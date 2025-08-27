tbot CLI reference

Version: 17.x

tbot is a CLI tool used with Machine ID that programatically issues and renews short-lived certificates to any service account (e.g, a CI/CD server).

The primary commands for tbot are as follows:

Command Description tbot help Outputs guidance for using commands with tbot . tbot version Outputs the current version of the tbot binary. tbot configure Outputs a basic Machine ID client configuration file to be adjusted as needed. tbot start Starts the Machine ID client tbot , fetching and writing certificates to disk at a set interval. tbot init Initialize a certificate destination directory for writes from a separate bot user, configuring either file or POSIX ACL permissions. tbot db Connects to databases using native clients and queries database information. Functions as a wrapper for tsh , and requires tsh installation. tbot proxy Allows for access to Teleport resources on a cluster using TLS Routing. Functions as a wrapper for tsh , and requires tsh installation. tbot tpm identify Output identifying information related to the TPM (Trusted Platform Module) detected on the system.

Connects to databases using native clients and queries database information. This is best used for testing and validation purposes; most users will likely prefer to connect their own databases to a local proxy using tbot proxy db .

Note that tsh must be installed to make use of this command.

Flag Description -d/--debug Enable verbose logging to stderr. -c/--config Path to a Machine ID configuration file. Required if not using other required configuration flags. --destination-dir Path to the Machine ID destination dir that should be used for authentication. Required. --proxy-server The host:port of the Teleport Proxy Service to use to access resources. Required. --cluster The name of the cluster on which resources should be accessed. Extracted from the bot identity if unset.

All other flags and arguments are passed directly to tsh db ... , along with authentication parameters to use the Machine ID identity to skip tsh 's login steps.

Note that certain CLI parameters, for example --help , may be captured by tbot even if intended to be passed to the wrapped tsh . A -- argument can be used to ensure all following arguments are passed to tsh and ignored by tbot .

Additionally, be aware of the following limitations of tbot db :

tbot db connect requires a tbot db login for certain database types, like MySQL, so that additional connection parameters can be written to a local configuration file.

requires a for certain database types, like MySQL, so that additional connection parameters can be written to a local configuration file. tbot db env is not fully supported.

Initializes a certificate destination directory for access from a separate bot user. Allows for certificates to be written to disks other than a Machine ID client, configuring either file or POSIX ACL permissions.

Note that most use cases should instead use tbot's runtime ACL management by specifying allowed reader users and groups in the destination configuration.

Flag Description -d/--debug Enable verbose logging to stderr. -c/--config Path to a Machine ID configuration file. --destination-dir Directory to write short-lived machine certificates to. --owner Defines the Linux user:group owner of --destination-dir . Defaults to the Linux user running tbot if unspecified. --bot-user Enables POSIX ACLs and defines the Linux user that can read/write short-lived certificates to --destination-dir . --reader-user Enables POSIX ACLs and defines the Linux user that will read short-lived certificates from --destination-dir . --init-dir If using a config file and multiple destinations are configured, controls which destination dir to configure. --clean If set, remove unexpected files and directories from the destination. --log-format Controls the format of output logs. Can be json or text . Defaults to text .

Example using file permissions.

The following command highlights how to set permissions with tbot through Linux groups, using the user and group jenkins:jenkins . If running tbot as the Linux user root , use the following invocation of tbot init to initialize the short-lived certificate directory /opt/machine-id with owner jenkins:jenkins .

tbot init \ --destination-dir=/opt/machine-id \ --owner=jenkins:jenkins

Example using POSIX ACLs.

If running tbot as the Linux user teleport , use the following invocation of tbot init to initialize the short-lived certificate directory /opt/machine-id with owner teleport:teleport but allow jenkins to read from /opt/machine-id .

tbot init \ --destination-dir=/opt/machine-id \ --bot-user=teleport \ --reader-user=jenkins

Allows for access to Teleport resources via a local TLS proxy in TLS Routing mode. The tbot proxy command acts as a wrapper for tsh proxy to provide local proxy functionality for various protocols.

