Version: 18.x

Troubleshooting MCP Access

This section describes common issues that you might encounter in managing access to MCP servers with Teleport and how to work around or resolve them.

By default, no MCP tools are allowed by your Teleport roles.

If a user is assigned the access preset role, by default the available MCP tools are controlled by the {{internal.mcp_tools}} source in the role definition. This value can be populated through user traits:

kind: role metadata: name: access spec: allow: mcp: tools: - " {{internal.mcp_tools}} "

You can configure this user trait with tctl , assigning it to the Teleport user my_user :

tctl users update my_user --set-mcp-tools "*"

Alternatively you can define a custom role that explicitly specifies the allowed MCP tools and assigns them to users. See RBAC for more details.