beams currently support both OpenAI and Anthropic inference APIs. The standard $OPENAI_BASE_URL and $ANTHROPIC_BASE_URL are set automatically, so tools that respect these environment variables will work without additional configuration.

Teleport automatically injects credentials when proxying requests to inference endpoints. This means no API keys are stored on the beam, and no configuration is necessary in order to make requests.

In the beta release, inference credentials are configured automatically by Teleport. Future iterations will allow users to configure their own inference endpoints and bring their own credentials.

Drop an agent into a beam and let Teleport handle access to internal services and inference endpoints with full audit and access control.

tsh beams add ◆ created tidal-memory beams@tidal-memory:~$ claude --dangerously-skip-permissions \ "Connect to the HR database and tell me who hasn't had a pay raise in a while"

Check out a repo, spin up an AI coding assistant, and test against staging or production without exposing secrets.

tsh beams add ◆ created warm-orbit

beams@warm-orbit:~$ git clone github.com/org/repo

beams@warm-orbit:~$ claude init

You can even share your app with others by publishing it to the Teleport cluster. Configure the app to bind to port 8080, and publish the app with tsh beams publish .

tsh beams publish warm-orbit

By default, tsh beams publish will register a web application with automatic TLS termination.

Apps that expose gRPC APIs are better suited as TCP applications than web applications. Run tsh beams publish with the --tcp flag to register the app as a TCP application.

All beam operations are performed through the tsh beams subcommand.

Command Description tsh beams ls List running beam instances. tsh beams add Create a new beam instance. tsh beams ssh <name> Start an interactive shell in a beam. tsh beams rm <name> Delete a running beam instance. tsh beams exec <name> <cmd> Run a command on an existing beam. tsh beams publish <name> Publish an HTTP or TCP service running in a beam. tsh beams scp <src> <dst> Copy files into or out of beams.

Create a new beam with tsh beams add . This provisions a microVM and returns when the beam is ready (typically under 5 seconds).

tsh beams add ◆ created warm-orbit

Name: warm-orbit Owner: [email protected] Expiry: 2027-02-05 22:04 UTC

Beam names are auto-generated. You do not specify a name when creating a beam.

By default, tsh beams add will connect to the beam automatically and drop you into a console. To start a beam without also opening a console session, add the --no-console flag.

For structured output, use tsh beams add --format=json .

View your active beams:

tsh beams ls Name URL Expiry ------------- ---------------------------------------- -------------------- warm-orbit https://warm-orbit.example.teleport.sh/ 2027-02-05 22:04 UTC nimble-signal - 2027-02-06 12:15 UTC

Run a one-off command inside a running beam:

tsh beams exec warm-orbit python /home/beams/agent.py

Or start an interactive shell:

tsh beams ssh warm-orbit beams@warm-orbit:~$

Beams are ephemeral and automatically purged after 24 hours. To manually remove a beam prior to its expiration, use tsh beams rm :

tsh beams rm warm-orbit

Use tsh beams scp to transfer files. The command accepts two arguments, one of which must refer to a file on a beam with the <name>:<file> syntax.

tsh beams scp ./example.txt warm-orbit:/tmp/example.txt Copied successfully.

tsh beams scp warm-orbit:/home/beams/output.csv ./output.csv Copied successfully.

tsh beams ssh warm-orbit beams@warm-orbit:~$

You get a full shell inside the Debian-based user container. tsh is pre-installed and authenticated with the beam's delegated identity, so you can access Teleport resources directly from within the beam.

If your agent starts an HTTP server or TCP service inside the beam on port 8080 , you can expose it through Teleport application access:

tsh beams publish warm-orbit Beam service exposed.

URL: https://warm-orbit.example.teleport.sh/

The published URL is accessible to authorized users through the Teleport Proxy with full TLS and authentication. The Envoy sidecar inside the beam handles mTLS termination for the connection from the control plane.

Only port 8080 is supported in the initial beta. To publish a generic TCP application instead of a web application, add the --tcp flag.

Beams are single-user by design. Only the user who created a beam can access it.

Access control is enforced using owner labels on the beam's node and application resources ( teleport.internal/beam/owner: <username> ) and a beam-user role that restricts access to matching resources:

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: beam-user spec: allow: logins: - beams node_labels: teleport.internal/beam/owner: '{{internal.username}}' app_labels_expression: | labels["teleport.internal/beams/app-type"] == "llm" || contains(user.spec.traits.username, labels["teleport.internal/beam/owner"]) rules: - resources: [ beam ] verbs: [ "*" ] beam_labels: teleport.internal/beam/owner: '{{internal.username}}'

This role is automatically assigned to users on Beams-enabled clusters.

Beams run on the Teleport Cloud platform. Each beam runs in a restricted containerized environment inside of a dedicated microVM.

A beam can only access your Teleport resources (like apps and databases) if it is granted the appropriate permissions. For now, beams run with a delegated identity inheriting the full privileges of the user who started them. In the future, users will be able to delegate a subset of their permissions to the beam.

During the beta period beams have unrestricted access to the public internet. In the future, beams will have restricted egress networking by default.

Ingress traffic to beams is either protected by Teleport SSH (for console access) or via Teleport application tunnels (for published apps).

Egress traffic to inference APIs is proxied by Teleport VNet. Credentials are injected after traffic leaves the beam, ensuring that sensitive API keys do not reside on the beam.

For an explanation of the architectural principles behind Teleport Beams, see Secure Agent Environment.

Each beam is provisioned with the following compute resources:

Component CPU Memory Ephemeral Storage User container 1700m 7808 Mi 20 Gi tbot sidecar 100m 128 Mi 1 Gi Envoy sidecar 200m 256 Mi 1 Gi Total per beam 2 vCPU 8 GiB 22 Gi

During the beta period, we enforce the following limits:

Beam count cap : a maximum of 20 concurrent beams per tenant

: a maximum of 20 concurrent beams per tenant Rate limits : a maximum of 5 new beams per minute per tenant

: a maximum of 5 new beams per minute per tenant Beam TTL : beams expire after 24 hours, preventing runaway agents

: beams expire after 24 hours, preventing runaway agents Inference limits: inference endpoint consumption is capped per tenant