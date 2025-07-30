Version: 19.x (unreleased)

MCP Servers

Teleport can provide secure connections to your MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers while improving both access control and visibility.

Quick-start with demo MCP server: Provides instructions to set up a Teleport Service and enable secure access to a demo MCP server.

MCP Access with Stdio MCP Server: Set up a Teleport Service and enable secure access to a MCP server with stdio transport.

Configure MCP clients: How to configure MCP clients such as Claude Desktop to access MCP servers.

MCP Access Controls: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for Teleport MCP access.

Dynamic Registration: Register/unregister MCP servers without restarting Teleport.