Getting Started with Access Lists

Create an Access List

Assign a member to it

Verify permissions granted through the list membership

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 17.5.1 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

, then verify that you can run commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions. A user with the preset editor role, which will have permissions to create Access Lists.

One of the easiest ways to get resources on the cluster for testing is to set up a Teleport Application Service instance with the debugging application enabled. To do this, add the following config to your teleport.yaml configuration:

app_service: enabled: true debug_app: true

And restart Teleport. The "dumper" app should show up in the resource list.

We need to create a simple test user that has only the requester role, which has no default access to anything within a cluster. This user will only be used for the purposes of this guide, so you may use another user if you so choose. If you would rather use your own user, skip to the next step.

Navigate to the management pane and select "Users." Click on "Create New User" and fill in test-user as the name and select requester as the role.

Click "Save," and then navigate to the provided URL in order to set up the credentials for your test user. Try logging into the cluster with the test user to verify that no resources show up in the resources page.

Next, we'll create a simple Access List that will grant the access role to its members. Login as the administrative user mentioned in the prerequisites. Click on "Add New" in the left pane, and then "Create an Access List."

Here, fill in a title, description, and grant the access role. Select a date in the future for the next review date.

Under "List Owners" select editor as a required role, then add your administrative user under "Add Eligible List Owners." By selecting editor as a required role, this will ensure that any owner of the list must have the editor role in order to actually manage the list. If the user loses this role later, they will not be able to manage the list, though they will still be reflected as an owner.

Under "Members" select requester as a required role, then add your test user to the Access List. Similar to the owner requirements, this will ensure that any member of the list must have the requester role in order to be granted the access described in this list. If the user loses this role later, they will not be granted the roles or traits described in the Access List.

Finally, click "Create Access List" at the bottom of the page.

Again, login as the test user. When logging in now, you should now see the dumper application contained within the cluster, and should be able to interact with it as expected.