This guide explains how to uninstall Teleport completely including binaries, configurations and data.

On a single host, a Teleport installation involves the following components, which you must remove in order to uninstall Teleport:

A daemon configuration to launch Teleport on system start

Teleport binaries

The Teleport data directory and configuration file

Uninstalling Teleport is a separate operation from tearing down a Teleport cluster, which depends on how you deployed the Teleport Auth Service, Proxy Service, and other Teleport cluster components.

A system with Teleport installed.

warning These instructions only apply to non-containerized installations of Teleport. If you are running Teleport in Kubernetes, you should uninstall the Helm chart release instead: helm uninstall --namespace teleport teleport-kube-agent If you are running Teleport in Docker, you should stop the Teleport Docker container: docker stop teleport

Linux

macOS

Windows Instruct systemd to stop the Teleport process, and disable it from automatically starting: sudo systemctl stop teleport sudo systemctl disable teleport If these systemd commands do not work, you can "kill" all the running Teleport processes instead: sudo killall teleport Instruct launchd to stop the Teleport process, and disable it from automatically starting: sudo launchctl unload -w /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.goteleport.teleport.plist sudo rm -f /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.goteleport.teleport.plist If these commands do not work, you can "kill" all the running Teleport processes instead: sudo killall teleport There are currently no long-running Teleport processes on Windows machines.

Follow the steps for your operating system to remove Teleport binaries.

First, uninstall the Teleport automatic updater ( teleport-update ) and the Teleport versions it potentially installed:

teleport-update uninstall

Then, follow the instructions for your Linux distribution:

Debian/Ubuntu Linux (DEB)

Amazon Linux 2/RHEL (RPM)

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (zypper)

Linux Tarball Uninstall the Teleport binary using APT: sudo apt-get -y remove teleport-ent For Teleport Community Edition, use the following command: sudo apt-get -y remove teleport Uninstall the Teleport APT repo: sudo rm -f /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teleport.list Uninstall standalone DEB package If the commands above do not work, you may have installed Teleport using a standalone DEB package. Remove it with: sudo dpkg -r teleport-ent Uninstall the Teleport binary using YUM: sudo yum -y remove teleport-ent Uninstall the Teleport YUM repo: sudo rm -f /etc/yum.repos.d/teleport.repo Uninstall standalone RPM package If the commands above do not work, you may have installed Teleport using a standalone RPM package. Remove it with: sudo rpm -e teleport-ent Uninstall the Teleport binary using zypper: sudo zypper -y remove teleport-ent Uninstall the Teleport zypper repo: sudo zypper removerepo teleport note These are the default paths to the Teleport binaries. If you have changed these from the defaults on your system, substitute those paths here. You can use dirname $(which teleport) to look this up automatically. Then, remove the Teleport binaries from the machine: sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tbot sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tctl sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/teleport sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tsh sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/fdpass-teleport sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/teleport-update

Remove the Teleport binaries and links to Teleport software from the machine:

sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tbot sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tctl sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/teleport sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tsh sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/fdpass-teleport sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/teleport-update

Uninstall macOS client tools You may have Teleport software in the /Applications folder if you: Installed from a macOS tarball for v17+ that includes tsh.app and tctl.app

and Installed the macOS tsh client-only package for v16 or older versions.

client-only package for v16 or older versions. Installed Teleport Connect for macOS You can remove those with these commands: sudo rm -rf /Applications/tsh.app sudo rm -rf /Applications/tctl.app sudo rm -rf /Applications/Teleport\ Connect.app

Remove the tsh.exe , tctl.exe , and tbot.exe binaries from the machine:

del C:\Path\To\tsh.exe del C:\Path\To\tctl.exe del C:\Path\To\tbot.exe

You can uninstall Teleport Connect from the "Apps and Features" section of the Control Panel.

For reference, Teleport Connect binaries are installed to %PROGRAMFILES%\Teleport Connect .

