Workload Clusters
workload_cluster resources can be used to automatically provision and
deprovision Teleport Cloud clusters. When a workload cluster is created,
Teleport Cloud also creates a Bot, token, and role in the provisioned Teleport
Cloud cluster so that automation can create, read, and update users and roles
in that cluster.
This guide covers how to:
- Create a
workload_clusterresource in a parent Teleport Cloud cluster.
- Wait for the child Teleport Cloud cluster to become active.
- Configure
tbotto join the child Teleport Cloud cluster.
- Use the identity generated by
tbotto create, read, and update users and roles in the child Teleport Cloud cluster with
tctl.
How it works
Creating a
workload_cluster resource in a parent Teleport Cloud cluster tells
Teleport Cloud to provision a child Teleport Cloud cluster.
A child Teleport Cloud cluster is a separate Teleport Cloud cluster whose lifecycle is managed from a parent Teleport Cloud cluster. It is not the same thing as a trusted cluster.
Changes to the parent Teleport Cloud cluster do not affect the child Teleport Cloud cluster. The parent Teleport Cloud cluster can only provision and deprovision child Teleport Cloud clusters.
When the child Teleport Cloud cluster is provisioned, Teleport Cloud also creates:
- A Bot in the child Teleport Cloud cluster
- A join token for that Bot
- A role for that Bot
That Bot can then join the child Teleport Cloud cluster using IAM joining via
tbot. The identity generated by
tbot can be used to create, read, and
update users and roles in the child Teleport Cloud cluster.
Prerequisites
This guide uses AWS IAM joining for the child Teleport Cloud cluster Bot because
workload_cluster currently supports IAM joining only. Learn more
about IAM joining in the
join methods reference.
- A Teleport Cloud cluster to use as the parent cluster.
Teleport Cloud customers must contact support at [email protected] to enable the workload cluster feature.
tctland
tbotinstalled. For installation and deployment guidance, see the Machine & Workload Identity deployment guides.
- An AWS identity that matches the IAM join token rules configured for the child Teleport Cloud cluster Bot.
Step 1/5. Configure RBAC in the parent cluster
To create and delete
workload_cluster resources, the Teleport user in the
parent cluster needs permission to manage that resource type.
If the user already has access to manage
workload_cluster resources, skip
this step.
Create a file called
workload-cluster-editor.yaml:
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
name: workload-cluster-editor
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources:
- workload_cluster
verbs:
- create
- delete
- list
- read
- update
Use
tctl to create the role:
tctl create -f workload-cluster-editor.yaml
Assign the role to a user in the parent cluster. Replace
alice with the
Teleport username and include any roles that user already needs:
tctl users update --set-roles editor,workload-cluster-editor alice
Step 2/5. Create a workload cluster
Create a file called
workload-cluster.yaml:
kind: workload_cluster
version: v1
metadata:
name: company-organization
spec:
regions:
- name: us-west-2
bot:
name: example-iam
token:
join_method: iam
allow:
- aws_account: "123456789012"
aws_arn: "arn:aws:sts::123456789012:assumed-role/example-tbot-role/session-name"
Replace:
company-organizationwith the name of the Teleport Cloud cluster that Teleport Cloud should create.
us-west-2with the Teleport Cloud region for the child Teleport Cloud cluster. See Teleport Cloud architecture for available auth regions.
example-iamwith the Bot and token name that
tbotwill use.
123456789012and
arn:aws:sts::123456789012:assumed-role/example-tbot-role/session-namewith values that match the AWS identity from which
tbotwill join.
Use
tctl to create the resource in the parent cluster:
tctl --auth-server parent.teleport.sh:443 create -f workload-cluster.yaml
After creation, workload cluster configuration cannot be modified.
The Teleport Cloud cluster domain is derived from the resource name. In this
example, the child Teleport Cloud cluster will use the domain
company-organization.teleport.sh.
