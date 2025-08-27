teleport-update CLI reference
teleport-update is a CLI tool that is used to update Teleport Agents installed on Linux servers.
See Teleport Agent Managed Updates for more details.
The primary commands for
teleport-update are as follows:
|Command
|Description
teleport-update help
|Output guidance for using commands with
teleport-update.
teleport-update version
|Output the current version of the
teleport-update binary.
teleport-update enable
|Install the version of Teleport advertised by the cluster and enable Managed Updates.
teleport-update disable
|Disable auto-updates without removing Teleport. Disables all requests.
teleport-update pin
|Install the version of Teleport advertised by the cluster and stay on that version.
teleport-update unpin
|Allow the installed version of Teleport to be updated, if Managed Updates are enabled.
teleport-update update
|Update Teleport to the version advertised by the cluster.
teleport-update link-package
|Restore the system-packaged (apt/yum) version of Teleport to /usr/local/bin.
teleport-update unlink-package
|Remove the system-packaged (apt/yum) version of Teleport from /usr/local/bin.
teleport-update status
|Output the status of the installed version of Teleport.
teleport-update uninstall
|Remove both Teleport and the updater.
teleport-update enable
Enables agent Managed Updates and performs an initial installation of the Teleport Agent. This command also creates a systemd timer that periodically runs the update subcommand.
If Teleport is already installed,
enable will update to the cluster-advertised version
and ensure Managed Updates are enabled.
Existing package-based installations will be converted to Managed Updates automatically.
Existing tarball-based, static installations may require
--overwrite.
(A clear error will let you know if this is the case.)
Files are installed to the following paths (with the default
install-suffix):
/usr/local/bin/{teleport,tsh,...}- Symbolic links into
/opt/teleport/default/versions/X.Y.Z/bin/
/lib/systemd/system/teleport.service- Teleport SystemD service
/opt/teleport/default- Storage for Teleport versions and updater configuration
/etc/systemd/system/teleport-update.{service,timer}- Updater SystemD timer and service
/etc/systemd/system/teleport.service.d/teleport-update.conf- Environment variables that configure Teleport
/etc/needrestart/conf.d/teleport-update.conf- needrestart defaults for Teleport
Most flags passed to
enable are persisted for
update.
To change these flags, run
enable again with the new flags.
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|-d, --[no-]debug
|Verbose logging to stdout.
|--log-format
|Controls the format of output logs. Can be
json or
text. Defaults to
text.
|-i, --install-suffix
|Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory.
|--[no-]insecure
|Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production.
|-p, --proxy
|Address of the Teleport Proxy.
|-g, --group
|Update group for this agent installation.
|-b, --base-url
|Base URL used to override the Teleport download URL.
|-o, --[no-]overwrite
|Allow existing installed Teleport binaries to be overwritten.
Examples
Example for a new installation.
Install Teleport with Managed Updates enabled on a fresh system.
create /etc/teleport.yamlsudo teleport-update enablesudo systemctl enable teleport --now
Example for an existing installation.
Install Teleport with Managed Updates enabled on a system with a running Teleport version. Package-based installations will be converted to Managed Updates automatically.
teleport-update enable
Example with a custom installation suffix.
Install Teleport with Managed Updates enabled to an isolated path. This will not interfere with package-based installations. Multiple installations with separate suffixes may operate individually and independently against separate clusters.
create /etc/teleport_mycluster.yamlsudo teleport-update --install-suffix mycluster enablesudo systemctl enable teleport_mycluster --nowexport PATH=/opt/teleport/mycluster/bin:$PATH
teleport-update disable
Disable Managed Updates for the installed agent. This command does not remove or change the active installation of Teleport.
Unlike
pin, this command will not touch the current installation, and version lookup requests will stop entirely.
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|-d, --[no-]debug
|Verbose logging to stdout.
|--log-format
|Controls the format of output logs. Can be
json or
text. Defaults to
text.
|-i, --install-suffix
|Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory.
|--[no-]insecure
|Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production.
Examples
Example for disabling Managed Updates.
Disable Managed Updates for the current agent.
sudo teleport-update disable
teleport-update pin
Pin the installed agent to a specific version of Teleport.
This command updates Teleport to latest version (or a version specified with
--force-version), and ensures the local
installation of Teleport remains at that version.
New versions will continue to be reported in SystemD
teleport-update.service logs, they but will not be installed.
pin is similar to
enable, but the resulting version will not change until
unpin is run.
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|-d, --[no-]debug
|Verbose logging to stdout.
|--log-format
|Controls the format of output logs. Can be
json or
text. Defaults to
text.
|-i, --install-suffix
|Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory.
|--[no-]insecure
|Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production.
|-p, --proxy
|Address of the Teleport Proxy.
|-g, --group
|Update group for this agent installation.
|-b, --base-url
|Base URL used to override the Teleport download URL.
|-o, --[no-]overwrite
|Allow existing installed Teleport binaries to be overwritten.
|-f, --force-version
|Force the provided version instead of using the version provided by the Teleport cluster.
