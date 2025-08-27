Version: 17.x

WorkloadIdentity Configuration Resource migration

The way that you configure Teleport Workload Identity is changing. If you are currently using Workload Identity, you will need to migrate to the new configuration experience by V19.0.0 when support for the old configuration will be removed.

Previously, the details of the credentials (e.g X509 SVID/JWT SVID) you wished to issue were defined directly within tbot . Controlling what credentials were allowed to be issued was done by configuring the spec.allow.spiffe field of the role resource.

The new configuration experience introduces a new resource type, WorkloadIdentity , which allows you to define the structure of an identity credential that can be issued to workloads and the rules around what workloads it can be issued to.

This provides the following benefits over the previous configuration experience:

Centralized control of the structure of the identity credential, which simplifies the configuration of tbot .

. The ability to specify rules based on the attributes of the workload, such as the name of the Kubernetes namespace or service account, that is more fine grained than the previous configuration.

The ability to use templating to dynamically generate elements of the identity credential - allowing a single WorkloadIdentity resource to be used to serve multiple workloads.

You can read the full details of the new WorkloadIdentity resource in the WorkloadIdentity Resource reference.

The following CLI commands have been replaced:

tbot start spiffe-svid is now tbot start workload-identity-x509 .

The following new additional CLI commands have been introduced:

tbot start workload-identity-api to start a listener for the Workload Identity API.

to start a listener for the Workload Identity API. tbot start workload-identity-jwt to issue a JWT SVID.

You can read more about the new CLI commands in the tbot CLI reference.

The following service types have been replaced:

spiffe-workload-api is now workload-identity-api .

is now . spiffe-x509-svid is now workload-identity-x509 .

The following new additional service types have been introduced:

workload-identity-jwt to issue JWT SVIDs.