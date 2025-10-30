SCIM Integration
The SCIM integration between SCIM providers and Teleport enables automated synchronization of SCIM group memberships and Teleport Access List memberships. This integration supports centralized identity governance in external Identity Management System (like SailPoint) while Teleport enforces fine-grained access controls defined by Access Lists membership grants types.
User permissions in Teleport are defined through Access Lists. While role definitions live in Teleport, group membership is dynamically managed by SCIM Provider via SCIM group membership. This ensures users have up-to-date access aligned with organizational policies.
How it works
The SCIM integration uses a 1:1 mapping between SCIM group and Teleport Access Lists
- Each SCIM group
displayNamemust match the
spec.titleof a Teleport Access List.
- SCIM-type Access Lists must be created in advance in Teleport. In this guide we're creating them using Terraform.
- Only Access Lists of type
scimcan be managed by SCIM providers.
- Role assignments are handled in Teleport, while group membership is delegated to External Identity Management System (like SailPoint).
Prerequisites
- Teleport Enterprise v17.6.1, v18.0.3 or higher.
- Teleport Terraform Provider v17.6.1, v18.0.3 or higher.
- A running Teleport cluster with SSO enabled (e.g. Okta SAML connector)
- Identity Management System (like SailPoint) with SCIM support
- SCIM Provider with OAuth 2.0 Client Credentials grant type support
Step 1/3: Create an SCIM-Managed Access List in Teleport
Create a new Access List in Teleport using Terraform. Be sure to set
type = "scim"
and match
spec.title to the name of
displayName of SCIM group that we be provided to Teleport:
resource "teleport_access_list" "acl-group-requester" {
header = {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
name = "scim-group-requester"
}
}
spec = {
title = "GroupRequester"
type = "scim"
grants = {
roles = ["requester"]
traits = []
}
owners = [
{
name = "alice"
}
]
membership_requires = {
roles = []
}
ownership_requires = {
roles = []
}
audit = {
recurrence = {
frequency = 3
day_of_month = 15
}
}
}
}
The SCIM group name (displayName) in SCIM Provider must exactly match
spec.title in the Teleport Access List.
Step 2/3. Configure SCIM Integration
Teleport provides a guided Web UI-based configuration flow for the SCIM integration.
In the Teleport Web UI, go to "Add new integration" and select SCIM.
Select the SAML connector to associate SCIM-provisioned users with SSO logins.
- By default, SSO users in Teleport are ephemeral.
- SCIM provisioning ensures users are persistently created and managed by External Identity management system via SCIM protocol.
Click Continue to proceed to the SCIM Credentials screen.
- Teleport uses OAuth 2.0 Bearer Tokens for SCIM authentication.
- Copy the Client ID, Client Secret, and Base URL — you'll use them when configuring your Identity Provider in the next step.
Step 3/3. Configure SCIM integration with your Identity Management SCIM provider
SCIM configuration may differ depending on your IdP. The integration has been officially tested with the following providers:
In case of other SCIM providers, please refer to their documentation for setting up a SCIM integration.