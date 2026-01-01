Reconciling Static and Dynamic Configuration
Some dynamic resources assign the same settings as fields within Teleport's static configuration file. For these fields, the Teleport Auth Service reconciles static and dynamic configurations on startup and when you create or remove a Teleport resource.
While Teleport Enterprise Cloud does not expose the static configuration file to operators, they do use a static configuration file for certain settings.
Shared configuration fields
There are several dynamic resources that share fields with the static configuration file:
session_recording_config
|Dynamic resource field
|Static configuration field
spec.mode
auth_service.session_recording
spec.proxy_checks_host_keys
auth_service.proxy_checks_host_keys
cluster_auth_preference
|Dynamic resource field
|Static configuration field
spec.type
auth_service.authentication.type
spec.second_factors
auth_service.authentication.second_factors
spec.connector_name
auth_service.authentication.connector_name
spec.disconnect_expired_cert
auth_service.disconnect_expired_cert
spec.allow_local_auth
auth_service.authentication.local_auth
spec.message_of_the_day
auth_service.message_of_the_day
spec.locking_mode
auth_service.authentication.locking_mode
spec.webauthn
auth_service.authentication.webauthn
spec.require_session_mfa
auth_service.authentication.require_session_mfa
spec.allow_passwordless
auth_service.authentication.passwordless
spec.device_trust
auth_service.authentication.device_trust
spec.idp
proxy_service.idp
spec.allow_headless
auth_service.authentication.headless
cluster_networking_config
|Dynamic resource field
|Static configuration field
spec.client_idle_timeout
auth_service.client_idle_timeout
spec.keep_alive_interval
auth_service.keep_alive_interval
spec.keep_alive_count_max
auth_service.keep_alive_count_max
spec.session_control_timeout
auth_service.session_control_timeout
spec.idle_timeout_message
auth_service.client_idle_timeout_message
spec.web_idle_timeout
auth_service.web_idle_timeout
spec.proxy_listener_mode
auth_service.proxy_listener_mode
spec.routing_strategy
auth_service.routing_strategy
spec.tunnel_strategy
auth_service.tunnel_strategy
spec.proxy_ping_interval
auth_service.proxy_ping_interval
spec.case_insensitive_routing
auth_service.case_insensitive_routing
ui_config
|Dynamic resource field
|Static configuration field
spec.scrollback_lines
proxy_service.ui.scrollback_lines
spec.show_resources
proxy_service.ui.show_resources
Origin labels
The Teleport Auth Service applies the
teleport.dev/origin label to configuration resources to indicate whether they originated from the static configuration file, a dynamic configuration resource, or the default value.
Here are possible values of the teleport.dev/origin label:
defaults
config-file
dynamic
terraform
kubernetes
When the Auth Service starts up, it looks up the values of static configuration fields that correspond to fields in dynamic configuration resources. If any of these have values, it creates the corresponding dynamic configuration resources and stores them in its backend.
For any static configuration fields without a value, the Auth Service checks whether the backend contains the corresponding dynamic configuration resource. If not, it creates one with default values and the
teleport.dev/origin=defaults label.
If you attempt to create a dynamic configuration resource after the Auth Service has already loaded the configuration from a static configuration file, the Auth Service will return an error.
If you remove a dynamic configuration resource, the Auth Service will restore its configuration fields to the default values and add the
teleport.dev/origin=defaults label.
Teleport Cloud deployments use configuration files, but these are not available for operators to modify. Users of Teleport Enterprise Cloud may see configuration resources with the
teleport.dev/origin=config-file label.