Note that tsh must be installed to make use of this command.

Consider using one of the following dedicated tunnel modes where possible:

Flag Description -d/--debug Enable verbose logging to stderr. -c/--config Path to a Machine ID configuration file. Required if not using other required configuration flags. --destination-dir Path to the Machine ID destination dir that should be used for authentication. Required. --proxy-server The host:port of the Teleport Proxy Service through which resources will be accessed. Required. --cluster The name of the cluster on which resources should be accessed. Extracted from the bot identity if unset.

All other flags and arguments are passed directly to tsh proxy ... , along with authentication parameters to use the Machine ID identity to skip tsh 's login step.

Additionally, the following should be noted:

Certain CLI parameters, for example --help , may be captured by tbot even if intended to be passed to the wrapped tsh . A -- argument can be used to ensure all following arguments are passed to tsh and ignored by tbot

, may be captured by even if intended to be passed to the wrapped . A argument can be used to ensure all following arguments are passed to and ignored by If no configuration file is provided, tbot will apply a sample configuration based on provided CLI flags. For this reason, it is recommended that settings are explicitly applied to a configuration file in production.

Example using OpenSSH

The following command forwards standard input and output over a proxy suitable for use as an OpenSSH ProxyCommand for SSH access:

tbot proxy --destination-dir=./tbot-user --proxy-server=proxy.example.com:3080 ssh alice@node:3022

In this case:

alice is the remote username

is the remote username node is the Teleport Node name

is the Teleport Node name 3022 is the remote SSH port, which is 3022 for Nodes running the Teleport SSH service.

Example using a Teleport-protected database

The following example opens a local proxy server to the given database. Your database client must still be configured with client TLS certificates:

tbot proxy --destination-dir=./tbot-user --proxy-server=proxy.example.com:3080 db --port=1234 example

In this case:

example is the name of the database server as it exists in Teleport

is the name of the database server as it exists in Teleport 1234 is an arbitrary port on which to run the proxy

Though not recommended, to avoid the need for additional client authentication, the --tunnel flag may be used to perform authentication at the local proxy rather than within your client:

tbot proxy --destination-dir=./tbot-user --proxy-server=proxy.example.com:3080 db --tunnel --port=1234 example

Note that this decreases security:

It allows any user on the system to access the database via localhost .

. Your connection to the database will be unencrypted until it reaches the tbot proxy running on localhost .

Refer to the database guide for more information on using database proxies.

Flag Description -d/--debug Enable verbose logging to stderr. -c/--config Path to a configuration file. -a/--auth-server Address of the Teleport Auth Service. Prefer using --proxy-server where possible --proxy-server Address of the Teleport Proxy Server. --token A bot join token, if attempting to onboard a new bot; used on first connect. Can also be an absolute path to a file containing the token. --ca-pin CA pin to validate the Teleport Auth Service; used on first connect. --data-dir Directory to store internal bot data. In production environments access to this directory should be limited only to an isolated linux user as an owner with 0600 permissions. --destination-dir Directory to write short-lived machine certificates. --certificate-ttl TTL of short-lived machine certificates. --renewal-interval Interval at which short-lived certificates are renewed; must be less than the certificate TTL. --join-method Method to use to join the cluster. Can be token or iam . --oneshot If set, quit after the first renewal.

The tbot configure command is used to convert a tbot start CLI call into a YAML configuration file. It supports all the same subcommands and flags as tbot start , but prints an equivalent configuration instead of starting a bot.

