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Version: 18.x

Configuring Break-Glass SSH Access for Disaster Recovery

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This guide will walk you through the steps required to configure emergency "break-glass" access for critical agents and servers via OpenSSH using Teleport-issued certificates, in the following scenarios:

  1. The Teleport Agent on a server has crashed, gone offline, or become unusable.
  2. The Teleport control plane is down and cannot be used to access systems, and out-of-band access is necessary to fix it.

How it works

Teleport's user CA can issue short-lived, signed certificates that can be used to grant access to OpenSSH servers in emergency disaster recovery scenarios.

By configuring the OpenSSH server alongside a Teleport Agent to trust Teleport's user CA, users with valid Teleport-issued certificates can authenticate to the server without requiring static SSH keys or passwords - even if Teleport itself is down.

Below, we'll detail the steps to accomplish the following objectives:

  1. Configure an out-of-band OpenSSH server running on the Teleport Agent machine to trust Teleport's user CA
  2. Create a breakglass system user on the remote host
  3. Create a breakglass Role in Teleport
  4. Create a Teleport Machine ID bot (tbot) to issue a breakglass SSH Key and Certificate using Teleport's CA on an ongoing basis
  5. Access the remote server using a Teleport issued cert, even if Teleport is down or unresponsive
warning

You must protect any machine that holds break-glass credentials as configured in steps 4 and 5. Anyone able to access these certificates will be able to use them to get access to any machine configured with an out-of-band OpenSSH server (as per instructions in step 1).

Additionally, any access as the breakglass user configured via this guide will be able to bypass Teleport session recordings and audit logging. You should only allow use of the breakglass user via this process, and this user should never be used for any purpose other than emergency break-glass access when the regular Teleport access path is unavailable.

Any use of the breakglass user, for any reason, should be a cause for immediate investigation.

Prerequisites

  • OpenSSH client version 7.4 or above on your local machine.
  • A Linux host with OpenSSH server (sshd) version 7.4 or above.

  • A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

  • The tctl and tsh clients.

    Installing tctl and tsh clients

    1. Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:

      TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443
      TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"

    2. Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients:

      Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients:

      curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg

      In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation.

      danger

      Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.

Step 1/5. Configure an out-of-band OpenSSH server

This step is completed on the Teleport Agent machine.

This step configures an out-of-band OpenSSH server running on the Teleport Agent machine to trust the Teleport user CA. For break-glass access, an OpenSSH server must be running, and configured to trust client certificates issued by the Teleport user Certificate Authority (CA).

  1. Export the public key of the Teleport user CA:

    On the Teleport Agent machine, run the following command. Replace teleport.example.com with the address of your Teleport Proxy Service:

    export KEY=$(curl -fsSL --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 'https://teleport.example.com/webapi/auth/export?type=user' | sed "s/^cert-authority\ //")
    echo "${KEY:?}" | sudo tee /etc/ssh/teleport_user_ca.pub

  2. Ensure the following line is added and/or uncommented in your /etc/ssh/sshd_config file:

    Include /etc/ssh/sshd_config.d/*.conf

  3. Add an /etc/ssh/authorized_principals/breakglass file to set the only authorized principal for login to breakglass, and limit its permissions:

    sudo mkdir -p /etc/ssh/authorized_principals
    sudo chmod 755 /etc/ssh/authorized_principals
    echo "breakglass" | sudo tee /etc/ssh/authorized_principals/breakglass
    sudo chmod 644 /etc/ssh/authorized_principals/breakglass

  4. Create a teleport-breakglass.conf file under /etc/ssh/sshd_config.d:

    sudo tee /etc/ssh/sshd_config.d/teleport-breakglass.conf > /dev/null <<'EOF'
# Teleport breakglass config
Match User breakglass
    # Trust the Teleport user CA for connections as this user
    TrustedUserCAKeys /etc/ssh/teleport_user_ca.pub
    # Only allow principals listed in the file to connect (i.e. breakglass)
    AuthorizedPrincipalsFile /etc/ssh/authorized_principals/breakglass
    # Don't allow SSH key authentication as this user
    AuthorizedKeysFile /dev/null
EOF

  5. Check the syntax of the sshd config file (you should see no errors printed):

    sudo sshd -t

  6. Restart the sshd service:

    This unit may also be called ssh.service depending on your distribution
    Check with 'systemctl list-unit-files | grep ssh | grep service'
    sudo systemctl restart sshd

Now, sshd will trust users who present a Teleport-issued SSH certificate.

Step 2/5. Create a breakglass user

This step is completed on the Teleport Agent machine.

This step adds a breakglass user on the Teleport Agent server to be used when logging in for break-glass access.

Log into the Teleport Agent server and run the following commands.

