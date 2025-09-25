Teleport Identity Security Configuration
Teleport Identity Security uses the YAML file format for configuration. A full configuration
reference file is shown below. This provides comments and all available options
for
identity-security.yaml.
Before using this reference
danger
Do not use this example configuration in production.
You must edit your configuration file to meet the needs of your environment. Using a copy of the reference configuration will have unintended effects.
Reference configurations
These example configurations include all possible configuration options in YAML format to demonstrate proper use of indentation.
Teleport Identity Security settings
These settings apply the Teleport Identity Security process.
# IP and the port for Teleport Identity Security to bind to.
address: 0.0.0.0:8080
# Registration CA certificates for the Identity Security service.
# These are used to verify the authenticity of the Teleport clusters
# when they register with the Identity Security service.
# The Identity Security service uses these certificates to ensure that
# only trusted Teleport clusters can register and communicate with it.
# You can specify multiple CA certificates if you have multiple Teleport clusters
# that need to register with the Identity Security service.
# The certificates should be the Teleport Host CA certificate and be in the
# PEM format.
registration_cas:
- /var/is/teleport-host-ca.pem
- /var/is/teleport-host-ca2.pem
# TLS certificate for the HTTPS/gRPC connections. Configuring these properly is
# critical for security.
tls:
cert: /var/lib/teleport/identity_security_cert.pem
key: /var/lib/teleport/identity_security_key.pem
# Teleport Identity Security service storage configuration.
backend:
# postgres defines connection parameters for the PostgreSQL database
# used by the Identity Security service to store its data.
# If you use a PostgreSQL cluster, you must ensure to define
# the connection string to connect to the primary node (the writer).
postgres:
# Address and port for the PostgreSQL database to connect to.
# This is used to store the Identity Security service data.
# The database should be running and accessible from the Identity Security service.
# If you do not need a PostgreSQL database, you can disable this feature.
connection: postgres://teleport:teleport_password@localhost:5432/identity_security?sslmode=disable
# Maximum number of connections to the PostgreSQL database.
max_conns: 20
# Minimum number of connections to the PostgreSQL database.
min_conns: 10
# Maximum time a connection can be open before it is closed.
max_conn_lifetime: 24h
# Maximum time a connection can be idle before it is closed.
max_conn_idle_time: 10m
# Health check period for the PostgreSQL database.
health_check_period: 10s
# Maximum connection lifetime jitter in seconds.
max_conn_lifetime_jitter: 10s
# If you want to use IAM authentication instead of password authentication,
# you can uncomment the following section and provide the AWS region.
#
# iam:
# aws_region: us-west-2
# postgres_read_replica defines connection parameters for the PostgreSQL read replica
# used by the Identity Security service to store its data.
# postgres_read_replica:
# Address and port for the PostgreSQL database to connect to.
# This is used to store the Identity Security service data.
# The database should be running and accessible from the Identity Security service.
# If you do not need a PostgreSQL database, you can disable this feature.
# connection: postgres://teleport:teleport_password@localhost:5432/identity_security?sslmode=disable
# Maximum number of connections to the PostgreSQL database.
# max_conns: 20
# Minimum number of connections to the PostgreSQL database.
# min_conns: 10
# Maximum time a connection can be open before it is closed.
# max_conn_lifetime: 24h
# Maximum time a connection can be idle before it is closed.
# max_conn_idle_time: 10m
# Health check period for the PostgreSQL database.
# health_check_period: 10s
# Maximum connection lifetime jitter in seconds.
# max_conn_lifetime_jitter: 10s
# If you want to use IAM authentication instead of password authentication,
# you can uncomment the following section and provide the AWS region.
# iam:
# aws_region: us-west-2
# Teleport Identity Security Identity Activity Center configuration.
identity_activity_center:
# region defines the AWS region where the Identity Activity Center is deployed.
region: eu-central-1
# The AWS Athena database and table used by the Identity Activity Center.
# This is used to query the Identity Activity Center data.
database: identity_activity_center
# The AWS Athena table used by the Identity Activity Center.
# This is used to query the Identity Activity Center data.
# The table should be created in the Athena database specified above.
table: identity_activity_center_table
# The S3 long-term bucket used by the Identity Activity Center to store its data.
# This must be the same bucket used by the Athena database and table.
s3: s3://long-term-bucket/data/
# Transient S3 bucket location used by the Identity Activity Center to store temporary data
# such as query results.
s3_results: s3://transient-bucket/results/
# Transient S3 bucket location used by the Identity Activity Center to store large files.
s3_large_files: s3://transient-bucket/large_files
# AWS SQS queue URL used by the Identity Activity Center to send notifications
# between the Teleport Identity Security replicas.
sqs_queue_url: https://sqs.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/123456789/example-queue
# MaxMind GeoIP database path used by the Identity Activity Center
# to enrich the Identity Activity Center data with geolocation information.
# This is optional.
maxmind_geoip_city_db_path: /path/to/geoIp-city.mmdb
# Teleport Identity Security metrics endpoint configuration.
metrics:
# Enable Teleport Identity Security Metrics. This is used to collect
# and expose metrics about the Identity Security service such as
# the number of requests, errors, and latency.
# This is useful for monitoring and alerting purposes.
# If you do not need these metrics, you can disable this feature.
enabled: true
# Address and port for Teleport Identity Security Metrics to bind to.
address: 0.0.0.0:3000
# TLS configuration for the metrics endpoint.
# If you do not need TLS for the metrics endpoint, you can disable it.
# tls:
# cert: /var/lib/is/identity_security_metrics_cert.pem
# key: /var/lib/is/identity_security_metrics_key.pem
# Teleport Identity Security profiling endpoint configuration.
# This is used to collect profiling data about the Identity Security service.
pprof: false
# Teleport Identity Security tracing configuration.
# This is used to collect distributed tracing data about the Identity Security service.
# If you do not need tracing, you can disable this feature.
tracing:
# Enable Teleport Identity Security Tracing. This is used to collect
# and export tracing data about the Identity Security service.
enabled: false
# Exporter URL for the tracing data.
# This should be the URL of the OpenTelemetry Collector or any other
# compatible tracing backend.
# The URL should include the protocol (e.g., "otlp://") and the address
# of the tracing backend (e.g., "localhost:4317").
exporter_url: "otlp://localhost:4317"
# Sampling rate for the tracing data. This controls how many traces are sampled
# per million requests.
# A value of 1000 means that 1000 traces will be sampled per million requests
# i.e. 10%.
sampling_rate_per_million: 1000
# Logging configuration.
log:
# Possible severity values are DEBUG, INFO (default), WARN,
# and ERROR.
level: debug
