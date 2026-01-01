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Version: 18.x

Reconciling Static and Dynamic Configuration

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Some dynamic resources assign the same settings as fields within Teleport's static configuration file. For these fields, the Teleport Auth Service reconciles static and dynamic configurations on startup and when you create or remove a Teleport resource.

While Teleport Enterprise Cloud does not expose the static configuration file to operators, they do use a static configuration file for certain settings.

Shared configuration fields

There are several dynamic resources that share fields with the static configuration file:

session_recording_config

Dynamic resource fieldStatic configuration field
spec.modeauth_service.session_recording
spec.proxy_checks_host_keysauth_service.proxy_checks_host_keys

cluster_auth_preference

Dynamic resource fieldStatic configuration field
spec.typeauth_service.authentication.type
spec.second_factorsauth_service.authentication.second_factors
spec.connector_nameauth_service.authentication.connector_name
spec.disconnect_expired_certauth_service.disconnect_expired_cert
spec.allow_local_authauth_service.authentication.local_auth
spec.message_of_the_dayauth_service.message_of_the_day
spec.locking_modeauth_service.authentication.locking_mode
spec.webauthnauth_service.authentication.webauthn
spec.require_session_mfaauth_service.authentication.require_session_mfa
spec.allow_passwordlessauth_service.authentication.passwordless
spec.device_trustauth_service.authentication.device_trust
spec.idpproxy_service.idp
spec.allow_headlessauth_service.authentication.headless

cluster_networking_config

Dynamic resource fieldStatic configuration field
spec.client_idle_timeoutauth_service.client_idle_timeout
spec.keep_alive_intervalauth_service.keep_alive_interval
spec.keep_alive_count_maxauth_service.keep_alive_count_max
spec.session_control_timeoutauth_service.session_control_timeout
spec.idle_timeout_messageauth_service.client_idle_timeout_message
spec.web_idle_timeoutauth_service.web_idle_timeout
spec.proxy_listener_modeauth_service.proxy_listener_mode
spec.routing_strategyauth_service.routing_strategy
spec.tunnel_strategyauth_service.tunnel_strategy
spec.proxy_ping_intervalauth_service.proxy_ping_interval
spec.case_insensitive_routingauth_service.case_insensitive_routing

ui_config

Dynamic resource fieldStatic configuration field
spec.scrollback_linesproxy_service.ui.scrollback_lines
spec.show_resourcesproxy_service.ui.show_resources

Origin labels

The Teleport Auth Service applies the teleport.dev/origin label to configuration resources to indicate whether they originated from the static configuration file, a dynamic configuration resource, or the default value.

Here are possible values of the teleport.dev/origin label:

  • defaults
  • config-file
  • dynamic
  • terraform
  • kubernetes

When the Auth Service starts up, it looks up the values of static configuration fields that correspond to fields in dynamic configuration resources. If any of these have values, it creates the corresponding dynamic configuration resources and stores them in its backend.

For any static configuration fields without a value, the Auth Service checks whether the backend contains the corresponding dynamic configuration resource. If not, it creates one with default values and the teleport.dev/origin=defaults label.

If you attempt to create a dynamic configuration resource after the Auth Service has already loaded the configuration from a static configuration file, the Auth Service will return an error.

If you remove a dynamic configuration resource, the Auth Service will restore its configuration fields to the default values and add the teleport.dev/origin=defaults label.

Tip

Teleport Cloud deployments use configuration files, but these are not available for operators to modify. Users of Teleport Enterprise Cloud may see configuration resources with the teleport.dev/origin=config-file label.