Advanced Identity Center Options
The Identity Center Integration can be configured to handle various advanced use cases that are ot necessarily supported by the default installation flow. This guide describes these advanced options and use cases.
Disabling Account Assignment role creation
By default, the AWS Identity Center integration will create a Teleport role for every possible combination of AWS Account and Permission Set managed by your AWS Identity Center instance. If your Identity Center controls a large number of AWS Accounts and/or Permission Sets, this may end up creating so many roles that it starts to affect Teleport's performance.
To avoid creating these Account Assignment roles, you can create the AWS IC
integration with this feature disabled by specifying
--roles-sync-mode NONE
when creating the integration with
tctl, for example:
Setting the Roles Sync Mode is only available when installing the Identity Center
integration via
tctl.
Role Sync Mode
NONE is only available during installation. The Roles Sync Mode
can be changed to
ALL later, but you can't go back the other way.
$ tctl plugins install awsic \
--instance-arn ${IDENTITY_CENTER_INSTANCE_ARN} \
--instance-region ${IDENTITY_CENTER_INSTANCE_REGION} \
--use-system-credentials \
--assume-role-arn ${AWS_IAM_ROLE_ARN} \
--scim-url ${IDENTITY_CENTER_SCIM_BASE_URL} \
--scim-token ${IDENTITY_CENTER_SCIM_BEARER_TOKEN} \
--access-list-default-owner ${TELEPORT_ACCESS_LIST_DEFAULT_OWNER} \
--roles-sync-mode NONE
Roles Sync Modes
The Roles Sync Mode controls whether the IC integration will create Account
Assignment roles for each possible AWS Account Assignment. There are currently
two possible values:
ALL (create roles for all possible Account Assignments)
and
NONE (do not create roles for any possible Account Assignment).
The integration's Group Import process uses these Account Assignment roles to
provision access for the Access Lists it creates. In order to prevent the integration
from creating invalid Access Lists, setting the Roles Sync Mode to
NONE also
requires that integration's Group Import filter contain a single exclude-all clause.
Teleport enforces this restriction, preventing the accidental creation of an invalid configuration.
Switching Roles Sync Modes
After installation you can switch the Roles Sync Mode from
NONE to
ALL using
tctl plugins edit.
$ tctl plugins edit awsic --roles-sync-mode ALL
Moving from Roles Sync Mode
ALL to
NONE may cause Teleport to potentially
delete in-use roles, so that transition is not allowed.
Currently the only way to move back to
NONE is deleting and re-installing the integration.