  1. Create the breakglass user:

    sudo adduser --disabled-password breakglass
    note

    As a general security principle, it is highly recommended to limit root permissions through sudo. Because breakglass will need ability to gain elevated access to the system to troubleshoot and recover access, however, any use of break-glass access should always be audited via sshd access logs.

Step 3/5. Create breakglass role, bot and join method in Teleport

This step is completed on your local machine.

  1. Log into your Teleport cluster with a user that has permission to create roles:

    tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com

  2. Create a breakglass Teleport role:

    Define the role in a file named breakglass-role.yaml:

    kind: role
metadata:
  name: breakglass-role
spec:
  allow:
    logins:
    - breakglass
    node_labels:
      '*': '*'
  deny: {}
  options:
    cert_format: standard
    forward_agent: false
    max_session_ttl: 24h0m0s
    port_forwarding: true
   ssh_file_copy: true
version: v7

    Create the role by applying with:

    tctl create -f breakglass-role.yaml

  3. Define a breakglass bot which will run in the background to continually refresh a certificate which is valid for break-glass usage:

    Define the bot in a file named breakglass-bot.yaml:

    kind: bot
version: v1
metadata:
  # name is a unique identifier for the Bot in the cluster.
  name: breakglass-bot
spec:
  # roles is a list of roles to grant to the Bot
  roles: ['breakglass-role']

    We will set up the bot on the target machine in the next step.

  4. Register the bot using tctl:

    tctl create -f breakglass-bot.yaml

  5. Create a bound keypair to use as a join method for running instances of the bot:

    Define the join method in a file named breakglass-token.yaml:

    kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
  # This name will be used in tbot's `onboarding.token` field.
  name: breakglass-bot-join-token
spec:
  roles: [Bot]
  # bot_name must match the name of the bot created earlier.
  bot_name: breakglass-bot
  join_method: bound_keypair
  bound_keypair:
    recovery:
      mode: standard
      limit: 1

  6. Create the token using tctl:

    tctl create -f breakglass-token.yaml

  7. Get the registration_secret for the bot using tctl - we will write this to a file in the next step to be read by the Machine ID bot.

    tctl get token/breakglass-bot-join-token --format=json | jq -r '.[0].status.bound_keypair.registration_secret'

Step 4/5. Set up a Teleport Machine ID Bot

This step is completed on the machine where you will store and make use of the certificates for break-glass access.

This step will configure and start a Teleport Machine ID bot as a background daemon (managed by systemd), which will continually generate and refresh a short-lived key and certificate for break-glass access (using the breakglass user) and store it on the machine where it runs.

This guide will join the Teleport Machine ID bot to the cluster using a bound keypair which is a secure, optionally single-use join method based on public key cryptography, providing a strong guarantee of security and protection against credential theft.

The configuration below generates a certificate which is valid for 24 hours from the time of issuance, refreshed every 2 hours. This means that depending on the exact time of usage, the certificate will be usable for break-glass access for between 22 and 24 hours. This validity period was chosen as a sane default to strike a good balance between usability (shorter-lived certificates may be invalid by the time they are needed) and security (longer-lived certificates are less secure, as the period where they could be used if compromised is longer).

This assumes jq is installed. If not, run tctl get token/breakglass-bot-join-token and inspect the .status.bound_keypair.registration_secret field.

  1. Create a teleport-breakglass user and needed storage paths on this machine:

    sudo useradd -s /sbin/nologin teleport-breakglass

    You must also create the bot's storage and output directories:

    sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass/output

  2. Write the registration_secret you gathered during the previous step to a file on this machine:

    echo "REGISTRATION-SECRET-FROM-PREVIOUS-STEP" | sudo tee /var/lib/teleport-breakglass/registration-secret

    Now, we change ownership of these directories to the teleport-breakglass user and prevent access by other system users:

    sudo chown -R teleport-breakglass:teleport-breakglass /var/lib/teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass/output
    sudo chmod 700 /var/lib/teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass/output

  3. Write a config file for the bot.

    Define the config in a file named /etc/tbot-teleport-breakglass.yaml:

    version: v2
# replace teleport.example.com with the FQDN of your Teleport proxy server
proxy_server: teleport.example.com:443
certificate_ttl: "24h"
renewal_interval: "2h"
onboarding:
  join_method: bound_keypair
  token: breakglass-bot-join-token
  bound_keypair:
    # replace this with the value of `registration_secret` from the previous step
    registration_secret_path: /var/lib/teleport-breakglass/registration-secret
storage:
  type: directory
  # change to a directory to use to store the bot's own identity for communicating with the Teleport cluster
  path: /var/lib/teleport-breakglass
outputs:
- type: identity
  destination:
    type: directory
    # change to the output directory you'd like to use to store the bot's outputted OpenSSH private key and certificate
    path: /opt/teleport-breakglass/output

