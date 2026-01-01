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Reconciling Static and Dynamic Configuration Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

Some dynamic resources assign the same settings as fields within Teleport's static configuration file. For these fields, the Teleport Auth Service reconciles static and dynamic configurations on startup and when you create or remove a Teleport resource.

While Teleport Enterprise Cloud does not expose the static configuration file to operators, they do use a static configuration file for certain settings.

There are several dynamic resources that share fields with the static configuration file:

Dynamic resource field Static configuration field spec.mode auth_service.session_recording spec.proxy_checks_host_keys auth_service.proxy_checks_host_keys

Dynamic resource field Static configuration field spec.type auth_service.authentication.type spec.second_factors auth_service.authentication.second_factors spec.connector_name auth_service.authentication.connector_name spec.disconnect_expired_cert auth_service.disconnect_expired_cert spec.allow_local_auth auth_service.authentication.local_auth spec.message_of_the_day auth_service.message_of_the_day spec.locking_mode auth_service.authentication.locking_mode spec.webauthn auth_service.authentication.webauthn spec.require_session_mfa auth_service.authentication.require_session_mfa spec.allow_passwordless auth_service.authentication.passwordless spec.device_trust auth_service.authentication.device_trust spec.idp proxy_service.idp spec.allow_headless auth_service.authentication.headless

Dynamic resource field Static configuration field spec.client_idle_timeout auth_service.client_idle_timeout spec.keep_alive_interval auth_service.keep_alive_interval spec.keep_alive_count_max auth_service.keep_alive_count_max spec.session_control_timeout auth_service.session_control_timeout spec.idle_timeout_message auth_service.client_idle_timeout_message spec.web_idle_timeout auth_service.web_idle_timeout spec.proxy_listener_mode auth_service.proxy_listener_mode spec.routing_strategy auth_service.routing_strategy spec.tunnel_strategy auth_service.tunnel_strategy spec.proxy_ping_interval auth_service.proxy_ping_interval spec.case_insensitive_routing auth_service.case_insensitive_routing

Dynamic resource field Static configuration field spec.scrollback_lines proxy_service.ui.scrollback_lines spec.show_resources proxy_service.ui.show_resources

The Teleport Auth Service applies the teleport.dev/origin label to configuration resources to indicate whether they originated from the static configuration file, a dynamic configuration resource, or the default value.

Here are possible values of the teleport.dev/origin label:

defaults

config-file

dynamic

terraform

kubernetes

When the Auth Service starts up, it looks up the values of static configuration fields that correspond to fields in dynamic configuration resources. If any of these have values, it creates the corresponding dynamic configuration resources and stores them in its backend.

For any static configuration fields without a value, the Auth Service checks whether the backend contains the corresponding dynamic configuration resource. If not, it creates one with default values and the teleport.dev/origin=defaults label.

If you attempt to create a dynamic configuration resource after the Auth Service has already loaded the configuration from a static configuration file, the Auth Service will return an error.

If you remove a dynamic configuration resource, the Auth Service will restore its configuration fields to the default values and add the teleport.dev/origin=defaults label.