A Teleport cluster is a distributed system that may comprise a number of networks. On Teleport Enterprise (Cloud), for example, the Auth Service and Proxy Service run in Teleport-managed infrastructure, while Teleport users manage Agents and tbot instances.

This reference guide describes the networking requirements of a Teleport cluster.

Cloud-Hosted All Teleport services (e.g., the Proxy Service, Auth Service, and agents) have an optional public_addr property that you can modify in each service's configuration file. The public address can take an IP or a DNS name. It can also be a list of values: public_addr: [ "service1.example.com" , "service2.example.com" ] Note Only a single Proxy Service public_addr should be configured. Attempting to have multiple addresses can result in redirects to the first listed address that may not be available to the client. Specifying a public address for a Teleport service may be useful in the following use cases: You have multiple identical services, e.g., Proxy Service instances, behind a load balancer.

You want Teleport to issue an SSH certificate for the service with additional principals, e.g., host names. On Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) the Teleport Agent services always connect using reverse tunnels so there is no need to set a public address for an agent.

Some networks funnel all connections through a proxy server where they can be audited and access control rules can be applied. For these scenarios, Teleport supports HTTP CONNECT tunneling. HTTP CONNECT applies to:

tsh in all cases.

in all cases. Teleport services, such as the SSH Service and Database Service, that dial back to the Teleport Proxy Service.

To use HTTP CONNECT tunneling, set the HTTPS_PROXY and HTTP_PROXY environment variables when running Teleport. You can also optionally set the NO_PROXY environment variable to avoid use of the proxy when accessing specified hosts/netmasks/ports.

By default, Teleport installations based on package managers (such as apt and yum ) configure the teleport systemd unit to read environment variables from the file /etc/default/teleport by using the EnvironmentFile field:

[Unit] Description =Teleport Service After =network.target [Service] Type =simple Restart =always RestartSec = 5 EnvironmentFile =-/etc/default/teleport ExecStart =/usr/local/bin/teleport start --config /etc/teleport.yaml --pid-file=/run/teleport.pid ExecReload =/bin/sh -c "exec pkill -HUP -L -F /run/teleport.pid" PIDFile =/run/teleport.pid LimitNOFILE = 524288 [Install] WantedBy =multi-user.target

To configure HTTP CONNECT tunneling, you can assign these environment variables within /etc/default/teleport on machines that run Teleport binaries. Use the following example, replacing proxy.example.com with the address of your proxy:

HTTP_PROXY=http://proxy.example.com:8080/ HTTPS_PROXY=http://proxy.example.com:8080/ NO_PROXY=localhost,127.0.0.1,192.168.0.0/16,172.16.0.0/12,10.0.0.0/8

When Teleport builds and establishes the reverse tunnel to the main cluster, it will funnel all traffic through the proxy. Specifically, if using the default configuration, Teleport will tunnel ports 3024 (SSH, reverse tunnel) and 3080 (HTTPS, establishing trust) through the proxy. If you don't want to proxy some of this traffic (for example, proxying HTTPS but not SSH), assign NO_PROXY to the address of the Teleport Proxy Service endpoint you want to exclude from HTTP_CONNECT tunneling in host:port format.

For example, you can modify the environment file at /etc/default/teleport on each machine that runs a Teleport binary to resemble the following:

HTTP_PROXY=http://httpproxy.example.com:8080/ HTTPS_PROXY=http://httpproxy.example.com:8080/ NO_PROXY=teleportproxy.example.com:3024

The value of HTTPS_PROXY or HTTP_PROXY should be in the format scheme://[user[:password]@]host:port where scheme is either https or http . If the value is host:port , Teleport will prepend http .

Note localhost and 127.0.0.1 are invalid values for the proxy host. If for some reason your proxy runs locally, you'll need to provide some other DNS name or a private IP address for it.

Note The Proxy Service also respects HTTPS_PROXY and HTTP_PROXY when connecting to a local Kubernetes cluster, which may not work. To fix this, add kube.teleport.cluster.local to NO_PROXY .

This section describes the ports you should open on your Teleport instances.

