Troubleshooting MCP Access
This section describes common issues that you might encounter in managing access to MCP servers with Teleport and how to work around or resolve them.
No tools available from the MCP server
By default, no MCP tools are allowed by your Teleport roles.
If a user is assigned the
access preset role, by default the available MCP
tools are controlled by the
{{internal.mcp_tools}} source in the role
definition. This value can be populated through user traits:
kind: role
metadata:
name: access
spec:
allow:
mcp:
tools:
- "{{internal.mcp_tools}}"
You can configure this user trait with
tctl:
tctl users update my_user --set-mcp-tools "*"
Alternatively you can define a custom role that explicitly specifies the allowed MCP tools and assigns them to users. See RBAC for more details.