Version: 18.x

Guides for Running Teleport Using Helm Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

The teleport-cluster Helm chart enables you deploy and manage a self-hosted, high-availability Teleport cluster. This chart launches the Teleport Auth Service, Teleport Proxy Service, and the Kubernetes infrastructure required to support these services. The guides in this section show you how to use the teleport-cluster Helm chart in your environment.

You do not need to deploy the Auth Service and Proxy Service on Kubernetes in order to protect a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport, and it is possible to enroll a Kubernetes cluster on Teleport Cloud or by running the Teleport Kubernetes Service on a Linux server. For instructions on enrolling a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport, read the Kubernetes Access documentation.

These guides show you how to manage a self-hosted Teleport deployment using our teleport-cluster Helm chart:

Get Started: This guide shows you how to deploy Teleport on a Kubernetes cluster using Helm.

AKS: Install and configure an HA Teleport cluster using a Microsoft Azure AKS cluster.

DigitalOcean: How to get started with Teleport on DigitalOcean Kubernetes

Disaster Recovery: Provides guidance for planning a strategy for restoring a self-hosted Teleport cluster on EKS after a regional outage.

EKS: Install and configure an HA Teleport cluster using an AWS EKS cluster

GKE: Install and configure an HA Teleport cluster using a Google Cloud GKE cluster.

IBM Cloud: How to install and configure Teleport on IBM cloud

Custom Configuration: Install and configure a Teleport cluster with a custom configuration using Helm

Kubernetes 1.25 Migration: How to prepare for the PodSecurityPolicy removal happening in Kubernetes 1.25