Step 3/5. Wait for the child Teleport Cloud cluster to become active
Retrieve the resource until the
status.state field is
active:
tctl --auth-server parent.teleport.sh:443 get workload_cluster/company-organization
Example output:
kind: workload_cluster
version: v1
metadata:
name: company-organization
spec:
regions:
- name: us-west-2
bot:
name: example-iam
token:
join_method: iam
allow:
- aws_account: "123456789012"
aws_arn: "arn:aws:sts::123456789012:assumed-role/example-tbot-role/session-name"
status:
domain: company-organization.teleport.sh
state: active
Once the resource is active, use the
status.domain value when connecting
tbot and
tctl to the child Teleport Cloud cluster.
Step 4/5. Use
tbot to join the child Teleport Cloud cluster
Create a file called
tbot.yaml:
version: v2
oneshot: true
proxy_server: company-organization.teleport.sh:443
onboarding:
join_method: iam
token: example-iam
storage:
type: memory
services:
- type: identity
destination:
type: directory
path: ./tbot-output
Replace:
company-organization.teleport.sh:443with the child Teleport Cloud cluster's proxy address from
status.domain.
example-iamwith the Bot name from
spec.bot.name.
Before running
tbot, authenticate to AWS using an identity that satisfies the
token's IAM join rules.
Then run
tbot:
tbot start -c ./tbot.yaml
This writes an identity file to
./tbot-output/identity. Use that
identity with
tctl to create, read, and update users and roles in the child
Teleport Cloud cluster.
Step 5/5. Manage users and roles in the child Teleport Cloud cluster
Create a role definition for the child Teleport Cloud cluster in
child-role.yaml:
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
name: child-auditor
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources:
- role
- user
verbs:
- list
- read
Create the role in the child Teleport Cloud cluster using the identity
produced by
tbot:
tctl --auth-server company-organization.teleport.sh:443 -i ./tbot-output/identity create -f child-role.yaml
Now create a user in the child Teleport Cloud cluster and assign the new role:
tctl --auth-server company-organization.teleport.sh:443 -i ./tbot-output/identity users add --roles child-auditor example-user
The same identity can also inspect roles in the child Teleport Cloud cluster:
tctl --auth-server company-organization.teleport.sh:443 -i ./tbot-output/identity get role/child-auditor
Delete the workload cluster
When the child Teleport Cloud cluster is no longer needed, remove the
workload_cluster resource from the parent cluster:
tctl --auth-server parent.teleport.sh:443 rm workload_cluster/company-organization
After the
workload_cluster resource is deleted, Teleport Cloud keeps the
child Teleport Cloud cluster in a 14-day grace period. During that period,
the cluster name cannot be reused. Contact support at
[email protected] to restore
access to the cluster or to request an expedited deletion.
Use the Go SDK instead of
tctl
Teleport's Go SDK can be used to automate this workflow instead of relying on
client tools such as
tctl.
For general Teleport API guidance, see Using the Teleport API and Getting Started with the Teleport API.
Teleport's repository includes an example using the Go SDK that does the following:
- Creates a Teleport API client connected to the parent Teleport Cloud cluster.
- Creates a
workload_clusterresource in the parent Teleport Cloud cluster.
- Waits for the
workload_clusterresource to report being
active.
- Uses the
tbotbinary to retrieve an identity file for the child Teleport Cloud cluster.
- Creates a role and user in the child Teleport Cloud cluster.
- Creates an invite link for the new user.
- Deletes the
workload_clusterresource in the parent Teleport Cloud cluster.
Please follow the below steps to run the workload cluster Go example.
-
Log in to the parent Teleport Cloud cluster (replace
parent.teleport.shwith the Teleport Cloud cluster's address):tsh login --proxy parent.teleport.sh
-
Clone the Teleport repository:git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/gravitational/teleport
-
Navigate to the workload clusters example:cd ./teleport/examples/workload-clusters/
-
Replace
parent.teleport.sh,
company-organization,
account, and
arnwith the parent Teleport Cloud cluster address, desired workload cluster name, a valid AWS account ID, and a valid AWS ARN that
tbotcan use for IAM joining in
main.go.
-
Authenticate to AWS using the identity referenced in the
workload_clusterresource, then run the Go program:go run ./
Next steps
- Read the Workload Cluster resource reference for the complete schema.
- Read the Machine & Workload Identity configuration reference
for more
tbotoptions.
- Review the role resource reference to define more precise RBAC in parent and child Teleport Cloud clusters.