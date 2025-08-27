Teleport Machine & Workload Identity
Teleport Machine & Workload Identity offers two complementary sets of capabilities for non-human entities in your infrastructure:
- Zero Trust Access for machines: Enables machines (like CI/CD pipelines) to securely authenticate with your Teleport cluster to access protected resources and configure the cluster itself.
- Flexible Workload Identities: Issues short-lived cryptographic identities to workloads, compatible with the SPIFFE standard, enabling secure workload-to-workload communication and third-party API authentication.
Secure service-to-service authentication
Establish a root certificate authority within your Teleport cluster that issues short-lived JWTs and X509 certificates to workloads. These identities (SPIFFE Verifiable Identity Documents or SVIDs) contain the workload's identity encoded as a URI (SPIFFE ID).
Key benefits:
- Eliminates long-lived shared secrets
- Establishes a universal form of identity for workloads
- Simplifies infrastructure by reducing authentication methods
The tbot agent manages identity requests and renewals, authenticating to the Teleport cluster using supported join methods. Workloads receive identities either through filesystem/Kubernetes secrets or via the SPIFFE Workload API.
Zero Trust Access for machines
Teleport provides machines with an identity ("bot") that can authenticate to the Teleport cluster. Bots are similar to human users with access controlled by roles and activities recorded in audit logs.
Bots authenticate using join tokens that specify which bot user they grant access to and what proof (join method) is needed. Each tbot client connection creates a server-side Bot Instance to track installations over time.
Integrated use cases
Zero Trust Access & Flexible Workload Identity can work together to create a comprehensive security model. Machines can securely access resources while workloads communicate securely with each other and external services, all managed through Teleport's unified access plane.
CI/CD pipeline with end-to-end authentication
A CI/CD system securely deploys services to Kubernetes and establishes secure communication channels between them:
- The pipeline authenticates through the proxy to deploy to Kubernetes and receives credentials to interact with cloud APIs (e.g., to push container images)
- Services deployed by the pipeline receive SPIFFE identities for mutual TLS. The pipeline manages the identity lifecycle for the services it deploys
Cloud-native application with third-party API access
A Kubernetes-based application needs access to both internal services and external APIs:
- Automation tools authenticate to configure the cluster securely
- Application components are issued SPIFFE identities
- Identities authenticate to internal services via mTLS
- JWT-based authentication is used for external API access
Zero Trust security implementation
A Zero Trust strategy is applied across workloads and automation:
- Automation scripts authenticate through the proxy to perform infrastructure tasks
- Workloads authenticate using short-lived, cryptographically verifiable identities
- Security teams use Teleport’s unified audit logs to trace all identity activity
Identity-based communication without shared secrets
Zero-trust, identity-based communication without shared secrets are rotated automatically without human involvement.
Instead of managing static credentials (e.g., API keys, database passwords), workloads authenticate using short-lived X.509 certificates or JWTs compatible with the SPIFFE/SPIRE standard.
- The service issues new identities to workloads on a regular schedule, dynamically issued by Teleport’s Auth Service and rotate automatically
- All identity issuance and usage is recorded in audit logs
Key differences
Flexible Workload Identities: Issues SPIFFE-compatible identities for various authentication purposes; doesn't use Teleport Proxy for workload-to-workload communication
Zero Trust Access for machines: Issues Teleport-specific credentials for accessing resources secured by Teleport; requires using the Teleport Proxy
|Feature
|Flexible Workload Identities
|Zero Trust Access for machines
|Purpose
|Authenticate workloads to other workloads or third-party APIs
|Authenticate bots to Teleport to access infrastructure
|Standards
|SPIFFE (SVIDs, Workload API, mTLS, JWT)
|Teleport-native X.509 credentials
|Proxy Usage
|No Teleport Proxy involved
|Access goes through the Teleport Proxy
|Use Case Focus
|Service-to-service authentication
|Infrastructure and configuration access
|Credential Delivery
|Filesystem or SPIFFE API via tbot
|Artifacts written to disk via tbot
- Machine ID (section): Guides to using Machine ID, which allows you to provide secure access to your infrastructure from automated services.
- Workload Identity (section): Securely issue flexible short-lived identities to your workloads