Version: 19.x (unreleased)

The guides in this section explain how to protect applications with Teleport.

Introduction to Enrolling Applications: How to set up Teleport to protect applications and cloud provider APIs

Protect a Web Application with Teleport: Provides instructions to set up the Teleport Application Service and enable secure access to a web application.

Guides (section): Guides for configuring Teleport application access.

Securing Access to Cloud APIs (section): How to use Teleport to achieve secure access while managing your cloud-based infrastructure.

JWT Authentication (section): Guides for using Teleport application access JWT authentication.

Role-Based Access Control: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for Teleport application access.