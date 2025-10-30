Configure access for Entra ID users
This guide shows how to setup access for Entra ID imported users based on their Entra group memberships using Teleport's Nested Access Lists.
How it works
In a Nested Access List setup, the child Access List inherits roles and traits that are granted by the parent Access List.
By utilizing this feature, we can add an Entra ID imported Access List as a member of another Access List to grant Teleport roles to its members.
For demonstration, this guide uses Grafana as a reference application to which we
want to configure access for Entra ID users. This application is enrolled
in Teleport with a resource label
env: monitor.
We will have two user groups created in Entra ID:
ad-app-admin and
ad-app-support. We want members of these groups to have a permanent
access and an ability to request access to Grafana respectively. You
may also use existing Entra ID groups instead.
We will then create two roles in Teleport. One will allow access to Grafana application while the other role will allow requesting access to the role that grants access to Grafana application.
These roles will then be assigned to the Access List to grant roles and traits to the Entra ID imported groups.
Prerequisites
- Teleport user with preset
editoror an equivalent role that allows to read and write Auth Connector, plugins, roles and Access Lists.
- Permission to create groups in Entra ID.
- Entra ID integration configured in your Teleport cluster.
- For demonstration, this guide references a Grafana application. You may use any other resource type to get started.
Step 1/3. Create groups in Entra ID
You may skip this step if you are using an existing Entra ID groups to follow through this guide.
In the Azure portal, select the "Groups" menu under "Azure services".
From the "Groups" page, click the "New group" button to create a new user group
named
ad-app-support. You may add desired users to this group.
Repeat the steps and create another user group named
ad-app-admin.
Every 5 minutes, Teleport imports groups from Entra ID and creates an Access List for each of the imported groups. Teleport will also preserve respective group members as an Access List member.
Step 2/3. Create roles in Teleport
First, create a role template that grants access to Grafana.
In the Teleport Web UI, from side navigation menu, select "Zero Trust Access > Roles". From the "Roles" UI, click "Create New Role" button. Switch to the YAML editor.
Copy the role spec shown below and paste it in the role editor to create a new role.
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
name: app-monitor
spec:
allow:
app_labels:
env: '{{external.apps}}'
The role is configured with allowed
app_labels that matches
label key
env and a label value
'{{external.apps}}', which will be derived from
user's
apps trait. As long as the label value configured in the application resource
label, and the value configured in the user
apps trait matches, this role will grant
access to that application.
Using trait template to define label makes this role scalable as user traits are dynamically configurable. You can learn more about traits and role templates in this guide.
When user authenticates with Entra ID, the SAML attributes (or claims if you are using OIDC) that are available in the user SSO response are preserved as user traits. Additionally, you can also grant traits to user using Access List. As you will see in the next step below, this guide will use Access List to grant trait to the user.
Repeat the role creation step in the UI to create another role that allows
requesting access to the
app-monitor role.
We name this role as
support-team.
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
name: support-team
spec:
allow:
request:
roles:
- app-monitor
In the example role
app-monitor, the allow
app_labels
rule we defined applies to the application resources. You may need to reference
a different resource label
rule if you are following through this guide with a different kind of resource.
Step 3/3. Create a Nested Access List
Assuming Teleport has already imported new groups we created in Entra ID, we will now create new Access Lists for short-term (Just-In-Time) and long-term access management. The Entra ID imported groups will then be added as a member to these new Access Lists.
In the Teleport Web UI, from the side-navigation menu, select “Identity Governance > Access List”.
Next, click the “Create New Access List” button and enter Access List details as follows.
- Title: Short-term access
- Deadline for First Review: Select a future date.
- Member Role Grants:
support-team
- Member Trait Grants:
apps: monitor
- Owners: Add yourself or any appropriate users as owners.
- Members:
ad-app-support. This is the Access List created for the Entra ID group of the same name.
This Access List grants
support-team role and a trait
apps: monitor to its members.
Effectively, allowing its members to request access to the
app-monitor role.
Create another Access List that will grant its members with a long-term access to Grafana
based on a direct-assigned
app-monitor role.
- Title: Long-term access
- Deadline for First Review: Select a future date.
- Member Role Grants:
app-monitor
- Member Trait Grants:
apps: monitor
- Owners: Add yourself or any appropriate users as owners.
- Members:
ad-app-admin. This is the Access List created for the Entra ID group of the same name.
This Access List grants
app-monitor role and a trait
apps: monitor to its members.
Effectively, allowing its members to access application resource via the
app-monitor role.
Next steps
- Learn more about Access List and Nested Access List management.
- Learn more about Role and Resource Access Request.
- Learn more about role templates.