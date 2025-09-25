Version: 18.x

On this page

Signature Algorithms Report an issue with this page

The Teleport Auth Service issues SSH and TLS certificates to users and hosts that allow all connections to be authenticated, authorized, and encrypted. This page describes the cryptographic signature algorithms used to sign each kind of certificate issued by Teleport.

Continue reading to learn how to:

configure a Teleport cluster created before Teleport 17 to use fast and secure elliptic-curve keys

configure your cluster to use FIPS-compatible signature algorithms

configure your cluster to use signature algorithms compatible with your HSM or KMS.

New Teleport clusters created after Teleport 17 will automatically use elliptic-curve keys in most cases. If you created your cluster on an older version of Teleport it will continue to use RSA keys until you opt in to the new algorithms by configuring a signature algorithm suite. By selecting a single algorithm suite, you can control all of the cryptographic signature algorithms used across your cluster.

The legacy suite identifies the original Teleport behavior where all signatures are based on 2048-bit RSA keys. Teleport clusters created on versions prior to 17.0.0 effectively have always used the legacy suite and this will not automatically change when they upgrade to newer versions.

We recommend that users upgrade to one of the newer suites when they are able.

The balanced-v1 suite is the default suite for self-hosted clusters created after version 17.0.0. It is our recommended suite for most self-hosted users. When this suite is configured, Ed25519 is used for all SSH certificates and ECDSA with the NIST P-256 curve is used for all TLS certificates.

RSA is still used where compatibility with common third-party software that Teleport integrates with is known to be unable to support non-RSA algorithms. This includes certificates issued by the db or db_client CAs and certain JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) that are issued by Teleport.

Users deploying Teleport in FIPS mode are recommended to use the fips-v1 suite. New clusters created after version 17.0.0 in FIPS mode will use this suite by default.

FIPS 186-5 only added approval for Ed25519 relatively recently (in February 2023) and there is some nuance to how the algorithm can be used. More importantly for Teleport, the boringcrypto module our FIPS Go binaries are compiled with does not yet support Ed25519. For these reasons, the fips-v1 suite is based on the balanced-v1 suite but replaces all uses of Ed25519 with ECDSA.

Using the fips-v1 suite with an HSM or KMS configured is fully supported.

The hsm-v1 suite is designed for Cloud customers and self-hosted users that have opted in to keeping their Certificate Authority key material in an HSM or KMS. It is the default suite for new clusters created after version 17.0.0 that have an HSM or KMS configured. It will be the default suite for new Teleport Cloud clusters on version 17.x+.

Teleport's integration with PKCS#11 HSMs and cloud KMSs does not yet support Ed25519. For this reason, the hsm-v1 suite is based on the balanced-v1 suite but uses ECDSA in place of Ed25519 for all Certificate Authority keys. User and host SSH keys still use Ed25519.

If you deploy Teleport in FIPS mode the hsm-v1 suite is not compatible, you should use the fips-v1 suite instead. The main difference between the two suites is that the hsm-v1 suite still uses Ed25519 for user and host SSH keys, while the fips-v1 suite does not use Ed25519 at all.

The cluster signature algorithm suite can be configured statically in the Auth Service configuration file or dynamically in the cluster_auth_preference resource.

Add the following to your Teleport Auth Service configuration file, which is stored in /etc/teleport.yaml by default.

auth_service: authentication: signature_algorithm_suite: "balanced-v1"

Edit your cluster_auth_preference resource:

tctl edit cap

Ensure that the resource includes the following content:

kind: cluster_auth_preference metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: signature_algorithm_suite: "balanced-v1" version: v2

The tctl status command will display the status of each of your Teleport cluster's Certificate Authorities, including the algorithm used for each key pair.

tctl status Cluster: example.teleport.sh Version: 17.0.0 CA pins: sha256:b1419d94442b2b1ba70f967157bf177c7605020c59ee93a10b0e4d3fc526e7df

authority rotation protocol status algorithm storage --------- ----------------------- -------- ------ ----------- -------- host standby (never rotated) SSH active Ed25519 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 software user standby (never rotated) SSH active Ed25519 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 software db standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 software db_client standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 software openssh standby (never rotated) SSH active Ed25519 software jwt standby (never rotated) JWT active ECDSA P-256 software saml_idp standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 software oidc_idp standby (never rotated) JWT active RSA 2048 software spiffe standby (never rotated) JWT active RSA 2048 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 software okta standby (never rotated) JWT active ECDSA P-256 software

Each certificate authority is automatically generated the first time your Auth Service starts up when you create a new Teleport cluster. If you change your cluster's signature algorithm suite after the cluster has already been created, new user and host keys will use the new algorithms, but the key material of each Certificate Authority will not automatically be updated.