For example, consider this tbot start identity CLI call:

tbot start identity \ --destination=./example \ --join-method=token \ --token=foo \ --proxy-server=teleport.example.com:443

To convert this CLI command into a configuration file, replace tbot start with tbot configure :

tbot configure identity \ --destination=./example \ --join-method=token \ --token=foo \ --proxy-server=teleport.example.com:443

An equivalent YAML configuration will be printed, which can be written to a file. The client can then be started using this configuration file:

tbot configure identity \ --destination=./example \ --join-method=token \ --token=foo \ --proxy-server=teleport.example.com:443 > tbot.yaml tbot start -c tbot.yaml

This subcommand supports one additional flag beyond its tbot start equivalent:

Flag Description -o/--output If set, writes the generated configuration to the given file path instead of stdout.

The tbot start family of commands starts the Machine ID client in various modes, depending on the type of resources to be accessed:

If only tbot start is specified, tbot start legacy will be inferred by default; this is the correct mode for use with a YAML configuration file.

These flags are available to all tbot start commands. Note that tbot start legacy supports slightly different options, so refer to its specific section for details when using a YAML config file or legacy output.

Flag Description -d/--debug Enable verbose logging to stderr. --[no-]fips Whether to run tbot in FIPS compliance mode. This requires the FIPS tbot binary. --log-format Controls the format of output logs. Can be json or text . Defaults to text . -a/--auth-server Address of the Teleport Auth Service. Prefer using --proxy-server where possible. --proxy-server Address of the Teleport Proxy Server. --token A bot join token or path to file with token value, if attempting to onboard a new bot; used on first connect. --ca-pin CA pin to validate the Teleport Auth Service; used on first connect. --certificate-ttl TTL of short-lived machine certificates. --renewal-interval Interval at which short-lived certificates are renewed; must be less than the certificate TTL. --join-method Method to use to join the cluster. One of: azure , circleci , gcp , github , gitlab , iam , kubernetes , spacelift , token , tpm , terraform_cloud --[no-]oneshot If set, quit after the first renewal. --diag-addr If set and the bot is in debug mode, a diagnostics service will listen on specified address. --storage A destination URI for tbot's internal storage, e.g. file:///foo/bar . See Destination URIs for more info.

Starts the Machine ID client tbot , fetching and writing certificates to disk at a set interval. This command either starts from a configuration file if -c is specified, or starts with a default, legacy-compatible identity output.

This is the default tbot start subcommand if no other command is specified. Unless using a configuration file, consider using tbot start identity or another dedicated mode instead.

Flag Description -d/--debug Enable verbose logging to stderr. Can also be configured using the TBOT_DEBUG environment variable. -c/--config Path to a tbot configuration file. Mutually exclusive with --config-string . Can also be configured with the TBOT_CONFIG_PATH environment variable. --config-string Allows the tbot configuration to be provided as a base 64 string directly via this flag or the TBOT_CONFIG environment variable. Mutually exclusive with --config --[no-]fips Whether to run tbot in FIPS compliance mode. This requires the FIPS tbot binary. -a/--auth-server Address of the Teleport Auth Service. Prefer using --proxy-server where possible --proxy-server Address of the Teleport Proxy Server. --token A bot join token, if attempting to onboard a new bot; used on first connect. Can also be an absolute path to a file containing the token. --ca-pin CA pin to validate the Teleport Auth Service; used on first connect. --data-dir Directory to store internal bot data. In production environments access to this directory should be limited only to an isolated linux user as an owner with 0600 permissions. --destination-dir Directory to write short-lived machine certificates. --certificate-ttl TTL of short-lived machine certificates. --renewal-interval Interval at which short-lived certificates are renewed; must be less than the certificate TTL. --join-method Method to use to join the cluster. Can be token , azure , circleci , gcp , github , gitlab or iam . --oneshot If set, quit after the first renewal. --log-format Controls the format of output logs. Can be json or text . Defaults to text .

