SAML Application Access Control
This page explains how access to a SAML IdP service provider resource (SAML application) can be managed in Teleport.
If you are new to the Teleport SAML IdP, start by learning how to configure Teleport as an SAML IdP.
How it works
User access to the SAML IdP service provider resource can be categorized into two different use cases:
- Managing a SAML IdP service provider resource. For example, when a Teleport administrator attempts to create or update a SAML IdP service provider resource.
- Logging in to the SAML service provider. For example, when a Teleport user attempts to log in to the SAML IdP service provider by authenticating with Teleport.
In both the cases, access can be configured by using a Teleport role
with an allow/deny rule targeting the
saml_idp_service_provider resource and label matchers
matching role
app_labels with the
saml_idp_service_provider resource labels.
RBAC behavior between different Teleport role versions
The Teleport SAML IdP applies different RBAC logic to the service provider resource in role version 8 versus role version 7 and below.
In role version 7 and below, the following access controls are applied to the
saml_idp_service_provider
resource access:
- Role option that enables the IdP:
spec.options.idp.saml.enabled: true/false.
- Cluster auth preference that enables the IdP:
spec.idp.saml.enabled: true/false.
- Resource rule
spec.allow/deny.rules.resources.saml_idp_service_provider. Applicable only to admin actions.
- Allow rules with
read,listverbs are applied implicitly.
- Deny rules with
read,listverbs gets precedence over implicit allow.
- Allow rules with
- Per session MFA:
spec.options.require_session_mfa: true/false.
Teleport role version 8 (released with Teleport version 18.0) introduced the following RBAC changes:
- Label matchers based on
app_labels.
- Resource rule with verbs targeting
saml_idp_service_provideris now applicable to both resource access and admin actions.
- Device Trust for SAML IdP session.
The role option
spec.options.idp.saml.enabled: true/false is no longer supported starting
role version 8.
Per session MFA is supported in all role versions.
RBAC precedence
Users can be assigned with both the newer role (version 8) and the older versioned roles (version 7 and below) at the same time. If a user is assigned with both role version 7 and 8, deny rules of the version 8 takes precedence.
For example,
- If role version 7 denies access, access is denied.
- If role version 7 allows access but role version 8 denies access, access is denied.
- If role version 7 allows access but role version 8 does not explicitly allow access (via matching app labels), access is denied.
- If role version 7 allows access and role version 8 also allows access, access is allowed.
The table below shows a few more examples of applicable RBAC, when two roles with version 7 and 8 each are assigned to the user.
|Role v7
|Role v8
|Result
options:
allow:
|❌ no access.
options:
deny:
|❌ no access
options:
allow:
|❌ no access
options:
allow:
|✅ full access
|No version 7 role assigned to the user
allow:
|✅ full access
options:
allow:
|✅ access to SAML app matching
env:dev resource label
options:
|No version 8 role assigned to the user
|✅ full access
saml_idp_service_provider resource does not yet support MFA and Device Trust for admin actions.
Role examples
Examples of Teleport role that grants permissions to either access or manage the SAML IdP service provider resource.
Role to manage SAML IdP service provider resource
In this case, the role needs to target
saml_idp_service_provider resource with
either
create,update,read,list,delete or all of them as needed.
The role should also grants access to the
app_labels that matches with the
resource label configured for the
saml_idp_service_provider resource.
saml_idp_service_provider resource access verb
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
name: saml-resource-manager
spec:
allow:
app_labels:
'env': 'dev' # This label must match with the saml_idp_service_provider resource label
rules:
- resources:
- saml_idp_service_provider
verbs:
- read
- list
- create
- update
- delete
Role to allow users to log in to a SAML IdP service provider
In this case, at minimum, user needs
read,list access to the
saml_idp_service_provider
resource and must have an
app_labels value matching with the resource label defined for
the
saml_idp_service_provider resource.
Resource labels matching role
app_labels.
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
name: saml-access
spec:
allow:
app_labels:
'env': 'dev' # This label must match with the saml_idp_service_provider resource label
rules:
- resources:
- saml_idp_service_provider
verbs:
- read
- list
options:
device_trust_mode: required
require_session_mfa: true
Disabling SAML identity provider at cluster level
To disable access to the identity provider at the cluster level, create
or update the
cluster_auth_preference object with the following setting:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
...
idp:
saml:
enabled: false
...
version: v2
This will disable access to the SAML identity provider for all users regardless of their role level permissions.