Cloud-Hosted Note To get a listing of the assigned ports for an instance of the Teleport Proxy Service, use the following command: curl https://teleport.example.com:443/webapi/ping | jq Note that if auth_service.proxy_listener_mode is set to multiplex in your Teleport configuration, that means only a single port is used for multiple services through the Proxy. TLS routing is enabled by default. In this mode, all connections to a Teleport service (e.g., the Teleport SSH Service or Kubernetes) are routed through the Proxy Service's public web address. Read more in our TLS Routing guide. Port Downstream Service Description 443 Proxy Service In TLS Routing mode, the Proxy handles all protocols, including Web UI, HTTPS, Kubernetes, SSH, and all databases on a single port. 3021 Proxy Service Port used by Teleport Proxy Service instances to dial agents in Proxy Peering mode. In some cases, administrators may want to use separate ports for different services. In those cases, they can set up separate listeners in the config file. Port Downstream Service Description 3021 Proxy Service Port used by Teleport Proxy Service instances to dial agents in Proxy Peering mode. 3023 All clients SSH port clients connect to. The Proxy Service will forward this connection to port 3022 on the destination service or use a reverse tunnel connection. 3024 Auth Service SSH port used to create reverse SSH tunnels from behind-firewall environments into a trusted Proxy Service instance. All Teleport services (e.g., the SSH Service and Database Service) connecting through the Proxy Service will use this port to form their reverse tunnel connections. 3080 or 443 Proxy Service HTTPS connection to authenticate tsh users into the cluster. The same connection is used to serve a Web UI. 3036 Database Service Traffic to MySQL databases. 5432 Database Service Traffic to Postgres databases. 27017 Database Service Traffic to MongoDB instances. 6379 Database Service Traffic to Redis instances. Port Downstream Service Description 3025 All Teleport services TLS port used by the Auth Service to serve its gRPC API to other Teleport services in a cluster. Cloud-hosted Teleport deployments allocate a different set of ports to each tenant's Proxy Service. To see which ports are available for your Teleport tenant, run a command similar to the following, replacing example.teleport.sh with your tenant domain: curl https://example.teleport.sh/webapi/ping | jq '.proxy' The output should resemble the following, including the unique ports assigned to your tenant: { "kube" : { "enabled" : true , "listen_addr" : "0.0.0.0:3080" } , "ssh" : { "listen_addr" : "0.0.0.0:3080" , "tunnel_listen_addr" : "0.0.0.0:3080" , "web_listen_addr" : "0.0.0.0:3080" , "public_addr" : "example.teleport.sh:443" , "dial_timeout" : 30000000000 } , "db" : { "postgres_listen_addr" : "0.0.0.0:3080" , "mysql_listen_addr" : "0.0.0.0:3080" } , "tls_routing_enabled" : true } This output also indicates whether TLS routing is enabled for your tenant. When TLS routing is enabled, connections to a Teleport service (e.g., the Teleport SSH Service) are routed through the Proxy Service's public web address, rather than through a port allocated to that service. In this case, you can see that TLS routing is enabled, and that the Proxy Service's public web address ( ssh.public_addr ) is mytenant.teleport.sh:443 . Read more in our TLS Routing guide.

Teleport Agents dial the Teleport Proxy Service to establish a reverse tunnel. Client traffic flows via the Proxy Service to the agent, and the agent forwards traffic to resources in your infrastructure.

As a result, for Teleport processes running agents, e.g., instances of the SSH Service, Kubernetes Service, and other services that protect resources in your infrastructure, there is no need to open ports on the machines running the agents to the public internet.

If you run a self-hosted Teleport cluster, you can join an agent directly to the Teleport Auth Service. In this setup, certain Teleport services open their own listeners rather than accepting connections via reverse tunnel. The Proxy Service connects to these agent services by dialing them directly.

The table below describes the ports that each Teleport service opens for proxied traffic:

Port Service Traffic Type 3022 SSH Service Incoming SSH connections. 3026 Kubernetes Service HTTPS traffic to a Kubernetes API server. 3028 Windows Desktop Service Teleport Desktop Protocol traffic from Teleport clients.

You can only access enrolled applications and desktops through the Teleport Proxy Service. The Teleport Application Service and Teleport Database Service use reverse tunnel connections through the Teleport Proxy Service and cannot expose ports directly.