Self-Hosted

Self-Hosted tbot start \ --data-dir=/var/lib/teleport/bot \ --destination-dir=/opt/machine-id \ --token=00000000000000000000000000000000 \ --join-method=token \ --ca-pin=sha256:1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111 \ --proxy-server=example.teleport.sh:443 tbot start \ --data-dir=/var/lib/teleport/bot \ --destination-dir=/opt/machine-id \ --token=00000000000000000000000000000000 \ --join-method=token \ --ca-pin=sha256:1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111 \ --proxy-server=teleport.example.com:443

Starts the Machine ID client tbot with an identity output, fetching and writing certificates at a regular interval to the output specified with --destination .

tbot start identity --destination=DESTINATION [<flags>]

In addition to the common tbot start flags, this command supports these additional flags:

Flag Description --destination A destination URI, such as file:///foo/bar. See Destination URIs for more info. Required. --reader-user An additional user name or UID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --reader-group An additional group name or GID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --cluster The name of a specific cluster for which to issue an identity if using a leaf cluster

To start a bot with a one-time-use join token:

tbot start identity \ --proxy-server=example.teleport.sh:443 \ --join-type=token \ --token=TOKEN \ --destination=./tbot-user \ --storage=./tbot-data

Starts the Machine ID client tbot with a database output, fetching and writing database certificates at a regular interval to the output specified with --destination .

tbot start database --destination=DESTINATION --service=SERVICE --username=USERNAME --database=DATABASE [<flags>]

In addition to the common tbot start flags, this command supports these additional flags:

Flag Description --destination A destination URI, such as file:///foo/bar. See Destination URIs for more info. Required. --reader-user An additional user name or UID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --reader-group An additional group name or GID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --format The database output format if necessary --service The service name of the database as it appears in Teleport and tsh db ls . Required. --username The database user name. The bot user must have permission to connect as this user. Required. --database The name of the database available in the requested service. Required.

Starts the Machine ID client tbot with a Kubernetes output, fetching and writing Kubernetes credentials and a kubeconfig.yaml at a regular interval to the output specified with --destination .

tbot start kubernetes --destination=DESTINATION --kubernetes-cluster=KUBERNETES-CLUSTER [<flags>]

In addition to the common tbot start flags, this command supports these additional flags:

Flag Description --destination A destination URI, such as file:///foo/bar. See Destination URIs for more info. Required. --reader-user An additional user name or UID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --reader-group An additional group name or GID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --kubernetes-cluster The name of the Kubernetes cluster in Teleport for which to fetch credentials

Starts the Machine ID client tbot with a Kubernetes V2 output, fetching and writing Kubernetes credentials to a kubeconfig.yaml at a regular interval to the output specified with --destination .

Unlike the kubernetes output, kubernetes/v2 allows fetching many Kubernetes clusters at once, as multiple contexts within the generated kubeconfig.yaml . If label selectors are used and clusters are added or removed, the list of clusters will be updated on the bot's next renewal. At least one selector - either name or label - is required.

Note that as with human users using tsh kube ls , only clusters the bot user has permission to access will be matched. Additionally, note that label selectors do not currently support wildcards.

In addition to the common tbot start flags, this command supports these additional flags:

Flag Description --destination A destination URI, such as file:///foo/bar . See Destination URIs for more info. Required. --reader-user An additional user name or UID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --reader-group An additional group name or GID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --name-selector Selects a Kubernetes cluster by exact name match. Repeatable. --label-selector Selects many Kubernetes clusters by label match, e.g. env=dev,role=ci . Repeatable. --disable-exec-plugin If set, disables the exec plugin. Allows credentials to be used without the tbot binary.

First, run tbot to generate credentials:

tbot start kubernetes/v2 --proxy-server=example.teleport.sh:443 --destination=./example --label-selector env=dev --name-selector example --oneshot

This will fetch credentials for all clusters with the label env: dev , plus the cluster named example . You can then access the clusters using kubectl :

kubectl --kubeconfig ./example/kubeconfig.yaml --context example.teleport.sh-example get pods

You can inspect the generated kubeconfig.yaml to see which clusters were matched by the label selector.

