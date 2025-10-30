Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Configure access for Entra ID users

This guide shows how to setup access for Entra ID imported users based on their Entra group memberships using Teleport's Nested Access Lists.

In a Nested Access List setup, the child Access List inherits roles and traits that are granted by the parent Access List.

By utilizing this feature, we can add an Entra ID imported Access List as a member of another Access List to grant Teleport roles to its members.

For demonstration, this guide uses Grafana as a reference application to which we want to configure access for Entra ID users. This application is enrolled in Teleport with a resource label env: monitor .

We will have two user groups created in Entra ID: ad-app-admin and ad-app-support . We want members of these groups to have a permanent access and an ability to request access to Grafana respectively. You may also use existing Entra ID groups instead.

We will then create two roles in Teleport. One will allow access to Grafana application while the other role will allow requesting access to the role that grants access to Grafana application.

These roles will then be assigned to the Access List to grant roles and traits to the Entra ID imported groups.

Teleport user with preset editor or an equivalent role that allows to read and write Auth Connector, plugins, roles and Access Lists.

or an equivalent role that allows to read and write Auth Connector, plugins, roles and Access Lists. Permission to create groups in Entra ID.

Entra ID integration configured in your Teleport cluster.

For demonstration, this guide references a Grafana application. You may use any other resource type to get started.

New Group You may skip this step if you are using an existing Entra ID groups to follow through this guide.

In the Azure portal, select the "Groups" menu under "Azure services".

From the "Groups" page, click the "New group" button to create a new user group named ad-app-support . You may add desired users to this group.

Repeat the steps and create another user group named ad-app-admin .

Every 5 minutes, Teleport imports groups from Entra ID and creates an Access List for each of the imported groups. Teleport will also preserve respective group members as an Access List member.

First, create a role template that grants access to Grafana.

In the Teleport Web UI, from side navigation menu, select "Zero Trust Access > Roles". From the "Roles" UI, click "Create New Role" button. Switch to the YAML editor.

Copy the role spec shown below and paste it in the role editor to create a new role.

kind: role version: v8 metadata: name: app-monitor spec: allow: app_labels: env: '{{external.apps}}'

The role is configured with allowed app_labels that matches label key env and a label value '{{external.apps}}' , which will be derived from user's apps trait. As long as the label value configured in the application resource label, and the value configured in the user apps trait matches, this role will grant access to that application.

Using trait template to define label makes this role scalable as user traits are dynamically configurable. You can learn more about traits and role templates in this guide.

When user authenticates with Entra ID, the SAML attributes (or claims if you are using OIDC) that are available in the user SSO response are preserved as user traits. Additionally, you can also grant traits to user using Access List. As you will see in the next step below, this guide will use Access List to grant trait to the user.

Repeat the role creation step in the UI to create another role that allows requesting access to the app-monitor role.

We name this role as support-team .

kind: role version: v8 metadata: name: support-team spec: allow: request: roles: - app-monitor

Role resource label In the example role app-monitor , the allow app_labels rule we defined applies to the application resources. You may need to reference a different resource label rule if you are following through this guide with a different kind of resource.

Assuming Teleport has already imported new groups we created in Entra ID, we will now create new Access Lists for short-term (Just-In-Time) and long-term access management. The Entra ID imported groups will then be added as a member to these new Access Lists.

In the Teleport Web UI, from the side-navigation menu, select “Identity Governance > Access List”.

Next, click the “Create New Access List” button and enter Access List details as follows.

Title : Short-term access

: Short-term access Deadline for First Review : Select a future date.

: Select a future date. Member Role Grants : support-team

: Member Trait Grants : apps: monitor

: Owners : Add yourself or any appropriate users as owners.

: Add yourself or any appropriate users as owners. Members: ad-app-support . This is the Access List created for the Entra ID group of the same name.

This Access List grants support-team role and a trait apps: monitor to its members. Effectively, allowing its members to request access to the app-monitor role.

Create another Access List that will grant its members with a long-term access to Grafana based on a direct-assigned app-monitor role.

Title : Long-term access

: Long-term access Deadline for First Review : Select a future date.

: Select a future date. Member Role Grants : app-monitor

: Member Trait Grants : apps: monitor

: Owners : Add yourself or any appropriate users as owners.

: Add yourself or any appropriate users as owners. Members: ad-app-admin . This is the Access List created for the Entra ID group of the same name.