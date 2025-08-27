Key Metrics for Self-Hosted Clusters
This guide explains the metrics you should use to get started monitoring your self-hosted Teleport cluster, focusing on metrics reported by the Auth Service and Proxy Service. If you use Teleport Enterprise (Cloud), the Teleport team monitors and responds to these metrics for you.
For a reference of all available metrics, see the Teleport Metrics Reference.
This guide assumes that you already monitor compute resources on all instances that run the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service (e.g., CPU, memory, disk, bandwidth, and open file descriptors).
Enabling metrics
Teleport's diagnostic HTTP endpoints are disabled by default. You can enable them via:
- Command line
- Config file
Start a
teleport instance with the
--diag-addr flag set to the local
address where the diagnostic endpoint will listen:
sudo teleport start --diag-addr=127.0.0.1:3000
Edit a
teleport instance's configuration file (
/etc/teleport.yaml by
default) to include the following:
teleport:
diag_addr: 127.0.0.1:3000
To enable debug logs:
log:
severity: DEBUG
Ensure you can connect to the diagnostic endpoint
Verify that Teleport is now serving the diagnostics endpoint:
curl http://127.0.0.1:3000/healthz
This will enable the
http://127.0.0.1:3000/metrics endpoint, which serves the
metrics that Teleport tracks. It is compatible with Prometheus collectors.
A Grafana dashboard template can be found at examples/grafana/teleport-dashboard.json.
Backend operations
A Teleport cluster cannot function if the Auth Service does not have a healthy cluster state backend. You need to track the ability of the Auth Service to read from and write to its backend.
The Auth Service can connect to several possible backends. In addition to Teleport backend metrics, you should set up monitoring for your backend of choice so that, if these metrics show problematic values, you can correlate them with metrics on your backend infrastructure.
Backend operation throughput and availability
On each backend operation, the Auth Service increments a metric. Backend operation metrics have the following format:
teleport_backend_<METRIC_NAME>[_failed]_total
If an operation results in an error, the Auth Service adds the
_failed segment
to the metric name. For example, successfully creating a record increments the
teleport_backend_write_requests_total metric. If the create operation fails,
the Auth Service increments
teleport_backend_write_requests_failed_total
instead.
The following backend operation metrics are available:
|Operation
|Incremented metric name
|Create an item
write_requests
|Modify an item, creating it if it does not exist
write_requests
|Update an item
write_requests
|Conditionally update an item if versions match
write_requests
|List a range of items
batch_read_requests
|Get a single item
read_requests
|Compare and swap items
write_requests
|Delete an item
write_requests
|Conditionally delete an item if versions match
write_requests
|Write a batch of updates atomically, failing the write if any update fails
|Both
write_requests and
atomic_write_requests
|Delete a range of items
batch_write_requests
|Update the keepalive status of an item
write_requests
During failed backend writes, a Teleport process also increments the
backend_write_requests_failed_precondition_total metric if the cause of the
failure is expected. For example, the metric increments during a create
operation if a record already exists, during an update or delete operation if
the record is not found, and during an atomic write if the resource was modified
concurrently. All of these conditions can hold in a well-functioning Teleport
cluster.
backend_write_requests_failed_precondition_total increments whenever
backend_write_requests_failed_total increments, and you can use it to
distinguish potentially expected write failures from unexpected, problematic
ones.
You can use backend operation metrics to define an availability formula, i.e., the percentage of reads or writes that succeeded. For example, in Prometheus, you can define a query similar to the following. This takes the percentage of write requests that failed for unexpected reasons and subtracts it from 1 to get a percentage of successful writes:
1- (sum(rate(backend_write_requests_failed_total -sum(rate(teleport_backend_write_requests_failed_precondition_total)) / sum(rate(backend_write_requests_total))
If your backend begins to appear unavailable, you can investigate your backend infrastructure.
Backend operation performance
To help you track backend operation performance, the Auth Service also exposes Prometheus histogram metrics for read and write operations:
teleport_backend_read_seconds_bucket
teleport_backend_write_seconds_bucket
teleport_backend_batch_write_seconds_bucket
teleport_backend_batch_read_seconds_bucket
teleport_backend_atomic_write_seconds_bucket
The backend throughput metrics discussed in the previous section map on to latency metrics. Whenever the Auth Service increments one of the throughput metrics, it reports one of the corresponding latency metrics. See the table below for which throughput metrics map to which latency metrics. Each metric name excludes the standard prefixes and suffixes.
|Throughput
|Latency
read_requests
read_seconds_bucket
read_requests
write_seconds_bucket
batch_read_requests
batch_write_seconds_bucket
batch_write_requests
batch_read_seconds_bucket
atomic_write_requests
atomic_write_seconds_bucket
Agents and connected resources
To enable users to access most infrastructure with Teleport, you must join a Teleport Agent to your Teleport cluster and configure it to proxy your infrastructure. In a typical setup, an Agent establishes an SSH reverse tunnel with the Proxy Service. User traffic to Teleport-protected resources flows through the Proxy Service, an Agent, and finally the infrastructure resource the Agent proxies. Return traffic from the resource takes this path in reverse.
Number of connected resources by type
Teleport-connected resources periodically send heartbeat (keepalive) messages to
the Auth Service. The Auth Service uses these heartbeats to track the number of
Teleport-protected resources by type with the
teleport_connected_resources
metric.
The Auth Service tracks this metric for the following resources:
- SSH servers
- Kubernetes clusters
- Applications
- Databases
- Teleport Database Service instances
- Windows desktops
You can use this metric to:
- Compare the number of resources that are protected by Teleport with those that are not so you can plan your Teleport rollout, e.g., by configuring Auto Discovery.
- Correlate changes in Teleport usage with resource utilization on Auth Service and Proxy Service compute instances to determine scaling needs.
You can include this query in your Grafana configuration to break this metric down by resource type:
sum(teleport_connected_resources) by (type)
Reverse tunnels by type
Every Teleport service that starts up establishes an SSH reverse tunnel to the
Proxy Service. (Self-hosted clusters can configure Agent services to connect to
the Auth Service directly without establishing a reverse tunnel.) The Proxy
Service tracks the number of reverse tunnels using the metric,
teleport_reverse_tunnels_connected.
With an improperly scaled Proxy Service pool, the Proxy Service can become a bottleneck for traffic to Teleport-protected resources. If Proxy Service instances display heavy utilization of compute resources while the number of connected infrastructure resources is high, you can consider scaling out your Proxy Service pool and using Proxy Peering.
Use the following Grafana query to track the maximum number of reverse tunnels by type over a given interval:
max(teleport_reverse_tunnels_connected) by (type))
Teleport instance versions
At regular intervals (around 7 seconds with jitter), the Auth Service refreshes
its count of registered Teleport instances, including Agents and Teleport
processes that run the Auth Service and Proxy Service. You can measure this
count with the metric,
teleport_registered_servers. To get the number of
registered instances by version, you can use this query in Grafana:
sum by (version)(teleport_registered_servers)
You can use this metric to tell how many of your registered Teleport instances are behind the version of the Auth Service and Proxy Service, which can help you identify any that are at risk of violating the Teleport version compatibility guarantees.
We strongly encourage self-hosted Teleport users to enroll their Agents in
automatic updates. You can track the count of Teleport Agents that are not
enrolled in automatic updates using the metric,
teleport_enrolled_in_upgrades.
Read the documentation for how
to enroll Agents in automatic updates.