Examples
Example for a new installation at the cluster-advertised version.
Install the cluster-advertised Teleport version on a fresh system, but lock the version in-place.
create /etc/teleport.yamlsudo teleport-update pinsudo systemctl enable teleport --now
Example for a new installation at a custom version.
Install the specified Teleport version on a fresh system, but lock the version in-place.
create /etc/teleport.yamlsudo teleport-update pin --force-version v17.1.2sudo systemctl enable teleport --now
Example for an existing installation.
Install the cluster-advertised Teleport version on a system with a running Teleport Agent, but lock the version in-place. Package-based installations will be converted to Managed Updates automatically.
sudo teleport-update pin
teleport-update unpin
Unpin the version of Teleport, so that the cluster-advertised version will be installed on the next update. This command does not immediately remove or change the active installation of Teleport.
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|-d, --[no-]debug
|Verbose logging to stdout.
|--log-format
|Controls the format of output logs. Can be
json or
text. Defaults to
text.
|-i, --install-suffix
|Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory.
|--[no-]insecure
|Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production.
Examples
Example for unpinning Managed Updates to allow the cluster-advertised version to be installed.
Unpin Managed Updates for the current agent.
sudo teleport-update unpinsudo teleport-update update --now # force immediate update, if desired
teleport-update update
Update the version of Teleport to either the pinned version, or the version advertised by the cluster.
If
--now is not specified,
update will only update if the current time is in the update window for the agent's group.
This command is used by the
teleport-update SystemD service/timer, and does not need to be manually executed.
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|-d, --[no-]debug
|Verbose logging to stdout.
|--log-format
|Controls the format of output logs. Can be
json or
text. Defaults to
text.
|-i, --install-suffix
|Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory.
|--[no-]insecure
|Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production.
|-n, --[no-]now
|Force immediate update even if update window is not active.
Examples
Example for updating immediately.
Force update outside of update window with
--now.
sudo teleport-update update --now
teleport-update link-package
Link the system installation of Teleport from the Teleport package, if Managed Updates are disabled.
This command is used to link the system package installation by:
- Creating symbolic links from
/opt/teleport/system/bin/*into
/usr/local/bin/.
- Copying the Teleport systemd service file from
/opt/teleport/system/lib/systemd/system/teleport.serviceinto
/ib/systemd/system/teleport.service.
This command is executed automatically when the Teleport package is installed, and does not need to be manually executed.
Managed updates must be disabled, and the active version of Teleport must be removed, for this command to work.
Note that
uninstall will automatically remove the active version of Teleport and link the system package if the package is installed.
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|-d, --[no-]debug
|Verbose logging to stdout.
|--log-format
|Controls the format of output logs. Can be
json or
text. Defaults to
text.
|-i, --install-suffix
|Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory.
|--[no-]insecure
|Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production.
Examples
Example for restoring the system package installation of Teleport.
Re-link Teleport apt/yum package.
sudo teleport-update link-package
teleport-update unlink-package
Unlink the system installation of Teleport from the Teleport package.
This command is used to unlink the system package installation by:
- Removing symbolic links from
/opt/teleport/system/bin/*into
/usr/local/bin/.
- Removing the Teleport systemd service file from
/ib/systemd/system/teleport.service(if symlinks are removed).
This command is executed automatically when the Teleport package is removed, and should not be manually executed.
Note that this command will unlink a running version of Teleport, potentially causing loss of access to the system via Teleport.
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|-d, --[no-]debug
|Verbose logging to stdout.
|--log-format
|Controls the format of output logs. Can be
json or
text. Defaults to
text.
|-i, --install-suffix
|Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory.
|--[no-]insecure
|Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production.
teleport-update status
Display status about an updater-managed installation of Teleport.
Use
-i to select the installation.
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|-d, --[no-]debug
|Verbose logging to stdout.
|--log-format
|Controls the format of output logs. Can be
json or
text. Defaults to
text.
|-i, --install-suffix
|Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory.
|--[no-]insecure
|Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production.
Examples
Example showing the status.
teleport-update statusproxy: example.teleport.shpath: /usr/local/binenabled: truepinned: falseactive: version: 17.2.1 flags: [Enterprise]backup: version: 16.4.7 flags: [Enterprise]target: version: 17.2.1 flags: [Enterprise]in_window: falsejitter: 1m0s
teleport-update uninstall
Uninstall the updater-managed installation of Teleport. If the Teleport package is installed, it is restored as the primary installation.
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|-d, --[no-]debug
|Verbose logging to stdout.
|--log-format
|Controls the format of output logs. Can be
json or
text. Defaults to
text.
|-i, --install-suffix
|Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory.
|--[no-]insecure
|Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production.
|-f, --[no-]force
|Force complete uninstallation of Teleport, even if there is no packaged version of Teleport to revert to.
Examples
Example for reverting back to system package.
sudo teleport-update uninstall