  4. To configure the bot to run in the background, write out a systemd unit file for the bot:

    sudo tbot install systemd \  --write \  --name tbot-teleport-breakglass \  --config /etc/tbot-teleport-breakglass.yaml \  --user teleport-breakglass \  --group teleport-breakglass

    You will also need to modify the path to the PID file used, as non-root users do not have access to the default location (/run):

    sudo sed -i "s_PIDFile=/run/_PIDFile=/var/lib/teleport-breakglass/_g" /etc/systemd/system/tbot-teleport-breakglass.service
    sudo sed -i "s_--pid-file=/run/_--pid-file=/var/lib/teleport-breakglass/_g" /etc/systemd/system/tbot-teleport-breakglass.service

  5. Reload the systemd configuration:

    sudo systemctl daemon-reload

  6. Configure the bot to start automatically when the machine boots, and then start it immediately:

    sudo systemctl enable --now tbot-teleport-breakglass

  7. Check that the bot has started successfully:

    sudo systemctl status tbot-teleport-breakglass
    ● tbot-teleport-breakglass.service - tbot-teleport-breakglass - Teleport Machine & Workload Identity Service     Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/tbot-teleport-breakglass.service; enabled; preset: enabled)     Active: active (running) since Thu 2025-11-27 10:32:24 AST; 7s ago   Main PID: 2437534 (tbot)      Tasks: 9 (limit: 9065)     Memory: 22.8M (peak: 23.4M)        CPU: 239ms     CGroup: /system.slice/tbot-teleport-breakglass.service             └─2437534 /usr/local/bin/tbot start -c /etc/tbot-teleport-breakglass.yaml

  8. Check that the bot has correctly outputted a certificate (you must use sudo, as these certificates are only readable by the teleport-breakglass user):

    sudo -u teleport-breakglass ls -l /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/
    total 60-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 5513 Nov 27 10:32 identity-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass  241 Nov 27 10:32 key-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 1274 Nov 27 10:32 key-cert.pub-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass  161 Nov 27 10:32 key.pub-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass  612 Nov 27 10:32 known_hosts-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 1379 Nov 27 10:32 ssh_config-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 1330 Nov 27 10:32 teleport-database-ca.crt-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 2051 Nov 27 10:32 teleport-host-ca.crt-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass  794 Nov 27 10:32 teleport-user-ca.crt-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 1375 Nov 27 10:32 tlscert

  9. Check the validity of the certificate to see that it is valid for ~24 hours from now:

    date
    Thu Nov 27 10:39:41 AST 2025
    sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh-keygen -Lf /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/key-cert.pub | grep Valid
            Valid: from 2025-11-27T10:31:24 to 2025-11-28T10:32:24

Step 5/5. Access the Teleport Agent machine using OpenSSH

This step is completed on the machine where you will store and make use of the certificates for break-glass access.

This step describes the sequence of actions you will take in the event that you need to make use of break-glass access.

  1. Create a local SSH config which uses the Teleport-issued break-glass certificate to connect:

    Define the config in a file called /opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config:

    Host *
    User breakglass
    UserKnownHostsFile /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/known_hosts
    IdentityFile /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/key
    CertificateFile /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/key-cert.pub
    StrictHostKeyChecking no
    # Only use identities explicitly set here, not those from any running ssh-agent.
    IdentitiesOnly yes

    Make sure the permissions are set correctly:

    sudo chown teleport-breakglass:teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config

  2. Now, use the break-glass SSH config to securely access the Teleport Agent using the breakglass user and Teleport-issued certificate:

    sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh -F /opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config sshd-server
    note

    We use sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh here because the outputted certificates and files in the /opt/teleport-breakglass-output directory are only readable by the teleport-breakglass user and root, to improve security.

    If you do not have DNS resolution available for the hostname you need to connect to, you can use the IP address:

    sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh -F /opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config 10.11.12.134

    Alternatively, you can provide the IP to use with the HostName option to ssh:

    sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh -F /opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config -o "HostName=10.11.12.134" sshd-server
    important

    If the connection from tbot to the Teleport control plane remains offline, the outputted certificate will only be valid for the following 22 hours, then it will expire and break-glass access will no longer be available. If you cannot restore access to your Teleport control plane within this timeframe, you should use your break-glass access to set up alternative strategies for access while the certificate is still valid.

The method described above ensures you can securely access your servers and Teleport Agents in emergency scenarios using Teleport CA signed certificates, even if Teleport's agents or control plane are down. This process can be used for any Teleport Agent running on a server which supports OpenSSH.