Applications
The guides in this section explain how to protect applications with Teleport.
Getting started
- Introduction to Enrolling Applications: How to set up Teleport to protect applications and cloud provider APIs
- Protect a Web Application with Teleport: Provides instructions to set up the Teleport Application Service and enable secure access to a web application.
Guides
- Guides (section): Guides for configuring Teleport application access.
- Securing Access to Cloud APIs (section): How to use Teleport to achieve secure access while managing your cloud-based infrastructure.
- JWT Authentication (section): Guides for using Teleport application access JWT authentication.
Configuration & management
- Role-Based Access Control: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for Teleport application access.
Troubleshooting & support
- Troubleshooting: Describes common issues and solutions for access to applications protected by Teleport.