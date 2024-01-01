Configure the Entra ID Integration using Terraform
This guide shows you how to integrate Teleport with Microsoft Entra ID using Terraform and
tctl.
You will configure the Entra ID side of the configuration using Terraform and install the Entra ID
plugin in Teleport using
tctl.
For other supported configuration methods, see the following guides:
How it works
If you are new to the Teleport Entra ID integration, start by reading how the
integration works. The
entra-id-integration Terraform module
sets up the integration by deploying a Microsoft Entra ID enterprise application and
configuring it as a SAML identity provider for your Teleport cluster in order to
enable authentication to Teleport via Microsoft Entra ID.
The module also assigns permissions to the Teleport Auth Service to fetch user and group data from Microsoft Entra ID in order to synchronize it with Teleport RBAC resources. Depending on your configuration, the Terraform module either does this by using system credentials (Microsoft Graph API permission IDs) or using Teleport as an OIDC IdP.
Prerequisites
- Teleport Identity Governance enabled for your Teleport cluster.
- Your user must have privileged administrator permissions in Microsoft Azure and Entra ID tenant.
Step 1/3. Prepare Terraform
Clone the Teleport Entra ID integration example module, which is available in the Teleport Github repository.
The example provides a configurable Terraform module to set up Entra ID tenant with attributes that are
required for the Teleport Entra ID integration. The module is based on the
azuread provider.
The example expects an authenticated Azure CLI session available in your environment.
The
azuread provider expects tenant-level access, so the Azure CLI must be authenticated using
the
--allow-no-subscriptions flag.
$ az login --allow-no-subscriptions
Step 2/3. Configure and apply
The example Terraform module provides Entra ID configuration options are based on the Microsoft Graph API authentication method you wish to configure for the Teleport Entra ID integration.
Teleport supports two types of Microsoft Graph API authentication methods: Teleport as an OIDC IdP and system credentials.
Setting up Teleport as an OIDC IdP option is the only supported method if you are using Teleport Cloud. If you have a self-hosted Teleport Cluster, you must ensure that the Teleport Proxy Service is publicly accessible.
Alternatively, using system credentials setup is best suited if you have a self-hosted Teleport cluster or when the Teleport Proxy Service is not publicly accessible. You can learn more about the differences on these authentication methods on this page.
At minimum, the Terraform example expects the following input variables:
app_name: Name of the enterprise application that will be created in Entra ID.
proxy_service_address: Teleport Proxy Service host, e.g.,
example.teleport.sh.
certificate_expiry_date: SAML assertion signing certificate expiry date. E.g.,
2026-05-01T01:02:03Z. Note that an expired certificate will prevent users from signing in to Teleport. If it expires, you will need to update this value in Terraform, as well as in the SAML-based Teleport Auth Connector created for the Entra ID.
- Teleport as an OIDC provider
- System credential
Create
tfvars with your inputs.
cat > variables.auto.tfvars << EOF
app_name = "Enterprise app name"
proxy_service_address = "Teleport Proxy host"
certificate_expiry_date = "SAML certificate expiry"
EOF
Applying this plan will perform the following actions:
- Create an enterprise application.
- Set up SAML SSO for Teleport.
- Grant Microsoft Graph API permissions necessary for the Teleport Entra ID integration.
- Setup Teleport as an OIDC-based federated credential provider.
After you configure
tfvars, apply the plan.
$ terraform plan
$ terraform apply
You need additional input variables to set up managed identity.
use_system_credentials: Configures the Terraform module to plan for resources required for the system credential setup. Value must be
true.
graph_permission_ids: Permission IDs of the Microsoft Graph API permissions required for the integration:
Application.ReadWrite.OwnedBy
Group.Read.All
User.Read.All
-
managed_id: Principal ID of the managed identity which is assigned to the Teleport Auth Service.
The simplest way to retrieve the permission IDs is to run the PowerShell script in your Azure Cloud Shell. A working PowerShell script is provided below.
PowerShell script
Connect-AzureAD
# This is a service principal object representing Microsoft Graph in Entra ID with a specific app ID.
$GraphServicePrincipal = Get-AzureADServicePrincipal -Filter "AppId eq '00000003-0000-0000-c000-000000000000'"
# These are Microsoft Graph API permissions required by the managed identity.
$permissions = @(
"Application.ReadWrite.OwnedBy" # Permission to read application
"Group.Read.All" # Permission to read groups in the directory
"User.Read.All" # Permission to read users in the directory
)
# Filter and find the app roles in the Microsoft Graph service principal that matches with permissions.
# Only include roles where "AllowedMemberTypes" includes "Application" (suitable for managed identities).
$appRoles = $GraphServicePrincipal.AppRoles |
Where-Object Value -in $permissions |
Where-Object AllowedMemberTypes -contains "Application"
# Print ID of each of the three permissions.
foreach ($appRole in $appRoles) {
"{0} : {1}" -f $appRole.Value, $appRole.Id
}
Once you have the permission IDs and the principal ID of the managed identity
ready, create
tfvars with your inputs. Assign values to the variables below:
- Permission IDs
- Principal ID of the managed identity
Enter the following command to populate your
tfvars file:
cat > variables.auto.tfvars << EOF
app_name = "Enterprise app name"
proxy_service_address = "Teleport Proxy host"
certificate_expiry_date = "SAML certificate expiry"
use_system_credentials = true
graph_permission_ids = [Permission IDs]
managed_id = "Principal ID of the managed identity"
EOF
Applying this plan will perform the following actions:
- Create an enterprise application.
- Set up SAML SSO for Teleport.
- Grant Microsoft Graph API permissions to the managed identity. Permissions are based on the permission IDs which we configured above.
After you configure
tfvars, apply the plan.
$ terraform plan
$ terraform apply
Once the changes are applied, the Terraform module will produce an application client ID and Entra ID tenant ID values as an output. You will need these values in the next step.
Entra ID is now configured with the required attributes needed for the Teleport Entra ID integration.
Step 3/3. Install the Entra ID plugin
To complete the integration setup, install the Entra ID plugin in Teleport.
The plugin can be installed with the
tctl plugins install entraid command.
- Teleport as an OIDC provider
- System credential
tctl plugins install entraid \ --name entra-id-default \ --auth-connector-name entra-id \ --default-owner=Access List Owner \ --no-access-graph \ --manual-setup
tctl plugins install entraid \ --name entra-id-default \ --auth-connector-name entra-id \ --default-owner=Access List Owner \ --no-access-graph \ --use-system-credentials \ --manual-setup
--nameflag specifies the resource name of the Entra ID plugin.
--auth-connector-nameflag specifies the name of the auth connector this integration will create.
--default-ownerflag specifies default owners for the Access Lists that will be created in Teleport based on the groups imported from the Entra ID.
--no-access-graphflag specifies Identity Security integration is to be skipped.
--use-system-credentialsflag specifies to use system credential configured using Managed Identity. Use this flag only if you with to set up system credential based authentication.
--manual-setupflag specifies a manual Entra ID configuration is selected by the user.
tctl will then prompt for an Entra ID tenant ID and an application client ID of the enterprise
application created by using Terraform in step 2.
After you enter these values, the installation command will create a SAML Auth Connector in Teleport, along with the plugin service that imports users and groups from Entra ID to Teleport.
Next steps
- Learn how to configure access for Entra ID users.
- Configure group filters.
- Take a deeper look into setting up Entra ID auth connector.
- Learn how the Identity Security integration with Entra ID works.
- See FAQs related to the Teleport Entra ID integration.