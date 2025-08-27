Version: 17.x

fdpass-teleport CLI reference

The fdpass-teleport binary is used to integrate Machine ID with OpenSSH to enable higher performance and reduced resource consumption when establishing SSH connections.

You should not need to manually invoke fdpass-teleport and it will automatically be included in OpenSSH configurations generated by the Machine ID SSH multiplexer service. For further information, see the Machine ID reference.

fdpass-teleport <path to mux socket> <connection target>