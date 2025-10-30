Version: 18.x

Advanced Entra ID Integration Options

This page lists advanced configuration options related to the Teleport Entra ID integration.

By default, all the groups that exists in the Microsoft Entra ID directory gets imported to Teleport.

This import behavior can be controlled by using the group filters, which can include or exclude certain groups based on their matching group object ID or group display name.

Group filter can only be configured using tctl and the ability to configure it using Teleport Web UI is in the works.

If no filters are configured, all the groups are imported (default behavior).

If an include filter is defined, only the matching group is imported.

If a group is matched in both the include filter and exclude filter, exclude filter gets precedence.

Example to configure group filters during installation:

tctl plugins install entraid \ --name entra-id-default \ --auth-connector-name entra-id \ --default-owner=admin \ --no-access-graph \ --use-system-credentials \ --manual-setup \ --group-id 25f9c527-2314-414c-a75d-ef7efabcc99b \ --group-name "admin*" \ --exclude-group-id 080b50c3-1c98-4d8e-a54e-20143dbd4f99 \ --exclude-group-name "fin*"

--group-id : Include group matching the specified group ID. Multiple flags allowed.

: Include group matching the specified group ID. Multiple flags allowed. --group-name : Include groups matching the specified group name regex. Multiple flags allowed.

: Include groups matching the specified group name regex. Multiple flags allowed. --exclude-group-id . Exclude group matching the specified group ID. Multiple flags allowed.

. Exclude group matching the specified group ID. Multiple flags allowed. --exclude-group-name . Exclude groups matching the specified group name regex. Multiple flags allowed.

Group filters can be updated using group_filters flag, which is available in the sync_settings of the Teleport Entra ID plugin resource spec.

Reference configuration spec:

kind: plugin metadata: name: entra-id spec: Settings: entra_id: sync_settings: ... group_filters: - id: 080b50c3-1c98-4d8e-a54e-20143dbd4f99 - id: 45f9c527-2314-414c-a75d-ef7efabcc99b - id: 35f9c527-2314-414c-a75d-ef7efabcc99b - nameRegex: 'admin*' - excludeId: 080b50c52-1c98-4d8e-a54e-20143dbd4f99 - excludeNameRegex: 'finance*' version: v1