In order to use new signature algorithms for your existing Certificate Authorities, you will need to complete a CA rotation for each authority. This may require manual steps to update the trust relationships in your Cluster. The procedure is documented in the CA rotation guide. This process is optional, your cluster will continue to function with the existing Certificate Authority keys if you don't complete a CA rotation.

The following table lists the key algorithm used for each key Teleport generates in each suite.

key purpose legacy balanced-v1 fips-v1 hsm-v1 User CA (SSH) RSA 2048 Ed25519 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 User CA (TLS) RSA 2048 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 Host CA (SSH) RSA 2048 Ed25519 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 Host CA (TLS) RSA 2048 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 Database CA RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 Database Client CA RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 OpenSSH CA RSA 2048 Ed25519 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 JWT CA RSA 2048 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 OIDC IdP CA RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 SAML IdP CA RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 SPIFFE CA (TLS) RSA 2048 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 SPIFFE CA (JWT) RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 Okta CA ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 User SSH RSA 2048 Ed25519 ECDSA P-256 Ed25519 User TLS RSA 2048 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 Database Client RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 Database Server RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 Host SSH RSA 2048 Ed25519 ECDSA P-256 Ed25519 Host Identity RSA 2048 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 MachineID Identity RSA 2048 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 Workload ID SVID RSA 2048 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 ECDSA P-256 EC2 Instance Connect Ed25519 Ed25519 ECDSA P-256 Ed25519 Windows Desktop Client RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048 RSA 2048

Try it and let us know! We aim to balance security, performance, and compatibility with the chosen signature algorithm suites. It is okay to continue using the legacy suite for the foreseeable future and we expect it may be required for some users' environments.

Ed25519 is a modern, fast, secure algorithm with small keys that has become the de-facto standard for new SSH keys. It is our preference in cases where it is compatible with everything Teleport needs to interact with.

ECDSA with the NIST P-256 curve is widely used and supported for TLS and we use it in cases where there is not good support for Ed25519. It has similar speed and security properties to Ed25519.

We only continue to use RSA where we interact with third-party software that does not support Ed25519 or ECDSA.

The signature algorithm suites are designed to simplify the configuration burden. We did not want to expose 100 configuration knobs to modify every single signature Teleport does, which could lead to thousands of possible combinations we'd have to support, and could create the possibility for insecure combinations.

If you are using a PKCS#11 HSM that does not support ECDSA keys, we recommend you continue to use the legacy algorithm suite.

If you have a strong need to have users and hosts use Ed25519 and/or ECDSA keys, you could switch to the hsm-v1 suite, but whenever a new CA key is generated it may fail if the CA uses non-RSA keys. This may cause the Auth Service to terminate with an error after trying to generate the key. New CA keys may be generated the first time a new Auth Service starts, when a CA rotation is initiated, or during a version upgrade when a new CA has been added in the new version. For these reasons we recommend continuing to use the legacy algorithm suite.

Our YubiHSM2 guide recommends creating an authentication key to be used by the Teleport Auth Service to authenticate with the YubiHSM2. The example in the original version of that guide created an authentication key without the necessary capabilities to create and sign with ECDSA keys. Before upgrading to v17 and/or switching your algorithm suite, we recommend creating a new authentication key with the necessary capabilities and updating your Auth Service configuration to use the new key. The new authentication key will still be able to use your existing CA keys.

To create a new authentication key with yubihsm-shell :

$ yubihsm-shell Using default connector URL: http://localhost:12345 yubihsm> connect Session keepalive set up to run every 15 seconds # Open a session with an admin authentication key that has capabilities to create # new authentication keys. The factory default authentication key has id:1 and # password:password. Use the appropriate ID and password if you have changed # these parameters. yubihsm> session open 1 Enter password: Created session 0 # Create a new authentication key for Teleport. yubihsm> put authkey 0 0 "New Teleport Auth Key" 1 generate-asymmetric-key:sign-pkcs:sign-pss:sign-ecdsa:delete-asymmetric-key sign-pkcs:sign-pss:decrypt-pkcs:decrypt-oaep:sign-ecdsa Enter password: Stored Authentication key 0x1a92 # Make sure you can open a session with the new authentication key and password yubihsm> session open 0x1a92 Enter password: Created session 1

Update auth_service.ca_key_params.pkcs11.pin or the file referenced by auth_service.ca_key_params.pkcs11.pin_path to use the ID of the new authentication key, then restart the Auth Service.