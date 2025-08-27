Version: 17.x

Key Metrics for Self-Hosted Clusters

This guide explains the metrics you should use to get started monitoring your self-hosted Teleport cluster, focusing on metrics reported by the Auth Service and Proxy Service. If you use Teleport Enterprise (Cloud), the Teleport team monitors and responds to these metrics for you.

For a reference of all available metrics, see the Teleport Metrics Reference.

This guide assumes that you already monitor compute resources on all instances that run the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service (e.g., CPU, memory, disk, bandwidth, and open file descriptors).

Teleport's diagnostic HTTP endpoints are disabled by default. You can enable them via:

Command line

Config file Start a teleport instance with the --diag-addr flag set to the local address where the diagnostic endpoint will listen: sudo teleport start --diag-addr=127.0.0.1:3000 Edit a teleport instance's configuration file ( /etc/teleport.yaml by default) to include the following: teleport: diag_addr: 127.0 .0 .1 :3000 To enable debug logs: log: severity: DEBUG

Ensure you can connect to the diagnostic endpoint Verify that Teleport is now serving the diagnostics endpoint: curl http://127.0.0.1:3000/healthz

This will enable the http://127.0.0.1:3000/metrics endpoint, which serves the metrics that Teleport tracks. It is compatible with Prometheus collectors.

Grafana dashboard A Grafana dashboard template can be found at examples/grafana/teleport-dashboard.json.

A Teleport cluster cannot function if the Auth Service does not have a healthy cluster state backend. You need to track the ability of the Auth Service to read from and write to its backend.

The Auth Service can connect to several possible backends. In addition to Teleport backend metrics, you should set up monitoring for your backend of choice so that, if these metrics show problematic values, you can correlate them with metrics on your backend infrastructure.

On each backend operation, the Auth Service increments a metric. Backend operation metrics have the following format:

teleport_backend_<METRIC_NAME>[_failed]_total

If an operation results in an error, the Auth Service adds the _failed segment to the metric name. For example, successfully creating a record increments the teleport_backend_write_requests_total metric. If the create operation fails, the Auth Service increments teleport_backend_write_requests_failed_total instead.

The following backend operation metrics are available:

Operation Incremented metric name Create an item write_requests Modify an item, creating it if it does not exist write_requests Update an item write_requests Conditionally update an item if versions match write_requests List a range of items batch_read_requests Get a single item read_requests Compare and swap items write_requests Delete an item write_requests Conditionally delete an item if versions match write_requests Write a batch of updates atomically, failing the write if any update fails Both write_requests and atomic_write_requests Delete a range of items batch_write_requests Update the keepalive status of an item write_requests

During failed backend writes, a Teleport process also increments the backend_write_requests_failed_precondition_total metric if the cause of the failure is expected. For example, the metric increments during a create operation if a record already exists, during an update or delete operation if the record is not found, and during an atomic write if the resource was modified concurrently. All of these conditions can hold in a well-functioning Teleport cluster.

backend_write_requests_failed_precondition_total increments whenever backend_write_requests_failed_total increments, and you can use it to distinguish potentially expected write failures from unexpected, problematic ones.

You can use backend operation metrics to define an availability formula, i.e., the percentage of reads or writes that succeeded. For example, in Prometheus, you can define a query similar to the following. This takes the percentage of write requests that failed for unexpected reasons and subtracts it from 1 to get a percentage of successful writes:

1- (sum(rate(backend_write_requests_failed_total -sum(rate(teleport_backend_write_requests_failed_precondition_total)) / sum(rate(backend_write_requests_total))

If your backend begins to appear unavailable, you can investigate your backend infrastructure.

To help you track backend operation performance, the Auth Service also exposes Prometheus histogram metrics for read and write operations:

teleport_backend_read_seconds_bucket

teleport_backend_write_seconds_bucket

teleport_backend_batch_write_seconds_bucket

teleport_backend_batch_read_seconds_bucket

teleport_backend_atomic_write_seconds_bucket

The backend throughput metrics discussed in the previous section map on to latency metrics. Whenever the Auth Service increments one of the throughput metrics, it reports one of the corresponding latency metrics. See the table below for which throughput metrics map to which latency metrics. Each metric name excludes the standard prefixes and suffixes.

Throughput Latency read_requests read_seconds_bucket read_requests write_seconds_bucket batch_read_requests batch_write_seconds_bucket batch_write_requests batch_read_seconds_bucket atomic_write_requests atomic_write_seconds_bucket

To enable users to access most infrastructure with Teleport, you must join a Teleport Agent to your Teleport cluster and configure it to proxy your infrastructure. In a typical setup, an Agent establishes an SSH reverse tunnel with the Proxy Service. User traffic to Teleport-protected resources flows through the Proxy Service, an Agent, and finally the infrastructure resource the Agent proxies. Return traffic from the resource takes this path in reverse.

Teleport-connected resources periodically send heartbeat (keepalive) messages to the Auth Service. The Auth Service uses these heartbeats to track the number of Teleport-protected resources by type with the teleport_connected_resources metric.

The Auth Service tracks this metric for the following resources:

SSH servers

Kubernetes clusters

Applications

Databases

Teleport Database Service instances

Windows desktops

You can use this metric to:

Compare the number of resources that are protected by Teleport with those that are not so you can plan your Teleport rollout, e.g., by configuring Auto Discovery.

Correlate changes in Teleport usage with resource utilization on Auth Service and Proxy Service compute instances to determine scaling needs.

You can include this query in your Grafana configuration to break this metric down by resource type:

sum(teleport_connected_resources) by (type)

Every Teleport service that starts up establishes an SSH reverse tunnel to the Proxy Service. (Self-hosted clusters can configure Agent services to connect to the Auth Service directly without establishing a reverse tunnel.) The Proxy Service tracks the number of reverse tunnels using the metric, teleport_reverse_tunnels_connected .

With an improperly scaled Proxy Service pool, the Proxy Service can become a bottleneck for traffic to Teleport-protected resources. If Proxy Service instances display heavy utilization of compute resources while the number of connected infrastructure resources is high, you can consider scaling out your Proxy Service pool and using Proxy Peering.

Use the following Grafana query to track the maximum number of reverse tunnels by type over a given interval:

max(teleport_reverse_tunnels_connected) by (type))

At regular intervals (around 7 seconds with jitter), the Auth Service refreshes its count of registered Teleport instances, including Agents and Teleport processes that run the Auth Service and Proxy Service. You can measure this count with the metric, teleport_registered_servers . To get the number of registered instances by version, you can use this query in Grafana:

sum by (version)(teleport_registered_servers)

You can use this metric to tell how many of your registered Teleport instances are behind the version of the Auth Service and Proxy Service, which can help you identify any that are at risk of violating the Teleport version compatibility guarantees.