Starts the Machine ID client tbot with an application output, fetching and writing application TLS credentials at a regular interval to the output specified with --destination .

tbot start application --destination=DESTINATION --app=APP [<flags>]

In addition to the common tbot start flags, this command supports these additional flags:

Flag Description --destination A destination URI, such as file:///foo/bar. See Destination URIs for more info. Required. --reader-user An additional user name or UID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --reader-group An additional group name or GID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --app The name of the app in Teleport

Starts the Machine ID client with a local tunnel to a particular application. This tunnel will run continuously and automatically refresh its certificates.

Note that this tunnel will be unencrypted. Be wary of the selected listen address, and prefer to use localhost or an equivalent loopback interface address when possible. Additionally, note that all users on the local system will be able to access this socket.

If you wish to tunnel multiple apps from one bot instance, use tbot configure application-tunnel ... to generate a configuration file and repeat the generated block under services: as desired.

This tunneling method is preferred over the legacy tbot proxy app .

tbot start application-tunnel --listen=LISTEN --app=APP [<flags>]

Flag Description --listen A socket URI to listen on, e.g. tcp://localhost:1234 . Required. --app The name of the app in Teleport

Starts the Machine ID client with a local tunnel to a particular database. This tunnel will run continuously and automatically refresh its certificates.

Note that this tunnel will be unencrypted. Be wary of the selected listen address, and prefer to use localhost or an equivalent loopback interface address when possible. Additionally, note that all users on the local system will be able to access this socket.

If you wish to tunnel multiple databases from one bot instance, use tbot configure database-tunnel ... to generate a configuration file and repeat the generated block under services: as desired.

This tunneling method is preferred over the legacy tbot proxy db , and is roughly equivalent to tbot proxy db --tunnel .

tbot start database-tunnel --listen=LISTEN --service=SERVICE --username=USERNAME --database=DATABASE [<flags>]

In addition to the common tbot start flags, this command supports these additional flags:

Flag Description --listen A socket URI to listen on, e.g. tcp://localhost:1234 . Required. --service The service name of the database as it appears in Teleport and tsh db ls . Required. --username The database user name. The bot user must have permission to connect as this user. Required. --database The name of the database available in the requested service. Required.

Issues an X509 workload identity credential using Teleport Workload Identity and writes this credential to a specified destination.

See the configuration reference for further information about the workload identity credential output and the YAML configuration file format.

In addition to the common tbot start flags, this command supports these additional flags:

Flag Description --destination A destination URI, such as file:///foo/bar. See Destination URIs for more info. Required. --reader-user An additional user name or UID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --reader-group An additional group name or GID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --[no-]include-federated-trust-bundles If set, include federated trust bundles in the output --name-selector Specifies a WorkloadIdentity resource by name to use when issuing the X509 for a workload. Mutually exclusive with --label-selector . --label-selector Specifies a set of labels to use when selecting WorkloadIdentity resources to use when issuing the X509 for a workload. Mutually exclusive with --name-selector .

Issues an X509 workload identity credential, exchanges this for short-lived AWS credentials using Roles Anywhere, and writes these to a configured destination.

See the configuration reference for further information about the workload identity credential output and the YAML configuration file format.

In addition to the common tbot start flags, this command supports these additional flags:

Flag Description --destination A destination URI, such as file:///foo/bar . See Destination URIs for more info. Required. --reader-user An additional user name or UID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --reader-group An additional group name or GID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --name-selector Specifies a WorkloadIdentity resource by name to use when issuing the X509 for a workload. Mutually exclusive with --label-selector . --label-selector Specifies a set of labels to use when selecting WorkloadIdentity resources to use when issuing the X509 for a workload. Mutually exclusive with --name-selector . --role-arn The ARN of the AWS role to assume. Required. --profile-arn The ARN of the AWS profile to use for the Roles Anywhere exchange. Required. --trust-anchor-arn The ARN of the trust anchor to use for the Roles Anywhere exchange. Required. --region The AWS region to use for the Roles Anywhere exchange. Falls back to value in AWS_REGION or the AWS configuration file if unspecified. --session-duration The duration of the AWS session. Defaults to 6h . This may be up to 12h . --session-renewal-interval The interval at which to renew the AWS session. Defaults to 1h . This must be less than the session duration.

