Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Getting Started with the Entra ID Integration

This guide shows how to configure Entra ID integration in a guided configuration set up.

Teleport will generate a script that will configure your Entra ID tenant with the properties required for the Teleport Entra ID integration.

Prerequisites

  • Your user must have privileged administrator permissions in the Microsoft Entra ID tenant.
  • Choose Microsoft Graph API authentication method.

Step 1/3: Generate configuration script

In the Teleport Web UI, from the side-navigation, select “Add New > Integration”.

Next, select the “Microsoft Entra ID” tile.

In the Teleport Microsoft Entra ID configuration UI, you will notice a default integration name “entra-id” is already populated for you. You will need to select Teleport user(s) that will be assigned as the default owner of Access Lists that are created for your Entra ID groups.

In the next step, you will be provided with a Entra ID configuration script.

Step 2/3: Configure Entra ID

Open Azure Cloud Shell by navigating to shell.azure.com, or by clicking the Cloud Shell icon in the Azure Portal. Make sure to use the bash version of Cloud Shell. Once a Cloud Shell instance opens, paste the Teleport generated bash script that downloads the Teleport binary in your Azure Shell and run the teleport integration configure azure-oidc command. The command performs the following actions:

  • Creates an enterprise application.
  • Configures Teleport as an OIDC IdP for the application.
  • Assigns read-only Microsoft Graph API permissions to read your directory's data (such as users and groups).
  • Configures authentication by setting up a Teleport SAML service provider.
Azure Shell
bash -c "$(curl 'https://example.teleport.sh/webapi/scripts/integrations/configure/azureoidc.sh?authConnectorName=entra-id')"

> teleport integration configure azure-oidc --proxy-public-addr=https://example.teleport.sh --auth-connector-name=entra-id ...Success! Use the following information to finish the integration onboarding in Teleport:Tenant ID: entra-tenant-idClient ID: enterprise-app-idSuccess! You can now go back to the Teleport Web UI to use the integration with Azure.

Once the script is done setting up the Entra ID tenant with the necessary properties that are required for the Teleport Entra ID integration, it prints out the Entra ID tenant ID and the client ID of the enterprise application set up by the script.

Step 3/3: Finish plugin installation

Copy the Entra ID tenant ID and enterprise application client ID from the script output and enter it in the Web UI to finish the integration.

The integration is now configured and the Teleport Entra ID service will start importing resources from Entra ID to Teleport.

Next steps