If you are using Teleport's Windows auth package to provide passwordless logins for local users, you can remove it by running the setup program from an administrative command prompt:

> teleport-windows-auth-setup.exe uninstall

A reboot is necessary after the uninstall completes in order to fully remove the package.

Linux

MacOS

Windows note These are the default paths to the Teleport config files and data directory. If you have changed these from the defaults on your system, substitute those paths here. Remove the Teleport config file: sudo rm -f /etc/teleport.yaml Remove the Teleport data directory: sudo rm -rf /var/lib/teleport Optionally, also remove the global config file and local user data directory for tsh : sudo rm -f /etc/tsh.yaml rm -rf ~/.tsh note These are the default paths to the Teleport config files and data directory. If you have changed these from the defaults on your system, substitute those paths here. Remove the Teleport config file: sudo rm -f /etc/teleport.yaml Remove the Teleport data directory: sudo rm -rf /var/lib/teleport Optionally, also remove: the global config file and local user data directory for tsh

the local user data directory for Teleport Connect sudo rm -f /etc/tsh.yaml rm -rf ~/.tsh rm -rf ~/Library/Application\ Support/Teleport\ Connect Remove the local user data directory for tsh : rmdir /s /q %USERPROFILE%\.tsh Optionally, also remove the local user data directory for Teleport Connect: rmdir /s /q "%APPDATA%\Teleport Connect"

Teleport is now removed from your system.

Any Teleport services will stop appearing in your Teleport Web UI or the output of tsh ls once their last heartbeat has timed out. This usually occurs within 10-15 minutes of stopping the Teleport process.

If you have manually installed Teleport binaries from a tarball into the /usr/local/bin directory on your system, you may see an error similar to the following when trying to install the teleport or teleport-ent RPM/DEB package:

Setting up teleport-ent (18.5.0) ... Teleport system symlinks creation... 2025-12-12T16:34:56.715-04:00 INFO [UPDATER] Validating binary name:fdpass-teleport agent/validate.go:68 2025-12-12T16:34:56.716-04:00 INFO [UPDATER] Binary does not support version command name:fdpass-teleport agent/validate.go:79 2025-12-12T16:34:56.716-04:00 ERRO [UPDATER] Command failed. error:[ ERROR REPORT: Original Error: *errors.errorString file present Stack Trace: github.com/gravitational/teleport/lib/autoupdate/agent/installer.go:875 github.com/gravitational/teleport/lib/autoupdate/agent.needsLink github.com/gravitational/teleport/lib/autoupdate/agent/installer.go:835 github.com/gravitational/teleport/lib/autoupdate/agent.(*LocalInstaller).tryLinks github.com/gravitational/teleport/lib/autoupdate/agent/installer.go:483 github.com/gravitational/teleport/lib/autoupdate/agent.(*LocalInstaller).TryLinkSystem github.com/gravitational/teleport/lib/autoupdate/agent/updater.go:1401 github.com/gravitational/teleport/lib/autoupdate/agent.(*Updater).LinkPackage github.com/gravitational/teleport/tool/teleport-update/main.go:443 main.cmdLinkPackage github.com/gravitational/teleport/tool/teleport-update/main.go:251 main.Run github.com/gravitational/teleport/tool/teleport-update/main.go:73 main.main runtime/proc.go:283 runtime.main runtime/asm_amd64.s:1700 runtime.goexit User Message: failed to link system package installation error evaluating link for fdpass-teleport refusing to replace file at /usr/local/bin/fdpass-teleport file present] teleport-update/main.go:271 dpkg: error processing package teleport-ent (--configure): installed teleport-ent package post-installation script subprocess returned error exit status 1 Errors were encountered while processing: teleport-ent needrestart is being skipped since dpkg has failed E: Sub-process /usr/bin/dpkg returned an error code (1)

This error can be resolved by running the following commands to remove any previously-installed versions of the binaries, and then re-running the package installation using your original command.

sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tbot sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tctl sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/teleport sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tsh sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/fdpass-teleport sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/teleport-update