Issues a JWT workload identity credential using Teleport Workload Identity and writes this credential to a specified destination.

The JWT workload identity credential is compatible with the SPIFFE JWT SVID specification.

See the configuration reference for further information about the workload identity credential output and the YAML configuration file format.

In addition to the common tbot start flags, this command supports these additional flags:

Flag Description --destination A destination URI, such as file:///foo/bar. See Destination URIs for more info. Required. --reader-user An additional user name or UID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --reader-group An additional group name or GID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --name-selector Specifies a WorkloadIdentity resource by name to use when issuing the X509 for a workload. Mutually exclusive with --label-selector . --label-selector Specifies a set of labels to use when selecting WorkloadIdentity resources to use when issuing the X509 for a workload. Mutually exclusive with --name-selector . --audience The audience for the JWT. Can be provided multiple times to produce a JWT with multiple audiences. At least one audience must be provided.

Starts the tbot agent and opens a listener for the local workload identity API.

The configuration for this service can be complex, and therefore, it is recommended that you leverage the YAML configuration.

See Workload Identity API & Workload Attestation for further information about the local workload identity API and the YAML configuration.

In addition to the common tbot start flags, this command supports these additional flags:

Flag Description --listen A socket URI to listen on, e.g. tcp://localhost:1234 or unix:///opt/workload-identity.sock . Required. --name-selector Specifies a WorkloadIdentity resource by name to use when issuing the X509 for a workload. Mutually exclusive with --label-selector . --label-selector Specifies a set of labels to use when selecting WorkloadIdentity resources to use when issuing the X509 for a workload. Mutually exclusive with --name-selector .

warning The use of this command has been deprecated as part of the introduction of the new Workload Identity configuration experience. You can replace the use of this command with the new tbot start workload-identity-x509 command. For further information, see the new Workload Identity configuration experience and how to migrate.

In addition to the common tbot start flags, this command supports these additional flags:

Flag Description --destination A destination URI, such as file:///foo/bar. See Destination URIs for more info. Required. --reader-user An additional user name or UID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --reader-group An additional group name or GID that should be allowed by ACLs to read this destination. Only valid for file destinations on Linux. --[no-]include-federated-trust-bundles If set, include federated trust bundles in the output --svid-path A SPIFFE ID to request, prefixed with '/'. Required. --svid-hint An optional hint for consumers of the SVID to aid in identification --dns-san A DNS name that should be included in the SVID. Repeatable. --ip-san An IP address that should be included in the SVID. Repeatable.

Generates and installs a systemd unit file for a specific tbot configuration.

Flag Description -d/--debug Enable verbose logging to stderr. -c/--config Path to a configuration file. --write Write the systemd unit file. If not specified, this command runs in a dry-run mode that outputs the generated content to stdout. --systemd-directory Path to the directory that the systemd unit file should be written. Defaults to '/etc/systemd/system'. --force Overwrite existing systemd unit file if present. --name Name for the systemd unit. Defaults to 'tbot'. --user The user that the service should run as. Defaults to 'teleport'. --group The group that the service should run as. Defaults to 'teleport'.

tbot install systemd \ --config=/etc/tbot.yaml \ --write

Many tbot start subcommands accept destination URIs via the --storage and --destination flags.

Protocol Description file:// A local directory destination, such as file:///foo/bar/ memory:// An in-memory destination. Useful for internal bot storage if no persistence is required. kubernetes-secret:// A Kubernetes secret destination, such as kubernetes-secret:///my-secret

Plain file paths are also be accepted with no file:// prefix; these will be treated as directory outputs.