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An AI agent running on a local workstation can read any credentials available to it, giving it permissions to perform any operations the user can, and in the user's name. As with all agent activity, the way agents use credentials to access infrastructure is non-deterministic. To run AI agents without unintended damage, your system needs to incorporate security as a first principle.

The Teleport Agentic Identity framework introduces the recommended approach to securely running agentic workloads, the secure agent environment. In this approach, security is built into the system. AI agents have a limited range of operations they are allowed to complete, with each operation subject to auditing and access controls.

One example of a secure agent environment, Teleport Beams, is built on Teleport's foundation of authentication using cryptographically signed identities with certificate-based access controls. With Beams as an extension of Teleport's existing capabilities, security is built into AI infrastructure from the bottom up.

The secure agentic environment builds security into the system, rather than bolting it on to an existing system, with a multi-layered approach.

The layers are:

Sandboxing: Untrusted code is isolated and ephemeral, so there is minimal risk that it will interface with systems it is not supposed to.

Untrusted code is isolated and ephemeral, so there is minimal risk that it will interface with systems it is not supposed to. Identity: Each component of the system, including the end user, the agent's execution environment, and the agentic workload to execute, can prove itself to the system as a known, trusted subject.

Each component of the system, including the end user, the agent's execution environment, and the agentic workload to execute, can prove itself to the system as a known, trusted subject. Access controls: Encoded in the identity is a list of operations and resources that the identity has access to, and the system checks access before allowing any operation to take place.

Encoded in the identity is a list of operations and resources that the identity has access to, and the system checks access before allowing any operation to take place. Audit: Access controls associate each operation with an identity, allowing the system to construct logs of which identities performed which operations at different times.

Each layer requires the one below. Without sandboxing, the agentic workload can access network sockets, credentials, and other resources that evade the system's authentication and access control checks, regardless of the agent's identity. Identity is necessary for access controls and auditing, which rely on the presence of a subject.

The first layer of the secure agent environment is sandboxing. Agentic workloads are untrusted. Since agentic output is non-deterministic, we must assume that any code an agent executes is arbitrary. As a result, the only truly secure way to protect a system against abuse by an agent is to isolate the agent from the system.

As the first layer, sandboxing ensures that the agentic workload has no effect on the surrounding system unless other parts of the system let it escape the sandbox.

There are two components to sandboxing. The first is hardware isolation. In the secure agent environment, we recommend hardware-level virtualization, e.g., a Type 1 hypervisor, for running agent workloads. The agent has no access to the operating system on the host, so there is no attack surface on other software running in your environment.

The second component is ephemerality. We recommend placing a time to live on the virtual machine that runs agentic workloads. This way, the untrusted code is isolated in time: it exists only as long as it is needed, and not long enough for unintended side effects to take hold.

The identity layer of the secure agent environment is consistent with Teleport's overall approach to infrastructure: every human and non-human component of the system receives an identity. That way, every component that interacts with it can perform authentication and authorization checks on the identity.

In the case of an agentic AI workload, we recommend distributing identities to end users, the execution environment for the agentic workload, and the agentic workload itself, in addition to infrastructure components such as Kubernetes clusters, databases, and web applications.

Once the agentic workload has an identity, other components can verify that identity. A database, for example, can verify that the agentic workload is a trusted part of the system and not a rogue actor.

For agentic workloads, it is crucial that the system associate the workload with the human user that initiated it. There must be no way for human users to conceal themselves by running agentic workloads.

In the secure agent environment, access controls take advantage of the identity layer to enable components that interact with the agentic workload to allow or deny operations. And because of the sandboxing layer, the agentic workload has no default ability to operate on other components. If an operation is to succeed, a component must explicitly allow it. This makes it impossible to bypass one access control system by authenticating to another one, e.g., letting an agent use SSH keys or AWS credentials with broad permissions.

If every component of the system already has an identity, the system can encode in each identity the permissions each component has to interact with other components. Since end users have identities as well, the system can check whether the end user has permissions to manage agentic workloads before running them in the secure environment. In addition, infrastructure components in the environment can check whether the agentic workload can operate on them before allowing those operations.

The final layer of the secure agent environment is auditing. Auditing allows administrators to track the operations that an AI agent has performed in a system so they can identify potential threats and investigate security breaches.

In the secure agent environment, sandboxing, identity, and access controls make auditing a natural next step. Since an AI agent must route its connections to external infrastructure through components of the system that enforce access controls, these parts of the system already are aware of the agent's identity and the operations it is attempting. An auditing system only needs to emit telemetry that includes this information.

Teleport has implemented the secure agent environment in Teleport Beams, which allows you to run agentic workloads securely on Teleport-managed infrastructure. Beams use hardware isolation and Teleport-issued identities to enforce access controls and auditing for agentic workloads.

Read more about Teleport Beams in the documentation.