11 docs tagged with "Azure"

These articles provide information on Teleport capabilities that integrate with Microsoft Azure.

Access Azure Portal and CLI Access Azure Portal and CLI by authenticating with Teleport SAML IdP

Configure access for Entra ID users Learn how to map Entra ID groups to Teleport roles with Nested Access List

Configure the Entra ID Integration using Azure Portal Describes how to manually set up Entra ID for the Teleport Entra ID integration.

Configure the Entra ID Integration using Terraform Describes how to set up the Teleport Entra ID integration using Terraform

Configuring Workload Identity and Azure Federated Credentials Configuring Azure to accept Workload Identity JWTs as authentication using Azure Federated Credentials

Deploying tbot on Azure How to install and configure Machine ID on an Azure VM

Deploying tbot on Azure DevOps How to install and configure Machine ID on Azure DevOps.

Entra ID Integration Describes how Entra ID integration works in Teleport.

Entra ID Integration FAQ Frequently asked questions on the Teleport Entra ID integration.

Getting Started with the Entra ID Integration Describes how to set up the Teleport Entra ID integration in Teleport.